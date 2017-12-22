PHT Morning Skate: Panthers QB Cam Newton designs jersey for Charlotte Checkers

• Team USA’s Olympic Women’s Team made their final cuts. A pair of players from the 2014 team didn’t make the final roster this time. (Grand Folks Herald)
• The Panthers helped the Golden Knights get a pretty effective second line with Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault. (TSN.ca)
• The Islanders might play game at Nassau Coliseau while their new rink is being built. (The Sports Daily)
• Some Red Wings believe their team is playing better this year than they did last year, but the results still aren’t there. (Detroit Free Press)
• Former NHL goalie Corey Hirsch explains how a change of scenery can restore a player’s confidence. (Sportsnet)
• Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton designed the Charlotte Checkers’ latest jersey. (Charlotte Observer)
• Every time Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk is benched or has his ice time cut, he seems to respond with a solid performance. (WEEI.com)
• The solution for St. Louis’ scoring woes might be Oilers forward Patrick Maroon. (St. Louis Game-Time)
• Anze Kopitar admits that he’s been able to produce more this season because of a change in system. (OC Register)
• Eddie Olczyk could have kept his cancer diagnosis a secret, but he decided to go public with it because he wants to be help those who might be going through the same thing. (Sporting News)
• It’s time for the Arizona Coyotes to show some progress. (Fan Rag Sports)
