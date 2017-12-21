Getty

The Buzzer: Korpisalo helps Jackets bounce back; Giroux stays on fire

By Adam GretzDec 21, 2017, 12:29 AM EST
Player Of The Night: Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets

It hasn’t been a great week for the Columbus Blue Jackets. They lost three of their previous four games, two of them in blowout fashion including an ugly 7-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday night. They were able to bounce back on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win agains the Toronto Blue Jackets and it was a huge performance from backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo that helped get them there.

Korpisalo stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced in the win.

He has now won each of his past three decisions but Wednesday’s game was by far his best performance of the season.

It was the fourth time in his young career that he has made at least 38 saves in a single game.

Claude Giroux Is Still Dominating

With his three assist performance in the Flyers’ 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night Claude Giroux continued his hot streak for the. He is now up to 18 points in his past 14 games. That stretch includes six multi-point games, including four in his past seven games.

Two big Points For Flames

The Calgary Flames had been in a bit of a slump lately with wins in just three of their past nine games. But thanks to their 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night they have now won two games in a row and are back into a top-three spot in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Michael Frolik and Dougie Hamilton provided the offense for the Flames on Wednesday night with Hamilton getting the game-winner midway through the third period.

Highlight Of The Night

It came in a losing effort but check out the wheels on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner as he goes coast-to-coast for the goal. After going through a pretty lengthy goal drought Marner is starting to put up numbers again. After a four-point day on Tuesday, including his first goal in 15 games, he followed that up on Wednesday with perhaps the goal of the night.

Factoid Of The Night

Sean Couturier scored the game-winning goal for the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night to give them their seventh win in their past eight games. It was his 16th goal of the season. That is now a new career high. It is only December 20. He is having an absolutely remarkable season for the Flyers.

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Detroit Red Wings 3

Calgary Flames 2, St. Louis Blues 1

Flyers keep rolling, continue climb toward playoff position

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2017, 11:05 PM EST
Just a couple of weeks ago the Philadelphia Flyers looked like a team that was going nowhere fast.

They had won just eight of their first 26 games, were stuck in a 10-game losing streak, and coach Dave Hakstol seemed to be sitting on a seat that was getting warmer by the day.

A lot has changed in the two-and-a-half weeks since.

On Wednesday, they topped the Detroit Red Wings by a 4-3 margin to win for the seventh time in their past eight games and moved to within two points of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. After Wednesday’s game they are now tied with their cross-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and are technically ahead of them for the moment because they still have a game in hand.

It is quite a turnaround for a Flyers team that on December 3 had the third-worst record in the NHL and was 10 points back of the Penguins.

The Flyers really seemed to take advantage of the fact the Red Wings were playing the second half of a back-to-back and really took over the game in the third period. The Flyers recorded 10 of the 14 shots on goal in the third period while also scoring the only goal.

That goal, the game-winner, was scored Sean Couturier as he continued breakthrough offensive season for the Flyers with his 16th goal of the season. That offensive production, combined with his great defensive play, is making him one of the league’s best two-way forwards and is going to get him plenty of attention in the Selke Trophy discussion.

Robert Hagg scored his first career goal for the Flyers to tie the game at three late in the second period.

Along with Couturier and Hagg, the Flyers’ three biggest offensive stars also showed up big time in this game. Claude Giroux recorded three assists, while Wayne Simmonds added a goal and an assist. Claude Giroux also picked up his league-leading 34th assist of the season.

WATCH LIVE: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2017, 6:54 PM EST
Projected Lines

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

Gustav NyquistHenrik ZetterbergJustin Abdelkader

Tomas TatarDylan LarkinAndreas Athanasiou

Darren HelmFrans NielsenLuke Glendening

Anthony ManthaMartin Frk

Defense

Danny DeKeyserMike Green

Jonathan EricssonTrevor Daley

Niklas KronwallNick Jensen

Luke Witkowski

Starting Goalie: Jimmy Howard

[NHL On NBCSN: Rivalry Night: Red Wings Visit Flyers]

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards

Claude GirouxSean CouturierWayne Simmonds

Michael RafflValtteri FilppulaJakub Voracek

Jordan WealNolan PatrickDale Weise

Taylor LeierScott LaughtonTravis Konecny

Defense

Ivan ProvorovAndrew MacDonald

Robert HaggShayne Gostisbehere

Travis SanheimRadko Gudas

Starting Goalie: Brian Elliott

Let’s examine Islanders’ struggling goalies

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 20, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
In a bigger picture sense, Wednesday stands as a victory lap for the New York Islanders, a franchise celebrating the successful bid to land a new arena at Belmont Park, bringing the team back to Long Island.

