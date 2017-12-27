AP Images

U.S. dominates Denmark to open world junior championship

Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt got the United States off to a quick start in its title defense at the world junior hockey championship.

Mittelstadt scored twice in the first period, Kieffer Bellows also had two goals and Joseph Woll made 17 saves to earn the shutout as the U.S. opened the tournament with a 9-0 victory over Denmark on Tuesday night.

In other preliminary-round games, the Czech Republic upset Russia 5-4, Sweden beat Belarus 6-1 and Canada held on for a 4-2 win over Finland.

Max Jones, Kailer Yamamoto, Patrick Harper, Andrew Peeke and Dylan Samberg also scored for the U.S., which had three goals in the first nine minutes.

”We came out ready to go,” said Mittelstadt, the most recent first-round draft choice for the Buffalo Sabres. ”We wanted to come out and score some goals and get our team going right away.”

Mittelstadt’s second goal gave the U.S. a 5-0 lead late in the first period.

”Every time Casey steps on the ice, we know everyone is going to be watching him,” Bellows said. ”He does some special stuff with the puck and he’s a really special player.”

U.S. coach Bob Motzko remained undefeated in the world junior championships.

After winning last year’s tournament in Montreal, the U.S. is seeking back-to-back gold medals for the first time. Denmark placed fifth last year, its highest finish in history.

The opening game was the most competitive of the day. Filip Zadina and Filip Chytil scored second-period goals for the Czech Republic in a stunning 5-4 victory over Russia.

Russia has medaled at the past seven world juniors while the Czech Republic has not reached the medal round since 2005. This was the Czech Republic’s second victory in its past 12 meetings with Russia.

Martin Necas, Filip Kral and Ostap Safin also scored for the Czech Republic, and Martin Kaut had three assists. Josef Korenar made 34 saves.

Zadina and Chytil scored to give the Czech Republic a 4-2 lead late in the second period. Filip Kraul scored the Czech Republic’s fifth goal 6:16 into the third period.

Artur Kayumov and Vladislav Syomin scored late in the third period for Russia. Marsel Sholokhov and Alexei Polodyan scored in the first period.

Also Tuesday, Boris Katchouk had a goal and an assist as Canada beat Finland 4-2.

Katchouk’s linemate Taylor Raddysh scored and added an assist for Canada, while Drake Batherson had the eventual winner and Sam Steel scored a goal.

Carter Hart made 29 saves for the win.

Canadian defenseman Cal Foote made a heads-up play late in the third period when he dove behind his goalie, swatting the puck away just as it touched the goal line, bouncing it off the post and out.

A video review at the next stoppage of play upheld the no-goal call on the ice.

”I wasn’t sure I had it. The puck was on its side,” Foote said. ”But looking back at the replay, it was close but I was pretty sure I got it.”

It was the second video review that went Canada’s way in the game. Katchouk’s opening score was also upheld after Finnish head coach Jussi Ahokas challenged it for goalie interference.

Aleksi Heponiemi and Henri Jokiharju replied for Finland, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of 32 shots.

In another preliminary-round game, Lias Andersson scored twice for Sweden in a 6-1 win over Belarus.

Elias Pettersson and Erik Brannstrom each added a goal and an assist. Glenn Gustafsson and Jens Boqvist scored Sweden’s other two goals. Alexander Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin and Fredrik Karlstrom had two assists apiece.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for Belarus. Andrei Grishenko stopped 31 shots.

Maple Leaf great and Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93

AP Images
Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 2:11 AM EST
2 Comments

TORONTO (AP) — Johnny Bower didn’t even want to come to Toronto. Yet the pint-sized goalie with the big heart became a part of Maple Leafs lore.

Bower, a beloved two-time Vezina Trophy winner who helped the Leafs win their last Stanley Cup in 1967, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

His family said in a statement that the Hall of Famer died after a short battle with pneumonia.

Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who became known as the China Wall. His career took off after the Leafs claimed him in an intra-league draft in 1958, and he played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

”There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

Yet Bower originally had no desire to be in Toronto. He was playing happily with the minor league Cleveland Barons in his 30s when Toronto acquired him. He said he only showed up to avoid being suspended.

”They just wanted me for one year, but I had a good team in front of me,” Bower recalled with a laugh in 2014. ”I was there for 13 years, so it turned out really nice for me.”

The 5-foot-9 Bower won the Vezina Trophy in 1961 and shared it with teammate Terry Sawchuk in 1965. The Leafs hoisted the Cup in 1962, ’63, ’64 and ’67, and Bower remained a standout into his 40s despite near-sightedness and painful arthritis.

Bower pioneered the poke-check, brazenly diving head first at opposing players to knock the puck off their sticks. The move came with a cost -the mask-less goalie suffered cuts and lost teeth by throwing himself into the action.

”I got a couple hundred stitches in the face,” he said during a 2005 interview.

Bower was the only boy among nine children in a family raised in rural Saskatchewan. He made his first goalie pads from an old mattress, but put his hockey career on hold when he lied about his age in 1940 to fight in World War II. He told authorities that his birth certificate had burned in a fire, allowing him to enlist at 16 years old. He was stationed in England but did not see action during the war because of his arthritis.

”It’s a good thing I didn’t because the Germans were right there waiting,” he said. ”A lot of guys there were killed on the beaches. I know four or five good hockey players from Prince Albert who were killed. They never came back.”

Upon his return, he played junior hockey with his hometown Prince Albert Black Hawks before turning pro with the Barons in 1945. He played eight seasons in the American Hockey League before joining the NHL’s New York Rangers in 1953. He had a sour experience with the Rangers and ended up back with Cleveland until being selected by Toronto.

Bower wanted to remain in the AHL, but he agreed to show up when Cleveland general manager James Hendy ensured him the Barons would take him back if Toronto didn’t work out.

He never returned, instead becoming a fixture for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

”He was an inspiration to us,” said George Armstrong, who captained the Leafs’ last championship team. ”He shamed others into hard work.

”John gave everything he could during workouts and we weren’t going to let that old guy show us up.”

Bower was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976. Toronto paid tribute to him with a commemorative banner in 1995, and Cleveland retired his No. 1 in 2002.

”Johnny Bower enriched us all by sharing the pure joy he felt for the game he played and for the men who played it, with him and against him,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. ”It was a personal privilege to know him, a delight to be in his presence.”

Toronto honored Bower for his 90th birthday on Nov. 8, 2014, during a game against the Rangers. He was given a framed, autographed crest from each team and an enthusiastic rendition of ”Happy Birthday” from the sellout crowd.

The top 10 shootout goals of 2017 (PHT Year in Review)

NBC
By Joey AlfieriDec 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
5 Comments

(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

The shootout is loved by some and hated by others, but it’s one of the few times a player will get a clear opportunity to be creative on the ice during a game.

Hockey players around the world pulled off some incredible shootout moves in 2017, and we’re going to show them some love on PHT.

10. Hunter Olson 

Being able to change direction like this just isn’t fair. You’ve got to feel a little sorry for this high school goaltender:

9. Tye Felhaber vs. Peterborough Petes (Oct. 6)

The Ottawa 67’s forward stick-handled dangerously close to the opposing netminder, but he still managed to score the game-winning goal for his team:

8. Mitch Marner vs. Ottawa Senators (Jan. 21)

After review, we have determined that Marner has some of the best mitts in the league:

7. Grant Valiquette (Feb. 11)

Lakehead’s Grant Valiquette scored a pretty unique shootout goal against the Western Mustangs in Ontario University Hockey action earlier this year. Batting the puck out of mid-air on a shootout attempt is ridiculous:

6. Adam Dixon, Team Canada vs. Korea (Nov. 22)

This behind-the-back goal by Dixon is simply insane:

5. Aleksander Barkov vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 22)

Barkov needed just one hand to make it on to our list. He had multiple shootout goals that could have made our top 10:

4. Rasmus Ristolainen vs. Anaheim Ducks (Mar. 17)

Barkov isn’t the only one that could pull off the old Peter Forsberg-like move. Ristolainen pulled this off in the ninth round of the shootout with his team needing a goal to stay alive:

3. Joonas Donskoi vs. Anaheim Ducks (Nov. 4)

Donskoi is a savage for doing this to Ducks goalie Ryan Miller. You’ve gotta love the reaction on the Sharks bench. Check out the hands on this guy:

2. Nikita Kucherov vs. Buffalo Sabres (Mar. 24)

The fact that Kucherov even dreamed of trying this in a game is ridiculous. It’s different, gutsy and executed to perfection. Sorry Robin Lehner:

1. Olle Lycksell, SweHL Linkopings HC (Dec. 5)

Lycksell, who is a Flyers prospect, totally owned the opposing goaltender with this terrific move. You can watch this one all day:

Previously:
The top hockey bloopers of 2017
The best hockey moments of 2017
The 20 best NHL players of 2017

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Parity catching up to Canada at World Junior Championship

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
10 Comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canada has more than one score to settle. The United States has a title to defend. And don’t discount Sweden.

The 10-nation World Junior hockey championship tournament opens in Buffalo on Tuesday with numerous subplots. The most notable involves the question of whether parity is finally catching up to the Canadians.

Bring it on, says Canada manager and two-time world junior gold medalist Joel Bouchard.

”I played in ’93 and ’94, and it was not even close to what it is right now,” Bouchard said.

”Every country is pushing it. And it’s our job to keep bringing the bar higher and higher,” he added. ”We know everybody is looking at us. And that’s good. That’s what you want.”

The landscape has dramatically shifted since 2009, when the Canadians set a world junior record by winning their fifth straight title.

In the eight years since, Canada has won just one gold medal – in 2015 with a team featuring Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

By contrast, the U.S. has won three times, including a 5-4 shootout win over Canada – and in Canada no less – in the championship game in January. Finland has won twice and the Swedes and Russians once each.

No one is discounting Canada’s chances of winning its 17th gold medal this time, especially with a roster stocked with eight first-round NHL draft picks.

And yet, as Russian defenseman and New Jersey Devils prospect Yegor Zaitsev said through an interpreter: ”Canada is not more favored than Russia.”

It’s a trend even Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, who coached Canada to win the 1997 world junior title, couldn’t help but acknowledge.

”On population base alone, the U.S. should take over one day eventually,” Babcock told The Associated Press. ”But I’m going to get my passport and flag out and I’ll be cheering for Canada to get back on track.”

One drawback is Canada’s inability to draw upon the nation’s entire pool of players 20 and younger because the top talent is already competing in the NHL. McDavid, for example, could have represented Canada for two more years, but was instead busy producing at more than a point-a-game pace while winning last season’s NHL MVP honor during his first two years in Edmonton.

USA Hockey is enjoying a golden era by doubling its medal count from five to 10 (four gold, one silver and five bronze) since 2010. The surge reflects a rise of nationwide registration, and attributed to the NHL’s expansion into nontraditional markets such as Arizona, where 2016 No. 1 draft pick Auston Matthews grew up rooting for the Coyotes.

The test for the Americans is becoming the first U.S. team to win consecutive titles, and first nation since Canada’s five-year run to repeat as champions.

”Honestly, I would never say pressure,” U.S. coach Bob Motzko said. ”I would be foolish to waste energy having those feelings. I love the process. I’m more nervous about what we’re going to do at practice tomorrow.”

The Americans’ 23-player roster features seven returnees, and nine first-round picks.

The U.S. is in the same pool as Canada, and the two will meet in international hockey’s first outdoor game, which will be played at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field on Friday.

