Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Underrated Barrie; Oilers’ playoff chances

By Joey AlfieriDec 21, 2017, 9:53 AM EST
5 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Panthers forward Denis Malgin has made more of a difference than anyone expected. (therattrick.com)

• Michael Leighton was traded to the Penguins earlier this week, but he’ll spend most of his team with their farm team in Wiles-Barre/Scranton. That’s not a problem for him because he seems pretty comfortable there already. (citizensvoice.com)

• The Bruins are starting to look like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. (WEEI.com)

• Canadiens forward Daniel Carr is skating on his team’s fourth line, but he isn’t playing like it. (Montreal Gazette)

• Avs blue liner Tyson Barrie still isn’t getting the respect he deserves. (Mile High Hockey)

• Looking at Ottawa’s forward depth chart, it seems as though they’re at least two forwards away from being in the same class as Tampa and Toronto. (silversevensens.com)

• What’s on the Chicago Blackhawks’ Christmas wish list? (Blackhawks Up)

John Gibson and Ryan Miller have kept the Anaheim Ducks in the playoff chase so far this season. (anaheimcalling.com)

• Even though they got off to a rocky start this season, the Oilers can definitely still make the playoffs. (Oilers Nation)

• The Score looks at three European players to keep an eye on during the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. (The Score)

• A Jets fan, who passed away last year, is being honored in a cool way. A jersey with his name on the back is expected to visit every NHL rink. (NHL.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Night of upsets

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 22, 2017, 11:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Player of the Night: Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

You know how the Flyers sunk to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division – at least for a limited time – thanks to their loss? Well, the Capitals “backed into” first in that same division – probably for a limited time, considering games played versus games in hand – after squandering a lead against the Coyotes.

Coyotes super-rookie Keller was in the middle of some of the most crucial activity. Keller generated a primary assist on the goal that sent the game to overtime and then ended it in OT with about 37 seconds remaining in extra time.

Keller now has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points as he continues to strive for the Calder Trophy.

He also cemented the theme of the night: upsets. The Flyers fell short against the Sabres, the Capitals squandered that lead to the lowly Coyotes, and on smaller scales, lower-ranked Canadiens beat the Flames and Panthers topped the Wild, respectively.

Highlights of the Night

Near-player-of-the-night Jonathan Huberdeau settles for the highlight of the night. While one of his goals was an empty-netter, the other was a thing of beauty in Florida’s victory:

Honorable mention goes to this Capitals goal. Washington took it pretty easy tonight against Arizona, but they also made it look easy on this one:

And another honorable mention goes to Nicolas Deslauriers of the Canadiens for this nice finish on a great effort from Byron Froese:

(Bonus factoid, too: the Canadiens have disproportionately strong luck with “Byrons.”)

Factoids:

That’s a lot of Matt Cullen.

Maybe the Capitals losing wasn’t an upset?

Scores

Sabres 4, Flyers 2
Panthers 4, Wild 2
Coyotes 3, Capitals 2 (OT)
Canadiens 3, Flames 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sabres sink Flyers to bottom of Metro

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 22, 2017, 9:56 PM EST
5 Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers deserve credit for their patience during tough times, culminating with a six-game winning streak as a response to a 10-game skid. For those advising the team not to panic, the last month provides redemption.

Still, nights like Friday also remind us that the Metropolitan Division can be cruel to teams who stumble for lengthy periods of time. It also serves as a reminder that, in a league of “charity points” and three-point games, the standings can be deceptive. “We’re only behind x points” is a great way to avoid recklessly gutting a team, yet it may also provide false hope.

Despite a late surge, the Flyers fell 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

On the bright side, this was just the second loss in Philly’s last nine games. That said, when you consider games in hand, this regulation loss places Philly behind the Carolina Hurricanes for last place in the Metropolitan Division. (Both teams stick to 37 standings points, but Carolina’s played one fewer game.)

Of course, there’s a big difference between being in the cellar of the East’s best division rather than last place in the Atlantic, as the Sabres are even after they broke a three-game losing streak.

As of this writing, the lower rankings of the Metro represent the East’s wild-card races:

First wild card: Rangers – 42 points, 35 games played
Second wild card: Islanders – 40 points, 35 GP

***

Penguins – 39 points, 36 GP
Hurricanes: 37 points, 34 GP
Flyers: 37 points, 35 GP

(The Canadiens could reach 36 points if they win their game tonight, their 35th of 2017-18.)

Looking at the standings, this is again a matter of perspective.

