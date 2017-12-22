Auston Matthews admits experiencing concussion symptoms; could return vs. Rangers

We now know what the “upper-body injury” was that’s caused Auston Matthews of the the Toronto Maple Leafs to miss the last six games.
After returning to full practice on his teammates Friday morning, Matthews said he was experiencing “normal concussion symptoms” after a collision with Morgan Rielly during a Dec. 9 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It wasn’t until later that night into the next morning that the Maple Leafs star began feeling off and eventually went through the standard protocol.
Matthews skated on his own last week and will travel with the team to New York City ahead of their Saturday night game against the Rangers. He’s currently listed as a game-time decision.
“I think it’s just talking with the training staff. No decision is going to be made until tomorrow but I’m definitely feeling a lot better,” he said. “I feel good out there on the ice. Obviously, just trying to get my legs back and everything.”
The Leafs have missed Matthews, who has 13 goals and 26 points in 26 games played this season, as they’ve dropped three of four games in his absence.
If Matthews doesn’t go Saturday night, he’ll get a few extra days to get 100-percent before a homecoming when the Leafs head west to face the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 28, their first game after the Christmas break.
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.