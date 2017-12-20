Getty Images

NHL on NBCSN Rivalry Night: Red Wings visit Flyers

By Sean LeahyDec 20, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
5 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

For the ups and downs both the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings have had this season, they’re not too far outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Flyers’ down point came during a 10-game losing streak last month that had fans calling for head coach Dave Hakstol to be fired. They followed that up by winning six in a row and now look to find some consistency in order to stay in the playoff chase.

Via the Courier Post:

“Yeah the results would say streaky but we have played good hockey over the whole stretch,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said [after Monday’s loss to LA]. “Now it’s about getting results and tonight we got to look at ourselves and put our finger on a couple things we have to do better and that we are capable of doing better. Turn the page and have a good day of practice tomorrow and we go right back at it and we continue with this busy stretch. Tonight those are the areas we have to be better in.”

Meanwhile, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill continues to try and jumpstart some of the team’s young guns like Andreas Athanasiou, Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha. Athanasiou is goalless in his last 11 games, while Frk and Mantha finally lit the lamp for the first time this month during a Tuesday night win over the New York Islanders.

Detroit started off their four-game east coast swing on a good note with that 5-3 win last night. Considering their struggles at Little Caesars Arena this season (6-6-6), gobbling up points away from home will be vital.

“It’ll be a good time (to be on the road) if we win,” Blashill said via the Detroit News. “If you had your druthers, as a team, as you’d like to spend a week at home and week on the road and mix it up, not go on really long stretches of either. But I do think, especially when you get to the Christmas holiday, it can be an advantage to get on the road and have that bunker mentality and away from some of the commitments you have when you’re at home.”

***

After the game, be sure to stay on NBCSN for the second episode of Sabres-Rangers “Road to the Winter Classic” at 11:30 p.m. ET or stream it here.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Sekera nears return, and that’s big for the Oilers

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 20, 2017, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Edmonton Oilers gambled that young defensemen could stem the tide while Andrej Sekera healed up from a torn ACL, and many would argue that management made the wrong decision in placing that bet in 2017-18.

With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that people seem excited about what appears to be an imminent return for the veteran defenseman; TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that his teammates let out a cheer as he led stretches today.

Oilers announcer Bob Stauffer tweeted out the Oilers’ pairings, and even with Oscar Klefbom sidelined, they look a lot more balanced with Sekera in the mix. Here’s how the top-six looks, according to Stauffer:

Brandon DavidsonAdam Larsson
Darnell NurseKris Russell
Sekera – Matt Benning

The 31-year-old might also end up on the Oilers’ top power-play unit.

It’s easy to dismiss how much of a stabilizing force Sekera could be for Edmonton.

Last season, Sekera averaged 21:28 TOI per game, second only to Klefbom. He averaged 2:01 of PK time per contest, ranking third on the Oilers, and also pitched in 35 points during the regular season.

Once Klefbom gets back in the mix, the Oilers could, say, scratch Benning and boast a far more complete trio of defensive pairings. Sekera may very well help Klefbom get back on track if Edmonton decided to pair those two up.

Either way, the return of a key player can provide a pleasant domino effect for a defense, with guys falling into spots that are more comfortable than maybe they’ve been experiencing so far. We’ve already seen positive signs of the Oilers offense falling into more sensible configurations, as Edmonton’s finally embracing the importance of depth by splitting up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

As with many Oilers-related questions, there’s the uncomfortable prompt: is this another instance in which improvements are coming too late? Even with two wins in a row and six victories in their last 10 games, Edmonton is ranked second-to-last in the West.

