WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Dec 19, 2017
PROJECTED LINES

Bruins

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Jake DeBruskRyan SpoonerAnders Bjork

Danton HeinenRiley NashDavid Backes

Tim SchallerSean KuralyNoel Acciari

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugBrandon Carlo

Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

BRUINS LOOK TO KEEP ROLLING AGAINST SABRES (Preview)

Sabres

Evander KaneJack EichelJason Pominville

Benoit PouliotRyan O'ReillyKyle Okposo

Zemgus GirgensonsJohan LarssonSam Reinhart

Evan RodriguesJacob JosefsonJordan Nolan

Marco ScandellaRasmus Ristolainen

Nathan BeaulieuZach Bogosian

Jake McCabeVictor Antipin

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

Could Islanders' new arena entice Tavares to re-sign?

Dec 19, 2017
2 Comments

Everything’s been coming up Milhouse for the New York Islanders lately.

They improved to 18-12-3 on the season by beating the Kings 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, and hope to continue their five-game homestand with a win against the Red Wings tonight. Their offense looks especially deadly lately, with Mathew BarzalJordan Eberle providing potent support to the dangerous line of John Tavares, Josh Bailey, and Anders Lee.

Chances are, when things are going well for the Islanders, Tavares is in the middle of it … but it still must feel great for the star to feel like he doesn’t have to do it all.

Speaking of Tavares, one could barely get out word about the Islanders reportedly winning a bid for a new arena at Belmont Park before people wondered if this means that number 91 will re-sign with the franchise.

So, will he?

As you can see in the video above, the arena development and improved support make Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones feel a lot better about Tavares re-signing with the Islanders after recent developments. Just like with everyone basically outside of Tavares’ inner circle, the best we can still do is merely guess.

But perhaps this is a good excuse to ponder the rise in Isles around Tavares.

In the interest of brevity, we’ll limit this to Tavares’ linemates, but do note that Barzal (29 points in 33 games) and Eberle (24 points in 33 GP) have been effective, too.

Tavares himself: 40 points in 33 GP coming into tonight, +4 rating. He has a chance to best his current career-highs of 38 goals and 86 points from 2014-15, as Tavares has already connected for 19 tallies.

Josh Bailey: As the ninth pick of the 2008 NHL Draft, it’s been an up-and-down development for Bailey. Some Islanders execs and fans might greet his breakthrough with an uttering of “finally.”

Either way, it’s remarkable that Bailey came into Tuesday with 40 points in 33 games, just like Tavares (though Bailey has been more of a distributor with nine goals and 31 assists).

Bailey actually already has a goal and an assist so far tonight, so with 42 points and counting, he’s already enjoyed the second-most-productive season of his career, with only 2016-17’s 56 topping that.

To some extent, it’s surprising that Bailey is finally truly putting it all together after it seemed like he might drift off to journeyman status if a few more middling seasons came. Now about the worst thing you could say about Bailey is that he’s benefiting from Tavares’ presence. (Duh.)

Anders Lee: Much like Bailey, Lee really blew up last season, scoring 34 goals and 52 points in 2016-17.

Lee is keeping his sniping ways going, as he came into Tuesday with 20 goals and added at least one tonight.

While Tavares and Bailey were blue-chip prospects who went early in their respective first rounds, Lee stands as a nice steal by the Isles, as we was selected in the sixth round (152nd overall) in 2009. He’s already in the middle of his third 20+ goal season, serving as a big body who can finish scoring chances for this line.

***

Things have really been picking up for the Islanders, in a large part because this top line doesn’t need to score virtually every goal. Still, make no mistake about it, this trio seems primed to be a headache for opponents on a daily basis.

If everything works out, that combination will be available for the Isles in 2018-19 and beyond.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Maple Leafs needed just this: 8-1 beatdown of Hurricanes

Dec 19, 2017
If you take a quick look at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ treacherous December schedule, Tuesday was the perfect opportunity to get a much-needed win.

Sometimes the obvious thing is still important, so the Maple Leafs have to be pleased to end a three-game losing streak in an emphatic way, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1. They had just closed off a three-game road trip, and today’s game in Toronto marks their last home date until 2018 begins.

There were some notable goals, both from the perspective of franchise history:

And also closing off personal slumps, as Mitch Marner scored his first goal since Nov. 11:

Not a bad way for the Maple Leafs to celebrate their 100th anniversary, eh?

Again, the road ahead looks like it will be pretty bumpy, at least to end the calendar year:

Wed, Dec 20 @ Columbus
Sat, Dec 23 @ NY Rangers
Thu, Dec 28 @ Arizona
Fri, Dec 29 @ Colorado
Sun, Dec 31 @ Vegas

On the bright side, 2018 could start with a burst of positive energy, as the Maple Leafs will begin January with a six-game homestand.

So, getting a win like they managed today could be quite helpful. That’s especially true if this is a confidence-booster that they’ll carry into this upcoming road trip, rather than a palate cleanser at home between two stretches heavy on defeat.

