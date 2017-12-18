PHT Morning Skate: Devils prospect named captain of U.S World Junior squad

• Team Canada made their final cuts over the weekend for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo. The roster is now set. (Hockey Canada)
• Despite what Eugene Melnyk has been saying, Bill Daly made it clear that the Sens aren’t going anywhere. (Ottawa Citizen)
• During Saturday’s NHL 100 Classic in Ottawa, the league announced their top moment in history. The honor went to Mario Lemieux’s unforgettable five-goal performance. (NHL.com)
• The Capitals came out with “Capitals Tunes: Volume 2”. If you’re a fan of good holiday music, you might not want to listen. (DC Puck Drop)
• Check out these stories from the NHL’s inaugural season which took place 100 years ago. (Sporting News)
• Joel Lundqvist isn’t as well known as his brother Henrik, but hockey has treated both of them pretty well. (Sportsnet)
• Pekka Rinne is proud of the way Preds backup and fellow Finn Juuse Saros has performed. (Tennessean)
• There is no team that’s more Jekyll and Hyde than the Dallas Stars. (Black Out Dallas)
• Everybody loves a goalie fight, right? Well, there was one in the AHL this weekend as Pheonix Copley and Jordan Binnington dropped the gloves/blocker. (Chocolate Hockey)
• The Red Wings auctioned off “Al the Octopus” over the weekend. They managed to get $7,700 for it. (Detroit Free Press)
• Former NHLer Matt Johnson is missing, and a man from North Dakota went looking for him. (Grand Forks Herald)
• It’s not easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to replace a “heart and soul” guy like Ryan Callahan. (Tampa Times)
• It took a little bit of time, but Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich‘s English has come a long way. (Sports Illustrated)
• Since returning from an injury in early December, things have been tough for Bruins winger Anders Bjork. (Bruins Daily)
• The Coyotes’ upcoming schedule is like a trip down memory lane for head coach Rick Tocchet. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)
• The Winnipeg Jets have star players that have helped carry them this season, but it’s the solid performances from unexpected contributors that has made the difference. (Fan Rag Sports)
• Sweden seems to have figured out the right way to develop their talented young hockey players. (Elite Prospects)
• Tough break for the San Jose Sharks, as they’ll be without Logan Couture (concussion) on Monday. (Mercury News)
• Devils prospect Joey Anderson was named captain of Team USA’s World Junior team. (USA Hockey)
—
