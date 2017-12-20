NHL All-Star Game: McDavid, Ovechkin, Stamkos, Subban maintain leads in fan vote

The only change over three weeks has been the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Central, which have rotated between MacKinnon, Seguin and Mark Scheifele. There also will be no Rory Fitzpatrick/Zemgus Girgensons/John Scott surprise vote-getter this year, it seems.
Such trades should help from a depth perspective, yet you don’t get the feeling that those moves – nor the addition of Riley Sheahan – are really the type of swaps that will dramatically increase the Penguins’ odds of a three-peat.
“If we were to move a defenseman going forward, I don’t get locked into having to get a defenseman back,” Rutherford said. “I have more flexibility now. If the right forward’s available, we can do it that way also.”
So, trade talk is always fun, especially when there’s at least a bit of fire to go with the smoke. Let’s ponder a few possibilities for the Penguins while noting which ones are more conceivable than others.
Landing a player from other East teams who might not want to enrich their roster
OK, so let’s start with good fits that might come from teams that don’t really want to make trades to the Penguins.
One enticing name that gets thrown around quite often is Tyler Bozak of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The pending unrestricted free agent has come into his own as a solid support scorer after spending times as something of a lightning rod for analytics vs. traditional hockey team-building debates. He can score, win some draws, and seems reasonably versatile.
Most importantly, he’s a center, so he could fit very nicely into the spot once occupied by Nick Bonino.
The challenge would be in finding a deal that would work for the Maple Leafs, a team that could very well face the Penguins in the postseason. That’s easier said than done, especially if Toronto isn’t sold on Ian Cole.
James van Riemsdyk would be intriguing, too. Again, the Maple Leafs might not want to make the Penguins stronger, and they also might prefer to just see where JVR and Bozak can take them, rather than worrying about recouping something for them. The extra cap space might be worth more than potentially modest returns, anyway.
The Ottawa Senators were a goal away from eliminating the Penguins last summer, thus making an unlikely run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. It could be a kick to morale to ponder them making the Penguins better, then.
Still, if Ottawa views the Penguins’ offers as the most appealing, perhaps they could work out a deal featuring Mike Hoffman (or perhaps Derick Brassard, if Pittsburgh’s more interested in “need” instead of getting a more appealing player overall).
Speaking of teams the Penguins beat in playoffs past, what if they made another deal with the Red Wings?
Detroit seems to still be stuck in denial about the whole “not being a legitimate contender” thing, but if they saw the light, maybe they’d want to send someone like Gustav Nyquist to the Penguins?
Actually, Andreas Athanasiou would probably be even more sensible. He’s fast, his 2017-18 deal is cheap, and the hemming and hawing about his ice time is honestly starting to get a little grating. Why not just get something for a player you seem reluctant to embrace, anyway? His blazing speed makes a lot of sense for Mike Sullivan’s attacking system, and we’ve seen plenty of reclamation projects take off in Pittsburgh lately.
Other expiring contracts would considering
Evander Kane would make some sense. Bonus points since Sabres and Penguins management teams are likely pals on the putting greens.
The Golden Knights might be worth calling even if the party nevers ends in Vegas. A James Neal reunion would be intriguing (if unwelcome by management?) while Jonathan Marchessault would be cheap on the cap but likely expensive in a swap.
The Penguins could go in a lot of directions, though there are fewer lanes on the highway if you limit things based on what teams might actually want in return.
The roster freeze extends to Dec. 28, anyway, so we’d need to wait some time even if a possible deal is brewing. While we do, feel free to share your own thoughts: which player or players should the Penguins try to land in a trade?
The Edmonton Oilers gambled that young defensemen could stem the tide while Andrej Sekera healed up from a torn ACL, and many would argue that management made the wrong decision in placing that bet in 2017-18.
With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that people seem excited about what appears to be an imminent return for the veteran defenseman; TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that his teammates let out a cheer as he led stretches today.
It’s easy to dismiss how much of a stabilizing force Sekera could be for Edmonton.
Last season, Sekera averaged 21:28 TOI per game, second only to Klefbom. He averaged 2:01 of PK time per contest, ranking third on the Oilers, and also pitched in 35 points during the regular season.
Once Klefbom gets back in the mix, the Oilers could, say, scratch Benning and boast a far more complete trio of defensive pairings. Sekera may very well help Klefbom get back on track if Edmonton decided to pair those two up.
Either way, the return of a key player can provide a pleasant domino effect for a defense, with guys falling into spots that are more comfortable than maybe they’ve been experiencing so far. We’ve already seen positive signs of the Oilers offense falling into more sensible configurations, as Edmonton’s finally embracing the importance of depth by splitting up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
As with many Oilers-related questions, there’s the uncomfortable prompt: is this another instance in which improvements are coming too late? Even with two wins in a row and six victories in their last 10 games, Edmonton is ranked second-to-last in the West.
If they’re climbing back, it won’t be easy, yet Sekera’s likely return would give them quite the boost.
The Flyers’ down point came during a 10-game losing streak last month that had fans calling for head coach Dave Hakstol to be fired. They followed that up by winning six in a row and now look to find some consistency in order to stay in the playoff chase.
“Yeah the results would say streaky but we have played good hockey over the whole stretch,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said [after Monday’s loss to LA]. “Now it’s about getting results and tonight we got to look at ourselves and put our finger on a couple things we have to do better and that we are capable of doing better. Turn the page and have a good day of practice tomorrow and we go right back at it and we continue with this busy stretch. Tonight those are the areas we have to be better in.”
Meanwhile, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill continues to try and jumpstart some of the team’s young guns like Andreas Athanasiou, Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha. Athanasiou is goalless in his last 11 games, while Frk and Mantha finally lit the lamp for the first time this month during a Tuesday night win over the New York Islanders.
Detroit started off their four-game east coast swing on a good note with that 5-3 win last night. Considering their struggles at Little Caesars Arena this season (6-6-6), gobbling up points away from home will be vital.
“It’ll be a good time (to be on the road) if we win,” Blashill said via the Detroit News. “If you had your druthers, as a team, as you’d like to spend a week at home and week on the road and mix it up, not go on really long stretches of either. But I do think, especially when you get to the Christmas holiday, it can be an advantage to get on the road and have that bunker mentality and away from some of the commitments you have when you’re at home.”
