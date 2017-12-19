Getty Images

Islanders win bid for new arena project at Belmont Park (Report)

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2017, 1:15 PM EST
The New York Islanders will have a new home in a few years after their bid to build an arena on the site of Belmont Park was selected by Empire State Development, Newsday reports. An official announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

The Islanders teamed up with Sterling Project Development, a real estate firm run by the Wilpon family, who own Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, and Oak View Group, who are also behind the KeyArena renovation in Seattle. The winning bid includes an 18,000-seat arena, 435,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel.

Major League Soccer side New York City FC, who currently play at Yankee Stadium, was the other bidder. While the soccer team was also exploring other options in regards to a stadium location, Islanders ownership only had eyes for Belmont.

“We are locked and loaded on Belmont,” co-owner Jon Ledecky said at a luncheon with reporters in October. “We have blinders on for Belmont. We are not looking at other places or other opportunities. We want to make Belmont a reality.”

The Islanders have played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn since 2015 and will continue to do so through next season; but issues popped up over time, like poor ice conditions and those pesky obstructed view seats.

The team was looking to amend their lease at the arena, which offered both sides an opt-out by Jan. 30. According to Newsday’s Jim Baumbach, the Islanders will now be opting out but have until Jan. 1 to either complete a new short-term lease or extend the negotiating window. Ledecky has said building the arena should take about 20 months once shovels go into the ground.

This is all very big news for Islanders fans for more than one reason. Besides having a home of their own for the first time since the Nassau Coliseum days, this also increases the odds that captain John Tavares, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and has stated numerous times he wants to remain with the franchise, signs an extension.

After former Islanders majority owner Charles Wang saw multiple attemps to renovate the Coliseum fail before he sold to Ledecky and Scott Malkin in 2014, the team uprooted for Brooklyn, announcing their plans in Oct. 2012. A little over five years later, the franchise is officially going back to Nassau County.

————

Could trade for Michael Leighton be a precursor of things to come in Pittsburgh?

By Scott BilleckDec 19, 2017, 1:57 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins made an odd trade on Tuesday, just hours before the NHL’s roster freeze.

The Penguins acquired goaltender Michael Leighton and a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 from the Arizona Coyotes for forward Josh Archibald, goaltender Sean McGuire and a sixth-round draft pick in 2019.

Leighton is being sent down to Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton of the American Hockey League. Matt Murray is back to full health with the Penguins and Tristan Jarry has been phenomenal as a backup (and starter) when called upon.

It’ll be interesting to see what this trade means in the bigger picture.

The Penguins could just be clearing some cap space. Alternatively, they could be setting up for a bigger move.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford suggested that a ‘major trade’ could happen if the Penguins continue to struggle.

Pittsburgh dropped a 4-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and sit outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re coming into a critical period where we’ll make a decision whether we need to shake things up or not,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last Wednesday. “We’re good enough to be better than we’re doing. Hopefully, that’s the way it goes here in the next little while. If it doesn’t, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that a major trade would come out of this.”

It’s been an interesting season for Leighton, who will join his third NHL team after previously being with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Leighton is on a two-way deal with $650,000 at the NHL level and is a unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Leighton has played in just seven NHL games over the past seven seasons and unless the Penguins want to give Jarry more playing time in the AHL, it seems unfathomable that he’d become the backup going forward.

Meanwhile, in case you’re wondering about the NHL’s roster freeze and what it all means, CapFriendly sent out a helpful tweet to explain.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins look to keep rolling against Sabres

By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2017, 11:36 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Tuesday, as the Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

After lighting up the Blue Jackets by a score of 7-2 last night, will the Bruins have any goals left in them tonight? The answer is probably “yes” for two reasons. First, despite being hit by injuries at various times this season, they’ve been pretty good. Second, they’re playing the Sabres, so…yeah!

Boston comes into tonight’s game sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division, but they’ve been able to make up a lot of ground on the struggling Maple Leafs. Toronto is still four points ahead, but the Bruins still have three games in hand.

The Bruins, who are 4-1-1 in their last six contests, will play on the road tonight before going back home for three straight against Winnipeg, Detroit and Ottawa. They’re recent surge has also allowed them to put a bit of distance between themselves and the other teams in their division (Montreal is five points back, but they’ve played two games more than Boston).

One of the biggest reasons for their recent success is the play of Brad Marchand, who has been terrific since returning from injury. The 29-year-old is currently riding a nine-game point streak. He has five multi-point efforts during his run.

The Sabres will come into this one having dropped four of their last five games. On top of being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings, they also have the second fewest amount of wins on home ice in the league with 4.

Despite their difficult season, defenseman Marco Scandella has kept a pretty positive attitude of late.

“I think we have a really good, cohesive group with the coaches and everybody,” Scandella said, per the Buffalo News. “I just feel like we’re building something here. Statistically it shows in the last seven, eight games that we’ve been playing a lot better.

“Everything is up. Everyone is just having more success. Everyone gets more individual success when the team plays better and the team has success. I think we’re starting to understand that as a group, and it’s huge.”

It looks like the Sabres will have one of those years where they’ll have to take small positives from every game instead of piling up wins. In the end, maybe that will benefit them in the future. But tonight, all they have to focus on is beating a Bruins time that will be playing a second game in as many nights.

Adam Henrique’s parting gift from Devils? The ‘Pads of Seduction’ (Video)

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2017, 10:16 AM EST
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.

But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.

One young netminder actually put the design on his pads, much to the delight of Henrique and Kinkaid.

After Monday’s game, the Devils had a present to give to their old mate before he left:

Henrique called it the best Christmas gift he’s ever received, and rightfully so.

————

PHT Morning Skate: Which USA World Junior players could make NHL impact soon?

By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
