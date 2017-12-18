Fight Video: Austrian League players drop the gloves before intermission interview

Here’s something you don’t see every day.
A pair of Canadian players playing in the Austrian league dropped the gloves on Sunday. Okay, that’s not the crazy part. The timing of the fight is what makes this moment unique.
Right before the start of an intermission interview with Zagreb Medvescak’s Tom Zanoski, Chris DeSousa of Bolzano HC decided to crash the party.
Both players delivered a few shoves before the situation escalated in the hallway of the rink they were playing in. Eventually, players, staff and security intervened.
Both players received game-misconducts for the incident, while six other players received two-minute roughing penalties.
Stick-tap Aivis Kalnins
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.
But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.
One young netminder actually put the design on his pads, much to the delight of Henrique and Kinkaid.
After Monday’s game, the Devils had a present to give to their old mate before he left:
Henrique called it the best Christmas gift he’s ever received, and rightfully so.
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Injured Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Monday, but his status is still unclear going forward. (TSN.ca)
• Kevin Shattenkirk admitted that comments former head coach Barry Trotz said about him not being a top pairing defenseman bothered him. But Trotz’s explanation to him after a recent game was enough to smooth things over. (NY Post)
• It sounds like T.J. Oshie will return to the Caps lineup for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. (Washington Post)
• Kings head coach John Stevens was back in Philadelphia last night, and he has a lot of fond memories of his time there. (LA Times)
• With all of Eugene Melnyk’s recent comments about potentially moving the Sens, check out the financial state of the team. (Senschirp.ca)
• Speaking of Melnyk, Vice Sports argues that Ottawa deserves better than him. (Vice Sports)
• NHL.com looks at which Team USA World Junior players could make an impact in the NHL in the next two years. (NHL.com)
• The Golden Knights play a simple game, but it’s been working for them so far. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Will the New York Islanders be awarded the Belmont site? We’ll find out on Wednesday. (SNY.TV)
• Adam Gretz has a great piece about Mitch Marner‘s inability to score goals this season. (Fan Rag Sports)
• Team USA’s women’s team will have a trio of young goaltenders on their roster for the upcoming Olympics. (Sporting News)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.
Players of the Night:
Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique had a goal — a beauty of a goal — and an assist in his return to New Jersey, just three weeks after being dealt there. His Ducks didn’t get the last laugh though. The Devils had a solid third-period comeback to win 5-3.
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins: Who doesn’t like a Gordie Howe hat trick? McAvoy certainly liked his tonight. He scored the game-winner, assisted on two goals and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois to cap off the feat.
Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: Quick stopped 36-of-37 to end the Philadelphia Flyers six-game winning streak and ended the Kings’ three-game losing streak. The Kings have been very good this season and Quick has been front and center in that.
Highlights of the Night:
For this one, we start by going back to New Jersey and we go back to Henrique’s sensational goal against his former club.
Jesper Bratt scored this cheeky yet wicked wrist shot for the Devils tonight:
Brian Elliott didn’t have much luck against the Kings tonight, but he produced quite the glove save:
Factoid of the Night:
MISC:
Scores:
Kings 4, Flyers 1
Devils 5, Ducks 3
Bruins 7, Blue Jackets 2
Avalanche 4, Penguins 2
Oilers 5, Sharks 3
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck
Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.
There’s certainly an argument to be made that the trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks made a lot of sense for both clubs back on Nov. 30.
New Jersey needed help on the backend and the Anaheim needed something to stop the bleeding stemming from a litany of injuries to the Ducks’ forwards.
But man, this can’t make the Devils feel very good about their dealings.
In this filthy video, one in which Henrique scores a highlight reel goal against his former club, it’s the lead up to the goal that’s particularly interesting.
Yes, that’s Henrique flipping the puck over Vatanen, proceeding to beat him in a footrace and then scoring on a nifty backhand shot for good measure.
And on the night he returned to New Jersey for the first time since the trade.
Ouch.
Naturally, the Ducks Twitter account couldn’t help themselves.
Henrique had a pretty cool moment earlier in the night as well.
UPDATE: The Devils got the last laugh, winning 5-3 and reclaiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck