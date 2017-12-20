Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Danish League player to be paid entirely in Bitcoin

By Joey AlfieriDec 20, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Eddie Olczyk hasn’t allowed his cancer diagnosis to slow him down. He continues to call hockey games from the booth. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Is there a conspiracy when it comes to suspensions with the Colorado Avalanche? (Mile High Hockey)

• The Buffalo Sabres have a number of forwards that might be available via trade. Which one would fit best with the Rangers? (Blueseatblogs.com)

• The ‘Yotes will play at least one more season in Glendale. (AZCentral.com)

Radim Vrbata is pretty sure that the 2017-18 season will be his final one in the NHL. He’s had a pretty nice career. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Instead of hiring Bruce Boudreau back in 2007-08, the Caps nearly brought Pat Quinn into the fold. (Washington Post)

• It appears as though goals have been easier to come by lately. That has a lot to do with the increase in minor penalties called. (Fivethirtyeight.com)

• Despite being an expansion team and dealing with a whole bunch of injuries, the Golden Knights have been remarkably good. (Economist.com)

• This Danish hockey team will become the first to pay a player in Bitcoin. (Sporttechie.com)

Alexander Radulov does a lot of good for the Dallas Stars, but Ken Hitchcock has also learned that with that comes some bad. Hitchcock admits he just has to live with it. (Dallas Morning News)

• Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC have decided to extended their current partnership by seven years. (Sportsnet)

• There will be outdoor hockey in New Zealand next year. (Stuff.co.nz)

• The NHL played a big part in Seattle getting the approval to renovate KeyArena. (Seattle Times)

• How close are the Bruins to being legit Stanley Cup contenders? (Bruinsdaily.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Shea like butter, freakouts, losing efforts

By James O'BrienDec 20, 2017, 1:27 AM EST
Players of the Night

The Vegas Golden Knights have been quite the story, and the remarkable thing is that it isn’t all just smoke and mirrors.

Still, this stuff is more fun when there’s some magic happening, so file this moment under it. Theodore already had three assists on Tuesday, but his lone goal ended this game in regulation with about three seconds remaining. Consider this the highlight of the night, at least with Dmitry Orlov‘s deke masterpiece already covered in this post.

(Note: That’s basically how I score half of my goals in “NHL 18.”)

There’s been a rash of high-scoring players in defeat lately; add Vanek’s name to that growing list. The aging winger collected a hat trick and an assist, yet those four points weren’t enough for a win or even a charity point. At least Vanek got the 10th hat trick of his career.

Odd stuff

Is … Marc Crawford OK?

Wes McCauley: a little weird.

Factoids

Speaking of strong play in defeat, consider Erik Karlsson, who hopefully escaped Crawford’s spit and wrath:

Earlier today, PHT discussed John Tavares possibly sticking with the Islanders, in part because of a reported deal for a new arena. The other part: improved help around him, headlined by the likes of Josh Bailey?

Scores

Maple Leafs 8, Hurricanes 1
Red Wings 6, Islanders 3
Rangers 4, Ducks 1
Wild 6, Senators 4
Bruins 3, Sabres 0
Jets 6, Predators 4
Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)
Panthers 3, Coyotes 2
Canadiens 7, Canucks 5
Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Abdelkader fined, not suspended, for spearing Mayfield below the belt

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:43 PM EST
The NHL decided what to do about Justin Abdelkader‘s Tuesday infraction, and whether you agree with the decision or not, they didn’t take long to make that choice.

The Department of Player Safety handed Abdelkader a $5K fine for spearing Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders. That infraction took place during Tuesday’s 6-3 win for the Red Wings, so that’s about as quick a turnaround as you can ask for (Abdelkader will not be suspended).

Update: Video has been added above this post’s headline.

As you may notice from this post’s main image from Getty, there is some photographic evidence of the moment, and it’s one of many accounts that indicate that the spear connected below the belt.

Here’s a personal favorite description:

Anyway, it stood as a minor penalty during the game and also cost Abdelkader a fine. Was that the right call by the league or should Abdelkader be suspended? Or, should it have stopped as a penalty, with a fine being excessive?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Video: Dmitry Orlov’s dastardly dangle should not be possible

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:31 PM EST
Moments like these make you wonder why Dmitry Orlov doesn’t score more often.

The moves he puts on the Dallas Stars in the above goal border on obscene. First, he befuddles his opponents with a deke straight out of “NHL 18” – one that you’d probably complain would never happen in real life, possibly with more colorful language – and then he beats a helpless Ben Bishop by roofing the puck.

It’s legitimately one of those goals you’ll probably want to start, restart, and rewatch over and over again. That’s especially true if you’re a fan of the Washington Capitals, who are currently tied 2-2 with the Stars.

Somehow, Orlov only came into tonight with three goals and 11 points. His fourth tally of 2017-18 will be tough to top.

Give Alex Chiasson credit for trying.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins blank Buffalo, keep heat on Leafs

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:17 PM EST
Look, it’s still December, so the Bruins would be getting ahead of themselves if they’re already thinking about playoff seeding.

Let’s look ahead a little bit for them, then: with the way things are looking in the Atlantic Division, it seems like the Tampa Bay Lightning might be untouchable on the top, but then the second seed may very well come down to Boston or their buddies, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(That’s not to discount everyone else, particularly not their best buddies in the Montreal Canadiens.)

With that in mind, a round of home-ice advantage isn’t an outrageous goal for the Bruins to shoot for. At minimum, they’re putting themselves in a good position to gain a playoff spot without sweating things into the end of the regular season, so nights like these could help.

Also helpful: a backup goalie who’s playing more like a 1A/1B, as Anton Khudobin continued his solid play with a 36-save shutout of the Buffalo Sabres, as the Bruins won 3-0.

That margin of victory was far smaller than the scoreboard would indicate, as Boston tacked on two empty-net goals at the end. Instead, Jake DeBrusk‘s Gatorade-launching, fantastic snipe was the only goal of the game where a netminder was actually in place.

Impressive. Also impressive: the Bruins lately, as they’re 5-1-1 in their last seven games. They’ve also been strong in a broader sense, as they’re now 17-10-5; consider how much dimmer things looked for the B’s on Nov. 15, when they fell to 6-7-4.

Again, the Bruins have a shot at surpassing the Maple Leafs, at least eventually. Here’s where the Atlantic’s second and third seeds stand after each squad won on Tuesday:

Maple Leafs: 21-13-1, 43 points in 35 games

Bruins: 17-10-5, 39 points in 32 games

Yes, Toronto has a four-point lead against Boston, but the Bruins hold three games in hand. As this post notes, the Maple Leafs face a harsh end to December, so it’s possible that the gap could really narrow as 2018 rapidly approaches.

From the Sabres’ perspective, this was a solid all-around effort, as the Bruins rarely got anything easily (aside from a near-own-goal, as Zach Bogosian has to feel pleased to avoid the wrath of Robin Lehner, narrowly). Still, they fell short once again, adding frustration to a consistently frustrating 2017-18 campaign.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.