Sweden might finally be in line to medal after finishing fourth in each of the past three years.

The Swedes’ roster is particularly strong in the back end with three goalies already drafted by NHL teams. The defense features Rasmus Dahlin, a potential No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

”He’s good, but he’s going to have a tough tournament,” coach Tomas Monten said. ”Everyone’s going to be on him. But I think that’s going to create more space for others.”

Sweden got a boost last week when the Buffalo Sabres assigned prospect Alexander Nylander to represent his country for a third consecutive tournament. Nylander finished tied for the world junior lead last year with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games.

The Russians are considered somewhat of an unknown, despite having won medals for seven straight years. That included the 2011 title when the tournament was also held in Buffalo. Russia rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to beat Canada 5-3 in the final.

”The comeback was crazy. And I just felt so proud,” said Russian defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov, who watched the victory on TV. ”And now we’re back here trying to do the same thing.”

The loss marked the third time Canada has settled for silver since 2010, with its other two title-game defeats against the U.S.

This past year’s shootout loss to the Americans still stings for Canada’s returning players.

”There’s no point in trying to avoid it. It’s obviously there,” defenseman Jake Bean said. ”It kind of fills you every day to be on the ice, just make sure you do everything just that much more intensely, that much more focused and just try not to leave it down to a question or a chance.”

Boxing Day 2017: Celebrate with Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip (Audio)

Getty Images
By NBCSports.comDec 26, 2017, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Happy Boxing Day, Canada!

NBC Sports created this tribute to its hockey-loving friends from the north. While 2017 has been another eventful year – the 100th for the NHL – it also marks the first in which the entire nation and our hockey world lost a piece of its fabric with the passing of The Tragically Hip’s front man Gord Downie. A great Canadian. A legendary wordsmith. A true fan. But an even better man.

Here’s a handpicked list of favorites as a small token to celebrate a treasured life. Cheers.

1.  At the Hundredth Meridian – The Tragically Hip
2.  Courage – The Tragically Hip
3.  Heaven is a Better Place Today – The Tragically Hip
4.  Fireworks – The Tragically Hip
5.  Locked in the Trunk of a Car – The Tragically Hip
6.  New Orleans is Sinking – The Tragically Hip
7.  Blough at High Dough – The Tragically Hip
8.  Fifty Mission Cap – The Tragically Hip
9.  Wheat Kings – The Tragically Hip
10.  Gift Shop – The Tragically Hip
11.  Scared – The Tragically Hip
12.  My Music at Work – The Tragically Hip
13.  Ahead by a Century – The Tragically Hip
14.  Fully Completely – The Tragically Hip
15.  So Hard Done By – The Tragically Hip
16.  Looking for a Place to Happen – The Tragically Hip
17.  700 Foot Ceiling – The Tragically Hip
18.  Something On – The Tragically Hip
19.  Lake Fever – The Tragically Hip
20.  Nautical Disaster – The Tragically Hip
21.  Little Bones – The Tragically Hip
22.  It’s a Good Life if You Don’t Weaken – The Tragically Hip
23.  Bobcaygeon – The Tragically Hip
24.  A Beautiful Thing – The Tragically Hip
25.  Small Town Bringdown – The Tragically Hip
26.  Thompson Girl – The Tragically Hip
27.  The Dark Canuck – The Tragically Hip
28.  Chancellor – Gord Downie
29.  Machine – The Tragically Hip
30.  Fire in the Hole – The Tragically Hip
31.  The Darkest One – The Tragically Hip
32.  Vancouver Divorce – Gordon Downie
33.  The Hard Canadian – Gordon Downie
34.  The Stranger – Gordon Downie
35.  Canada Geese – Gordon Downie
36.  Christmastime in Toronto – Gordon Downie
37.  Introduce Yourself – Gordon Downie
38.  38 Years Old – The Tragically Hip
39.  Bedtime – Gordon Downie