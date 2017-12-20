PHT Morning Skate: Danish League player to be paid entirely in Bitcoin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Eddie Olczyk hasn’t allowed his cancer diagnosis to slow him down. He continues to call hockey games from the booth. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Is there a conspiracy when it comes to suspensions with the Colorado Avalanche? (Mile High Hockey)

• The Buffalo Sabres have a number of forwards that might be available via trade. Which one would fit best with the Rangers? (Blueseatblogs.com)

• The ‘Yotes will play at least one more season in Glendale. (AZCentral.com)

• Radim Vrbata is pretty sure that the 2017-18 season will be his final one in the NHL. He’s had a pretty nice career. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Instead of hiring Bruce Boudreau back in 2007-08, the Caps nearly brought Pat Quinn into the fold. (Washington Post)

• It appears as though goals have been easier to come by lately. That has a lot to do with the increase in minor penalties called. (Fivethirtyeight.com)

• Despite being an expansion team and dealing with a whole bunch of injuries, the Golden Knights have been remarkably good. (Economist.com)

• This Danish hockey team will become the first to pay a player in Bitcoin. (Sporttechie.com)

• Alexander Radulov does a lot of good for the Dallas Stars, but Ken Hitchcock has also learned that with that comes some bad. Hitchcock admits he just has to live with it. (Dallas Morning News)

• Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC have decided to extended their current partnership by seven years. (Sportsnet)

• There will be outdoor hockey in New Zealand next year. (Stuff.co.nz)

• The NHL played a big part in Seattle getting the approval to renovate KeyArena. (Seattle Times)

• How close are the Bruins to being legit Stanley Cup contenders? (Bruinsdaily.com)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.