Scroll the team’s feed you’ll see enough happy faces and quotes, you’d almost expect Daniel Bryan to show up to lead a “Yes!” chant himself.

Still, let’s not forget that, even with a great one-two punch of scoring lines, the Islanders have dropped games here and there, including Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. If the score itself didn’t tip you off, the main culprit has been poor goaltending. You could reasonably argue that the Isles have suffered from the worst netminding in the NHL so far:

On paper, Thomas Greiss and Jaroslav Halak might not rank as “elites,” yet you could ask for a worse platoon. Greiss carries a solid .913 save percentage for his career, while Halak is even better at .916. To see them combine (with a near-equal number of starts) for a retro sub-90 percent mark is troubling.

It must be ratchet up the concern that Greiss (signed through 2019-20, .883 save percentage) is struggling more than Halak (expiring contract, .905 save percentage). Either way, it has been a problem for an Islanders team that’s otherwise providing reasons for optimism.

Head coach Doug Weight didn’t throw his goalies under the bus after last night’s loss, even though he seems confounded by their struggles:

Allow me this question, though: are they, to some extent, set up to fail?

I encourage a team with some firepower like the Islanders to be aggressive; the Penguins and other teams have embraced that mindset to often-impressive results. Even so, taking risks almost always means exposing yourself to mistakes, and the Isles are a double-edged sword.

According to Natural Stat Trick’s numbers, the Islanders have allowed 305 high-danger chances at even strength, the sixth-highest total in the NHL so far. That sounds bad, but it might just be the nature of the beast, as they’ve generated 318 high-danger chances of their own, good for seventh in the league.

Let’s not forget that this is Weight’s first full season as an NHL head coach, as he took over in the interim last season.

Winning the chances battles and setting up a difference-making system isn’t easy for any bench boss, let alone someone who’s fairly new to the gig. Perhaps Weight might find a better way to leverage his team’s strengths while painting over weaknesses as time goes on?

One other option

Naturally, systems and chances can only explain so many struggles for goalies. The buck ultimately stops with Greiss and Halak. In Halak’s case, motivation really shouldn’t be an issue, at least if he wants to try to avoid too big of a drop in pay after this season.

(He’s almost certainly going to have a lighter wallet going forward.)

There is one other consideration for GM Garth Snow: what if he makes a tweak in net?

One interesting idea, albeit somewhat outside-the-box, would be to propose a “trading of problems” in net. Perhaps the Detroit Red Wings would send the Islanders Petr Mrazek for Halak and some sort of sweetener, even if it likely wouldn’t come at the price Detroit hopes for in a more traditional player-for-futures deal.

Now, there’s a strong chance that one or both of Greiss and Halak will improve as the season goes along. Look at 2016-17 for Halak alone: he went from being sent to the AHL to nearly powering an Islanders push to the playoffs. If anything, the guy is at his best when people disregard his chances (just consider how unlikely his run with the Montreal Canadiens really was). Greiss, too, has shown reasonable potential to be a starting goalie in the NHL.

Still, Weight and Snow should both keep their eyes open regarding ways to make this better, whether the goaltending improvements come from within or from a bolder move.

Hey, they might just keep a certain superstar happy if they hit the right buttons and make a run of it in the East. Doing so would be a lot better with the goaltending they expected to get, right?

NHL All-Star Game: McDavid, Ovechkin, Stamkos, Subban maintain leads in fan vote

By Sean LeahyDec 20, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
There are 11 days left to vote for the NHL All-Star captains and by the looks of things it’s pretty clear who will be repping their respective divisions next month in Tampa.

For the third consecutive week Steven Stamkos, Alex Ovechkin, P.K. Subban and Connor McDavid lead their divisions in voting. Here’s what the current leaderboard looks like:

Atlantic Division
1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
5. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Central Division
1. P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
2. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
5. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Metropolitan Division
1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
3. John Tavares, New York Islanders
4. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Pacific Division
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
3. James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights
4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
5. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

The only change over three weeks has been the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Central, which have rotated between MacKinnon, Seguin and Mark Scheifele. There also will be no Rory Fitzpatrick/Zemgus Girgensons/John Scott surprise vote-getter this year, it seems.

Voting runs through Jan. 1 and the full divisional All-Star lineups will be announced sometime next month.

————

