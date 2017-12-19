PHT Morning Skate: Which USA World Junior players could make NHL impact soon?

• Injured Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Monday, but his status is still unclear going forward. (TSN.ca)
• Kevin Shattenkirk admitted that comments former head coach Barry Trotz said about him not being a top pairing defenseman bothered him. But Trotz’s explanation to him after a recent game was enough to smooth things over. (NY Post)
• It sounds like T.J. Oshie will return to the Caps lineup for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. (Washington Post)
• Kings head coach John Stevens was back in Philadelphia last night, and he has a lot of fond memories of his time there. (LA Times)
• With all of Eugene Melnyk’s recent comments about potentially moving the Sens, check out the financial state of the team. (Senschirp.ca)
• Speaking of Melnyk, Vice Sports argues that Ottawa deserves better than him. (Vice Sports)
• NHL.com looks at which Team USA World Junior players could make an impact in the NHL in the next two years. (NHL.com)
• The Golden Knights play a simple game, but it’s been working for them so far. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Will the New York Islanders be awarded the Belmont site? We’ll find out on Wednesday. (SNY.TV)
• Adam Gretz has a great piece about Mitch Marner‘s inability to score goals this season. (Fan Rag Sports)
• Team USA’s women’s team will have a trio of young goaltenders on their roster for the upcoming Olympics. (Sporting News)
—
