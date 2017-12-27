Maple Leafs

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Johnny Bower; Winter Classic rink build

By Sean LeahyDec 27, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• A couple of links on Johnny Bower, the Hockey Hall of Fame who died last night at age 93. First, learn more about his lasting legacy with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL.com]

• Finally, he was a funny guy. Here’s Bower on speculation about his age when he played: “I joked once that the town hall where the births were registered in Prince Albert (Sask.) burned down and I didn’t know how old I was.” [The Star]

• Did he retire to go play in the KHL or did he ask to be released? Whatever it was, Alex Burmistrov is no longer a member of the Vancouver Canucks. [Province]

• Bad new for the Colorado Avalanche as they’ll be without Tyson Barrie for a while after he injured his hand blocking a shot Saturday night. [Denver Post]

• And don’t expect Logan Couture back with the San Jose Sharks for a while, either. [Mercury News]

Kris Letang has been the victim of a little bit of bad luck this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [TSN]

• No real surprises on Canada’s women’s Olympic team. [NBC Olympics]

• Well, there is Brigette Lacquette, who is now the first Indigenous woman to play on Canada’s Olympic team. [Color of Hockey]

• Both the Canadian and American women’s teams have had interesting roads to Pyeongchang. [The Ice Garden]

• Great story on an unexpected Christmas gift for Don Waddell. [USA Today]

• Diving into what’s been a great start to the season for the St. Louis Blues. [St. Louis Gametime]

• It can be a lonely place in penalty box. It could also be loud and obnoxious. [Sun-Times]

• The Edmonton Oilers are trying to dig out of a hole and there’s very little room for era over the final three months of the season. [FanRag Sports]

• How Clint Malarchuk is helping people in this latest chapter of his life. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• A fun little jog down memory lane and the 1979 New York Islanders Christmas album. [Puck Junk]

• Finally, the 2018 Winter Classic is only five days away. Here’s a time-lapse video of the rink build at CitiField in New York:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blues sign GM Doug Armstrong to 4-year contract extension

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 1:34 PM EST
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have signed general manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension with a team option for a fifth year.

Armstrong, who is also the team’s president of hockey operations, is in his 10th season with the Blues. Since he became GM in 2010, the team has a 337-185-56 regular-season record (fourth-best in the NHL since the 2010-11) and has reached the playoffs six years in a row.

Armstrong spent 17 years with the Dallas Stars, including his final six as GM, helping lead the team to two Western Conference titles and the 1999 Stanley Cup. The native of Sarnia, Ontario, has also served Team Canada in various roles for years.

The Blues, who lead the Central Division and are tied for the best record in the conference coming out of the Christmas break, announced the move Wednesday.

NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: Rangers host Capitals

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 27, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the New York Rangers play host to the Washington Capitals at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

The NHL’s Christmas break is over and now we begin the quick one month sprint until the next break for all 31 teams — the All-Star Game in Tampa in late January.

Teams will begin having their bye weeks in January, so there will be plenty of rest time for players over the next month, which is good because bad hockey is baaaaadwhile good hockey can be oh so good.

The Capitals and Rangers resume action on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden separated by four points in the crazy Metropolitan Division. Points are always important, but especially so after Christmas and even moreso in that division this season when a win could help you jump from out of the playoffs into a postseason spot.

Just look at this and realize that the last-place Philadelphia Flyers would be fourth in the Atlantic right now:

NHL

It’s going to be real interesting to see how that division shakes out with a potential five teams getting into the dance in April. It will also be fun to watch the Metro’s general managers wheel and deal before the Feb. 26 trade deadline should they feel they need to add in order to secure or maintain playoff position.

It’ll likely be a battle of the backups tonight as Philipp Grubauer vs. Ondrej Pavelec are expected to start.

After the game be sure to stick around on NBCSN for the third episode of Rangers-Sabres “Road to the Winter Classic” at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The top 15 saves of 2017 (PHT Year in Review)

NBC
By Scott BilleckDec 27, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
(Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and much more as we bring you the best of 2017.)

There might not be anything more satisfying in hockey than seeing a highway robbery in progress between the pipes.

The late flash of the leather, the desperation save off the paddle of the stick or the elusive two-pad stack. They are all things of beauty and should be cherished as such.

So as we get ready to ring in the New Year, PHT looks back at some of the best thieveries in the past 12 months.

15. The Kontinental Hockey League can be a treasure trove of great highlights that not everyone gets to see on a regular basis. This save by SKA Saint Petersburg’s Mikko Koskinen is no exception. Simply outstanding.

14. How often does a save of the year candidate come around for a goalie? What about two in the same game? Garrett Sparks of the Toronto Marlies accomplished this rare feat.

13. The stanchion can sometimes be the goalies worst enemy. Sometimes enemies must be conquered. Joseph Woll did just that for Boston College.

 

12. Talk about timely. University of British Columbia Thunderbirds goalie Derek Dun’s save was not only spectacular in nature, it also sent his team to the playoffs.

 

11. Perhaps the best save at the World Championships this past year, Philipp Grubauer got the tip of his stick on the puck to make an outrageous save on Kaspars Daugavins.

10. Dominik Hasek retired several years ago now, but some of his magic still lives on in the NHL. Jonathan Quick did his best Hasek impression with this kick save.

9. The goalie stick isn’t very wide in relation to the size of an NHL net, but there are still where it plays a pivotal role in stopping a puck from crossing the goal line, as seen here by Matt Murray.

