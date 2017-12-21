PHT Morning Skate: Underrated Barrie; Oilers’ playoff chances

• Panthers forward Denis Malgin has made more of a difference than anyone expected. (therattrick.com)
• Michael Leighton was traded to the Penguins earlier this week, but he’ll spend most of his team with their farm team in Wiles-Barre/Scranton. That’s not a problem for him because he seems pretty comfortable there already. (citizensvoice.com)
• The Bruins are starting to look like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. (WEEI.com)
• Canadiens forward Daniel Carr is skating on his team’s fourth line, but he isn’t playing like it. (Montreal Gazette)
• Avs blue liner Tyson Barrie still isn’t getting the respect he deserves. (Mile High Hockey)
• Looking at Ottawa’s forward depth chart, it seems as though they’re at least two forwards away from being in the same class as Tampa and Toronto. (silversevensens.com)
• What’s on the Chicago Blackhawks’ Christmas wish list? (Blackhawks Up)
• John Gibson and Ryan Miller have kept the Anaheim Ducks in the playoff chase so far this season. (anaheimcalling.com)
• Even though they got off to a rocky start this season, the Oilers can definitely still make the playoffs. (Oilers Nation)
• The Score looks at three European players to keep an eye on during the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. (The Score)
• A Jets fan, who passed away last year, is being honored in a cool way. A jersey with his name on the back is expected to visit every NHL rink. (NHL.com)
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.