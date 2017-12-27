Getty

Is six games enough for Zac Rinaldo’s latest suspension?

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 9:13 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety dropped its decision today: Zac Rinaldo has been suspended six games for punching an unsuspecting opponent (defenseman Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche).

This comes after Rinaldo waived an opportunity for an in-person meeting with the NHL.

This is the fifth suspension of Rinaldo’s career. Here’s the video explanation from the league:

Looking around Hockey Twitter, one would think that many are unhappy with the call, whether it be those who believe it’s not nearly enough of a message sent by the league and, on the other hand, those who believe that Girard put himself in a perilous situation.

Former players seem to be coming out in support of Rinaldo, at least in some cases, like with Patrick O’Sullivan and Paul Bissonnette (who made some waves over the holiday break with his comments).

It’s difficult to argue that the Arizona Coyotes lose much here. While Rinaldo loses about $22K, the Coyotes are currently a cellar dweller who will play six games without a player who, before 2017-18, hadn’t appeared in the NHL since 2015-16. Rinaldo has two goals and one assist in 31 games.

Really, if anything, Rinaldo was standing in the way of the likes of Lawson Crouse.

Considering the minimal cost to the team, one wonders how much is learned here. Should the next CBA talks involve tweaks to the way this works? Should the teams who unleash “repeat offenders” suffer a fine or something else, rather than just seeing an often-marginal player leave the lineup?

Some believe that these issues are just a part of the game. Others argue that the NHL needs to make some changes. Where do you stand on the six-game suspension and how the league’s discipline system works after a call like this?

Rangers win backup goalie duel against Capitals

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 10:56 PM EST
Look on the bright side, Washington Capitals fans: usually you end up without any standings points when your team gets shut out for two straight games.

The Capitals grabbed a “charity point” (it seems harsh to call it a “loser point” here) in a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, as the Blueshirts kept their recent roll going at Madison Square Garden.

It ended up being a duel of backup goalies, as both Ondrej Pavelec (30 saves) and Philipp Grubauer (37 saves) both maintained shutouts through regulation and overtime. The Rangers ended up getting the better of Grubauer in the shootout, so they won.

There were plenty of close calls, with John Carlson maybe losing the most sleep tonight:

Ouch.

The holiday break didn’t reignite the Capitals’ scoring ways, as they were also blanked by the Vegas Golden Knights as well on Dec. 23. They’ve lost three straight games, although two of those losses came beyond regulation. Washington is grinding out enough points to stay in the picture, yet they must feel frustrated.

The Rangers are getting it done, too, with a 4-1-1 mark in their last six games. Grabbing this victory while also giving Henrik Lundqvist some rare rest has to be a very nice plus going forward.

Bruins showing real fight during hot streak

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
During an 82-game season, rattling off five straight wins only means so much.

Luckily, for the Boston Bruins, their winning ways go deeper than this current run, which continued with a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators, not allowing the holiday break to ruin focus. They’ve been scoring at a high rate during much of this run, too, even as Tuukka Rask heats up.

Dec. 18: 7-2 win home against the Blue Jackets.
Dec. 19: 3-0 win on the road versus Sabres.
Dec. 21: 2-1 shootout victory at home against Jets.
Dec. 23: 3-1 win at home against Red Wings.
Tonight: 5-1 home win vs. Senators.

It has to be refreshing for the Bruins to enjoy strong games from guys not named Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, or David Pastrnak. Those three went without a point against the Senators, but supporting cast members carried the torch, with Riley Nash‘s two-goal, one-assist performance leading the way.

David Backes might be the most unexpected part of this most recent run.

Not long after frightening surgery that forced him to lose significant weight, Backes is on a roll. The 33-year-old has three goals and four assists for seven points during this five-game winning streak.

(Beyond that, the Bruins aren’t just about finesse, as you can see from the video above this post’s headline.)

Again, this isn’t just about a five-game winning streak, though.

The Bruins have been on a tear since a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Nov. 15, which dropped the B’s to 6-7-4. They’ve gone 14-3-1 since then, leaving them at 20-10-5. More and more, it seems like they’ll lock down one round of home-ice advantage, as they now match the Maple Leafs with 45 standings points despite playing in two fewer games than Toronto.

About the only thing the Bruins can complain about is that the Tampa Bay Lightning are in their division. As hot as Boston is, they remain nine points behind the blistering Bolts for the lead in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Considering how much the Bruins struggled to merely make the playoffs in 2016-17, such concerns feel like small quibbles. Either way, this team looks like it could be a factor once again in the East.

Or at least they won’t go down without a fight.

Wild could really use Parise, even if he’s limited

By James O'BrienDec 27, 2017, 8:37 PM EST
Look, it’s tough to imagine Zach Parise doing enough to make his contract look any less frightening for the Minnesota Wild.

(/Opens Cap Friendly profile. Shrieks at $7.54 million through 2024-25. Shrieks again.)