The glass-half-full approach would be to note that the Flyers salvaged their season, and only remain three points behind the Islanders for the final playoff spot. They can maneuver their way up the rankings with their games remaining against the Rangers, Islanders, Penguins, and Hurricanes.

This context makes losing to Buffalo more painful, however.

With a win on Friday, the Flyers would finish the night ahead of the Penguins because of games in hand. Instead, they’re in a familiar spot: needing to make up ground.

This loss began a four-game road trip, so the upcoming schedule isn’t easy on paper. At least this team seems to do some of its best work when people expect things to unravel.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The 100-point scorer is trying to make a comeback this season

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 22, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
7 Comments

Even though the overall numbers have started to decline a little bit from where they were earlier in the season, the NHL has still seen an increase in goal-scoring this season. Whether it’s because of the crackdown on slashing, better power plays, or any other combination of factors it has been a pleasant change from what we have seen over the past decade.

That rise in scoring also means individual scoring numbers are improving as well, and it could lead to the return of something that has been rapidly disappearing in recent years: The 100-point scorer.

Since the start of the 2010-11 season the 100-point mark has been eclipsed just five times in a season.

Daniel Sedin did it in 2010-11, Evgeni Malkin did it in 2011-12, Sidney Crosby in 2013-14, Patrick Kane in 2015-16 and Connor McDavid this past season. The highest point total during that stretch was Malkin’s 109 points in 2011-12. It is not just the century mark that seemed unreachable because even hitting 90 points seemed impossible. Only 11 players were able to hit that mark over the aforementioned stretch.

Once during those years (not counting the lockout shortened 2012-13 season) the Art Ross Trophy was won by a player that came in under the 90-point mark, something that had not happened (in a non-lockout season) since 1967-68.

That brings us to this season where things have changed dramatically for the top scorers in the league.

Heading into the holiday weekend there are currently five players in the NHL this season on pace for at least 100 points.

Nikita Kucherov is leading the way with a 120-point pace, a number that would be the highest point total in the league since Crosby hit it during the 2006-07 season. His teammate, Steven Stamkos, is on pace for 108, New York Islanders teammates John Tavares and Josh Bailey are both on pace for 105, while Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek is on pace for 101.

There are also 12 players in the NHL on pace to hit the 90-point mark this season. That would be more than the previous six seasons … combined.

Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are both on pace for more than 95, and it would not be a stretch to think that McDavid could get white hot again at some point and get back on to a 100-point pace.

At this point all of these are just projections at nearly the NHL’s halfway point, and it is possible that a few of these players will cool off and not maintain their current pace.

But at this same point in time last season there were currently zero players on a 100-point pace and only four that were on a 90-point pace. Only McDavid topped 90 points for the season (he finished with 100 exactly) while Crosby and Kane finished with 89. Nicklas Backstrom, Brad Marchand, and Kucherov all finished with 85.

In the end they’re just arbitrary numbers, but the decline in overall offense over the past two decades has really limited what the best players in the league can do. There is a ton of high-level skill in the NHL right now and some truly generational talents (both the old guard of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, as well as the next wave represented by Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews) and it was not a great look for the league when those players were no longer able to hit even the 90-point mark every year. We want to see the best players dominate and put up numbers that clearly separate them from the pack. This season, for the first time in a while, that seems to be happening.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Auston Matthews admits experiencing concussion symptoms; could return vs. Rangers

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 22, 2017, 12:16 PM EST
3 Comments

We now know what the “upper-body injury” was that’s caused Auston Matthews of the the Toronto Maple Leafs to miss the last six games.

After returning to full practice on his teammates Friday morning, Matthews said he was experiencing “normal concussion symptoms” after a collision with Morgan Rielly during a Dec. 9 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It wasn’t until later that night into the next morning that the Maple Leafs star began feeling off and eventually went through the standard protocol.

Matthews skated on his own last week and will travel with the team to New York City ahead of their Saturday night game against the Rangers. He’s currently listed as a game-time decision.

“I think it’s just talking with the training staff. No decision is going to be made until tomorrow but I’m definitely feeling a lot better,” he said. “I feel good out there on the ice. Obviously, just trying to get my legs back and everything.”

The Leafs have missed Matthews, who has 13 goals and 26 points in 26 games played this season, as they’ve dropped three of four games in his absence.

If Matthews doesn’t go Saturday night, he’ll get a few extra days to get 100-percent before a homecoming when the Leafs head west to face the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 28, their first game after the Christmas break.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.