As it stands, the Buds are in a solid spot, as they’re in a strong position to grab either the second or third seed in the flawed Atlantic Division. To some extent, this is all about building up a buffer in case the team hits a more serious lull, or gaining some experience in tough situations and, ideally, taking the next step as a rising team.

One win or loss is only so important during an 82-game season, but today’s victory against the Hurricanes was a notable one nonetheless.

Now, as a bonus: here’s a weird photo from the game, via Getty.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Washington Capitals are up to their old tricks again

By Scott Billeck Dec 19, 2017
The Washington Capitals are doing that thing again.

It seems every year they find a way to work themselves into the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They’ve finished first in their division seven times out of the past 10 seasons and second twice. Only once — a fifth-place showing — have they been outside the top two during the past decade.

It’s become as predictable as it is remarkable.

And this year, at first glance, it’s sort of surprising.

Sure, Alex Ovechkin is still scoring, Nicklas Backstrom is still assisting and Braden Holtby is still stopping a lot of pucks.

But the Caps also took, what at least appeared to be at the time, a big hit on the backend over the summer.

Offensively, not much has changed (although they did lose Marcus Johannson’s 24 goals) but losing Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk to free agency and Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft left a sizeable hole to be filled on the blueline.

[Alex Ovechkin has never had a goal-scoring run like this]

Statistically speaking, they’ve also regressed from the numbers they put up last season when they amassed 55 wins.

They had the fourth best Corsi rating in the NHL last season, a statistic that made sense giving their winning prowess. Yet this year, with 21 wins, they sit 23rd in the category they dominated last season.

The same story plays out in expected goals, where they sat ninth last season yet are in 26th place now.

Analytically, a lot of their success this season doesn’t seem to add up, and yet they’ve won eight of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game heater.

So why are they tied for first place in the Metro? There are a few answers to be had.

In the scoring department, several players have stepped up. Jakub Vrana has 10 goals in 33 games after three in 21 games last year and Tom Wilson is just three points shy of the 19 points he put up in 82 games last season. Brett Connolly and Alex Chaisson are also scoring at better rates and Washington sits eighth in five-on-five scoring.

What is also helping is their high shooting percentage.

At 9.22 percent, the Caps sit in fifth in the league, and their PDO, when you combine their shooting percentage and team save percentage, sits at 101.98, good for the third spot in the NHL.

And the Caps have proven they can keep that number high. Only two teams finished with over nine percent last season, and the Caps were one of them.

On defence, John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov have picked up the slack. The rookie third pairing of Christian Djoos and Madison Bowey is averaging 14 minutes a game and have been a solid addition.

And Holtby, is well, Holtby, which has been especially helpful given Philipp Grubauer‘s struggles to return to last year’s form so far.

So the Caps, for the most part, are in a good spot.

The biggest question that will surround the Caps, assuming they hold serve, is if they can replicate it in the playoffs.

Despite winning a slew of regular season games, the Capitals just can’t figure out how to do the same in April and May.

In nine of the past ten seasons they’ve made the playoffs, they’ve failed to even sniff the Eastern Conference Final, never mind a Stanley Cup final berth.

But that’s another story for another day, as it were.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins add depth with Leighton, Oleksiak acquisitions

By Scott Billeck Dec 19, 2017
The Pittsburgh Penguins just got a little bigger on their backend.

The Penguins announced they struck a deal with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring 6-foo-7 defenseman Jamie Oleksiak for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2019.

The trade comes on the heels of the Penguins making an odd move earlier in the day after acquiring goaltender Michael Leighton and a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Josh Archibald, goaltender Sean McGuire and a sixth-round draft pick in 2019.

Oleksiak, who has just three points in 21 games this season, hasn’t played since Dec. 9. It will be interesting to see where he fits in, if he does at all immediately.

One report suggests the Penguins had been interested in Oleksiak’s services for a while, and that the deal came together pretty quickly.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford suggested that a ‘major trade’ could happen if the Penguins continue to struggle.

Pittsburgh dropped a 4-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and sit outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re coming into a critical period where we’ll make a decision whether we need to shake things up or not,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last Wednesday. “We’re good enough to be better than we’re doing. Hopefully, that’s the way it goes here in the next little while. If it doesn’t, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that a major trade would come out of this.”

The Penguins have two fourth-round picks in 2019 at the moment and the Stars will get whichever one is higher, according to Shapiro.

Meanwhile, Leighton was sent down to Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton of the American Hockey League. Matt Murray is back to full health with the Penguins and Tristan Jarry has been phenomenal as a backup (and starter) when called upon.

It’s been an interesting season for Leighton, who will join his third NHL team after previously being with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Leighton is on a two-way deal with $650,000 at the NHL level and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Leighton has played in just seven NHL games over the past seven seasons and unless the Penguins want to give Jarry more playing time in the AHL, it seems unfathomable that he’d become the backup going forward.

Archibald, meanwhile, will stay up with the Coyotes after the club announced that Dylan Strome was being sent back to the AHL following the trade. McGuire has been assigned to the Coyotes ECHL affiliate.

Also, in case you’re wondering about the NHL’s roster freeze and what it all means, CapFriendly sent out a helpful tweet to explain.