It’s also tough to imagine 33-year-old Parise playing like prime-age, forechecking and scoring phenom Parise once he returns from an AHL stint to shake off the rust, as has been reported by Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.

Ultimately it will take him time to regain whatever form he’s truly capable of, something Parise acknowledges (with a smile, it must be noted).

“These guys have to get ready to play games, and when I’m not on a line, it’s tough to get reps,” Parise said. “So, I think this would probably be the best thing, to go there, practice with them, play a game, and go from there.”

As Parise says, the plan is to see how Thursday’s game with the Iowa Wild (his first AHL work since 2004-05, his lone season with the Albany Devils) and then go from there. The Athletic’s Michael Russo notes that players can opt for 14-day conditioning stints in the AHL, so the door’s open for him to shake off the rust into early 2018.

(Bruce Boudreau notes that he hopes to have Parise back sometime after New Year’s.)

Answering the question of “When?” is interesting enough, but it’s most fascinating to ponder how much of a difference Parise can really make.

Let’s consider a few factors.

Playing in pain

It’s important to remember that precedent only matters so much. Parise is 33, a tough time for snipers, and that rust factor cannot be ignored.

That said, it’s worth noting that Parise elected not to get back surgery during the 2016-17 season before ultimately opting for it in October. Maybe he could generate similar numbers through the remainder of 2017-18, with a cleaner bill of health canceling out some of that discomfort? At least eventually?

If you’re looking at Parise’s numbers as a guy making too much money, you won’t be happy. On the other hand, if you picture this type of scorer added to a Wild group that could use the extra punch and balance, it’s a sunnier picture:

Parise: 19 goals, 42 points in 69 games. Over an 82-game season, that would translate to about 23 goals and 50 points.

With all the (understandable) hand-wringing over his contract being discussed, it’s easy to forget that even a diminished Parise can still help a team win games.

How to use him?

While Eric Staal continues his career renaissance in Minnesota and others have been contributing, there have also been some struggles, particularly for the likes of Mikko Koivu and Nino Niederreiter. Adding a smart, 20-goal-ish player to the mix could really bring things together.

Heading into tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars, the Wild figured to line up Staal with Charlie Coyle and Tyler Ennis, Koivu with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund, and Joel Eriksson Ek with Daniel Winnik and Chris Stewart.

One could picture a more balanced attack with Parise in many situations, but particularly taking the spot of either Ennis or Winnik. By Natural Stat Trick’s linemate listings, Parise’s most common linemates were Staal (by far) and then Coyle, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Boudreau would go in that direction.

(It might be wise to ease Parise in, really, which could mean starting off a little lower in the lineup.)

Down, but not out

Heading into Wednesday’s games, the Wild were out of the West’s playoff picture, but in reasonable distance of the final wild card. With a home-and-home against the Nashville Predators on Friday and Saturday after tonight’s Stars skirmish, Boudreau’s early January proclamation seems most reasonable, though not set in stone.

Here’s what the next few weeks look like:

Wed, Dec 27 vs Dallas
Fri, Dec 29 vs Nashville
Sat, Dec 30 @ Nashville
Mon, Jan 2 vs Florida
Wed, Jan 4 vs Buffalo
Fri, Jan 6 @ Colorado
Mon, Jan 9 vs Calgary
Tue, Jan 10 @ Chicago

Maybe the Wild would want Parise to play one of those home-and-home games against the Predators, or perhaps they’d go a safer route and wait until January.

The broader goal might be to get him up to speed by that away date against the Blackhawks. After that, the Wild will enjoy a four-game homestand, which is the sort of opportunity that could help them strengthen their position in the West’s bubble.

***

Yes, it’s true that this is a pretty modest situation for Parise; many in the Wild organization probably expected these questions and considerations to surface closer to, say, 2020.

The reality is harsher than such daydreams, but at least he’s still in a position to help Minnesota, and the Wild can use all the help they can get.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals – Rangers on Wednesday Night Rivalry

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
WATCH LIVE 8 PM ET

PROJECTED LINES

New York Rangers

Forwards
Rick NashMika ZibanejadMats Zuccarello
Michael GrabnerKevin HayesJ.T. Miller
Chris KreiderDavid DesharnaisJimmy Vesey
Paul CareyBoo NievesPavel Buchnevich

Defense
Ryan McDonaghNick Holden
Brendan SmithKevin Shattenkirk
Brady SkjeiMarc Staal

Starting Goalie: Ondrej Pavelec

[NHL on NBCSN Wednesday Night Rivalry: Rangers host Capitals]

Washington Capitals

Forwards
Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Andre BurakovskyLars EllerBrett Connolly
Devante Smith-PellyJay BeagleAlex Chiasson

Defense
Christian Djoss – John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikMadison Bowey

Starting Goalie: Philipp Grubauer