8. Sometimes pucks take a weird deflection off the boards. Sometimes they result in the flukiest of goals. Goalies are often caught out of position, but as Pekka Rinne will now demonstrate, it’s not all lost:

7. Two-pad stack alert. Thank you, Martin Jones.

6. Robin Lehner dislocated his entire body to stone Bryan Rust.

5. Carey Price in overtime, what a sight to behold.

4. Jonathan Bernier on Damon Severson. If you’re Severson, you can’t even be mad, right?

3. Poor Henrik Zetterberg. A wide open net and surely a goal, but then…

2. Deke… open net… no goal. Devan Dubnyk does the unthinkable against Gustav Nyquist, who probably still can’t sleep.

1. We don’t all agree with John Tortorella at the best of times, but when he called this the best save of the year, he wasn’t lying. This is simply majestic from Bob, so smooth. No sketch, to borrow a term from skateboarding.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Two Olympic hockey sisters playing for different nations

Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP
Associated PressDec 27, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Marissa Brandt was wrapping up her prosperous small-college hockey career, she believed, when the life-changing phone call came during her senior year.

South Korea’s fledgling national team was building a roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the host nation was inviting her to the country of her birth to try out. Two weeks later, she was departing Minnesota on a journey of reconnection with the place she left when she was 4 1/2 months old.

”I’m happy I took that leap of faith,” she said.

Three years later, she is a South Korean citizen who is slowly learning the language and realizing she is a bit of a celebrity. There is another twist to the tale, too, with an even more rewarding result: Her sister, Hannah Brandt, is playing for Team USA , giving their parents, Greg and Robin, the unexpected chance to cheer for both daughters in Pyeongchang in February.

”It would be fun to play her in the Olympics,” Marissa said. ”Not awkward at all.”

The awkward part of the story actually came years ago, when kindergarten-age Marissa and Hannah were signed up for Korean culture camp.

”I absolutely did not like going,” Marissa said, ”but Hannah loved it, so we kept going back. It was funny, actually. She loved the Korean food and the taekwondo, and I didn’t like anything about it.”

Hannah was old enough to know Marissa was adopted from South Korea. She just thought her sister was born at 30,000 feet somewhere above the Pacific.

”Hannah used to tell me that she wished she was born on the plane instead of Marissa,” Robin recalled, reflecting on her American-born child’s early interest in this foreign land 6,000 miles away that repelled her other daughter despite her roots.

The Brandts were two weeks away from completing Marissa’s adoption in 1993 when they were surprised to learn Robin was pregnant with Hannah. They brought Marissa home in May, and Hannah was born in November. Suddenly, there were two babies in their home in Vadnais Heights, a woodsy suburb about 10 miles north of St. Paul.

The girls did just about everything together: dance, gymnastics, soccer, and like typical Minnesota kids, they quickly took to the ice.

”We were best friends,” Hannah said.

Figure skating was first, but Hannah found hockey more exciting, so Marissa soon followed the puck.

”Even though she’s younger than me,” Marissa said, ”I look up to her in so many ways.”

They were almost always on the same team, even helping lead Hill-Murray High School in 2011 to its first girls state tournament appearance. Marissa, a smooth-skating defender, went on to Gustavus Adolphus, an NCAA Division III school in St. Peter, Minnesota. One grade behind her sister, Hannah, a heavily recruited forward, stayed closed to home with the powerhouse University of Minnesota program .

Sometimes the game schedules allowed one to watch the other. The Gophers won three national championships during Hannah’s career, and Marissa was in attendance each time. When they lost the 2014 title game at the end of Hannah’s sophomore season, Marissa couldn’t make it.

Hannah had missed the cut that year for the U.S. team that went to the Sochi Olympics, a defeat off the ice that contributed to her tense wait after tryouts were done last spring to be summoned into a room for a meeting with the coaches as the training camp roster was being assembled. Marissa’s phone rang.

”I was so nervous so I needed to talk to someone. I called her before I headed in. I think woke her up,” Hannah said.

The next ring a few minutes later revealed the news that she was on the team.

”She’s worked so hard to get where she is now,” Marissa said. ”I don’t know anyone else more deserving. I’m so excited to be able to share this Olympic experience and journey with her.”

The feeling is mutual, of course.

South Korea’s goalie coach, Rebecca Baker, has strong ties to Minnesota and was the one who learned of Marissa’s heritage, which made her a candidate for the roster. There are four other ”imports” on the team, two each from the U.S. and Canada. Chemistry on and off the ice has transcended the cultural and language barriers.

”They’re like my new family,” Marissa said.

Sarah Murray is the head coach of the team; her father, Andy Murray, was an NHL head coach for 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues. She and her assistants have tirelessly helped guide their eager but raw group through a three-year development process that began for some players with a basic understanding of how to properly jump over the boards. There are only 319 registered women’s players among South Korea’s 50 million people, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s 2017 survey .

”Our North American-raised players have been doing a great job integrating themselves into our team,” Murray said. ”We try to do as many team-building activities as our budget will allow. But I think the biggest thing that has helped them integrate is living with the Korean players.”

The South Koreans came to Minnesota for training camp and exhibition games, and the visit included a team dinner at the Brandt home preceded by a mayoral declaration and firetruck escort. It concluded with a dance party in the basement.

”Marissa has been a wonderful addition to our team,” Murray said. ”She is a great player and an even better person.”

Marissa will wear the ”A” on her jersey as an alternate captain. She’ll also carry the name Yoon Jung Park, given to her at birth. The powerhouse Americans and the South Koreans are in opposite pools, so the sister matchup will be a long shot.

”If it did I think Greg would probably root for Korea because they’re such an underdog,” Robin said. ”I’d just cheer for both girls and hope they do well.”