If they’re climbing back, it won’t be easy, yet Sekera’s likely return would give them quite the boost.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

PHT Morning Skate: Danish League player to be paid entirely in Bitcoin

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 20, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Eddie Olczyk hasn’t allowed his cancer diagnosis to slow him down. He continues to call hockey games from the booth. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Is there a conspiracy when it comes to suspensions with the Colorado Avalanche? (Mile High Hockey)

• The Buffalo Sabres have a number of forwards that might be available via trade. Which one would fit best with the Rangers? (Blueseatblogs.com)

• The ‘Yotes will play at least one more season in Glendale. (AZCentral.com)

Radim Vrbata is pretty sure that the 2017-18 season will be his final one in the NHL. He’s had a pretty nice career. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Instead of hiring Bruce Boudreau back in 2007-08, the Caps nearly brought Pat Quinn into the fold. (Washington Post)

• It appears as though goals have been easier to come by lately. That has a lot to do with the increase in minor penalties called. (Fivethirtyeight.com)

• Despite being an expansion team and dealing with a whole bunch of injuries, the Golden Knights have been remarkably good. (Economist.com)

• This Danish hockey team will become the first to pay a player in Bitcoin. (Sporttechie.com)

Alexander Radulov does a lot of good for the Dallas Stars, but Ken Hitchcock has also learned that with that comes some bad. Hitchcock admits he just has to live with it. (Dallas Morning News)

• Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC have decided to extended their current partnership by seven years. (Sportsnet)

• There will be outdoor hockey in New Zealand next year. (Stuff.co.nz)

• The NHL played a big part in Seattle getting the approval to renovate KeyArena. (Seattle Times)

• How close are the Bruins to being legit Stanley Cup contenders? (Bruinsdaily.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Shea like butter, freakouts, losing efforts

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 20, 2017, 1:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night

The Vegas Golden Knights have been quite the story, and the remarkable thing is that it isn’t all just smoke and mirrors.

Still, this stuff is more fun when there’s some magic happening, so file this moment under it. Theodore already had three assists on Tuesday, but his lone goal ended this game in regulation with about three seconds remaining. Consider this the highlight of the night, at least with Dmitry Orlov‘s deke masterpiece already covered in this post.

(Note: That’s basically how I score half of my goals in “NHL 18.”)

There’s been a rash of high-scoring players in defeat lately; add Vanek’s name to that growing list. The aging winger collected a hat trick and an assist, yet those four points weren’t enough for a win or even a charity point. At least Vanek got the 10th hat trick of his career.

Odd stuff

Is … Marc Crawford OK?

Wes McCauley: a little weird.

Factoids

Speaking of strong play in defeat, consider Erik Karlsson, who hopefully escaped Crawford’s spit and wrath:

Earlier today, PHT discussed John Tavares possibly sticking with the Islanders, in part because of a reported deal for a new arena. The other part: improved help around him, headlined by the likes of Josh Bailey?

Scores

Maple Leafs 8, Hurricanes 1
Red Wings 6, Islanders 3
Rangers 4, Ducks 1
Wild 6, Senators 4
Bruins 3, Sabres 0
Jets 6, Predators 4
Capitals 4, Stars 3 (OT)
Panthers 3, Coyotes 2
Canadiens 7, Canucks 5
Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Abdelkader fined, not suspended, for spearing Mayfield below the belt

By James O'BrienDec 19, 2017, 10:43 PM EST
5 Comments

The NHL decided what to do about Justin Abdelkader‘s Tuesday infraction, and whether you agree with the decision or not, they didn’t take long to make that choice.

The Department of Player Safety handed Abdelkader a $5K fine for spearing Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders. That infraction took place during Tuesday’s 6-3 win for the Red Wings, so that’s about as quick a turnaround as you can ask for (Abdelkader will not be suspended).

Update: Video has been added above this post’s headline.

As you may notice from this post’s main image from Getty, there is some photographic evidence of the moment, and it’s one of many accounts that indicate that the spear connected below the belt.

Here’s a personal favorite description:

Anyway, it stood as a minor penalty during the game and also cost Abdelkader a fine. Was that the right call by the league or should Abdelkader be suspended? Or, should it have stopped as a penalty, with a fine being excessive?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.