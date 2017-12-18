Getty

Fantasy Adds & Drops: Flyin’ Fiala

By Joey AlfieriDec 18, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Every week, this column will aim to help guide you through the rough waters of your fantasy league’s waiver wire. We’ll tell you which players that are owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues you should consider picking up.

We’ll also try to help you cut ties with guys that don’t need to be owned right now.

If you have any specific fantasy hockey questions, feel free to write me an e-mail at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Here we go:

Adds:

Tyler Myers-D- Winnipeg Jets (49 percent)

Myers is right on the cusp of being owned in half of Yahoo’s leagues, but he technically still qualifies for the list. After missing most of last season, Myers has been solid for the Jets in 2017-18. He’s on pace to hit the double-digit mark in goals and he’s nearly on pace to score 40 points. Myers has also seen his ice time increase over the last couple of weeks.

Alex Stalock-G- Minnesota Wild (39 percent)

Finding a goalie on the waiver wire isn’t easy at this time of year, but the injury to Devan Dubnyk has made Stalock an intriguing fantasy addition. Dubnyk is considered “week-to-week” for now, so you know that Stalock will have a decent chance of making an impact on your lineup. He’s a solid short-term add.

J.T. Miller-C/LW/RW-New York Rangers (39 percent)

Miller has enjoyed a very successful run of late, as he’s picked up at least one point in nine of his last 12 contests. The Rangers forward has also scored in each of his team’s last two games. He has six goals on and 24 points in 33 games, which puts him on pace to score 60 points in 2017-18. The fact that he’s eligible to play all three forward positions in Yahoo leagues makes him even more of an interesting pick up.

Kevin Fiala-LW/RW- Nashville Predators (36 percent)

Fiala’s post-season came to an end prematurely last spring, as he fractured his left femur. After picking up just two points in his first eight games of this season, he’s really started producing of late. The Preds forward is currently riding a seven-game point streak. The 21-year-old is now on pace to score 60 points in 2017-18. He’s definitely worthy of an add in a good chunk of fantasy leagues.

Jakob Silfverberg-LW/RW- Anaheim Ducks (35 percent)

The Ducks forward missed five games because of an upper-body injury earlier this month, but he’s scored twice in three games since being back. Silfverberg got off to a slow start this year, but his team needs him to step up because of all the injuries they’ve gone through. Expect him to get a good amount of ice time going forward.

Drops:

Brent Seabrook-D- Chicago Blackhawks (61 percent)

It might be time for us to admit that Seabrook’s better days are behind him. The 32-year-old has scored one goal all season and he has just four assists in his last 14 games. Depending on the categories you’re playing, it could make plenty of sense to drop Seabrook for Myers.

Anthony Mantha-LW/RW- Detroit Red Wings (54 percent)

It’s still a little too early to drop Mantha, but he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on. Even though he’s still on pace to surpass the 30-goal mark, Mantha hasn’t registered a point in six straight games. He also appears to be playing fewer minutes than he was earlier in the season.

Nino Niederreiter-LW/RW- Minnesota Wild (52 percent)

Niederreiter’s on pace to score a solid 28 goals this season, but his fantasy owners certainly don’t appreciate his recent stretch of one goal in 11 games. What’s even more concerning, is that he isn’t even shooting the puck as much lately. In his last three games, the Wild winger has just two shots on goal.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Henrique’s parting gift from Devils? The ‘Pads of Seduction’ (Video)

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2017, 10:16 AM EST
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.

But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.

One young netminder actually put the design on his pads, much to the delight of Henrique and Kinkaid.

After Monday’s game, the Devils had a present to give to their old mate before he left:

Henrique called it the best Christmas gift he’s ever received, and rightfully so.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Which USA World Junior players could make NHL impact soon?

By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Injured Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Monday, but his status is still unclear going forward. (TSN.ca)

Kevin Shattenkirk admitted that comments former head coach Barry Trotz said about him not being a top pairing defenseman bothered him. But Trotz’s explanation to him after a recent game was enough to smooth things over. (NY Post)

• It sounds like T.J. Oshie will return to the Caps lineup for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. (Washington Post)

• Kings head coach John Stevens was back in Philadelphia last night, and he has a lot of fond memories of his time there. (LA Times)

• With all of Eugene Melnyk’s recent comments about potentially moving the Sens, check out the financial state of the team. (Senschirp.ca)

• Speaking of Melnyk, Vice Sports argues that Ottawa deserves better than him. (Vice Sports)

• NHL.com looks at which Team USA World Junior players could make an impact in the NHL in the next two years. (NHL.com)

• The Golden Knights play a simple game, but it’s been working for them so far. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Will the New York Islanders be awarded the Belmont site? We’ll find out on Wednesday. (SNY.TV)

• Adam Gretz has a great piece about Mitch Marner‘s inability to score goals this season. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Team USA’s women’s team will have a trio of young goaltenders on their roster for the upcoming Olympics. (Sporting News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Henrique back in Jersey, McAvoy channels Howe

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 11:50 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique had a goal — a beauty of a goal — and an assist in his return to New Jersey, just three weeks after being dealt there. His Ducks didn’t get the last laugh though. The Devils had a solid third-period comeback to win 5-3.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins: Who doesn’t like a Gordie Howe hat trick? McAvoy certainly liked his tonight. He scored the game-winner, assisted on two goals and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois to cap off the feat.

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: Quick stopped 36-of-37 to end the Philadelphia Flyers six-game winning streak and ended the Kings’ three-game losing streak. The Kings have been very good this season and Quick has been front and center in that.

Highlights of the Night:

For this one, we start by going back to New Jersey and we go back to Henrique’s sensational goal against his former club.

Jesper Bratt scored this cheeky yet wicked wrist shot for the Devils tonight:

Brian Elliott didn’t have much luck against the Kings tonight, but he produced quite the glove save:

Factoid of the Night:

MISC: 

Scores:

Kings 4, Flyers 1

Devils 5, Ducks 3

Bruins 7, Blue Jackets 2

Avalanche 4, Penguins 2

Oilers 5, Sharks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Henrique shows Devils what they’re missing

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
6 Comments

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks made a lot of sense for both clubs back on Nov. 30.

New Jersey needed help on the backend and the Anaheim needed something to stop the bleeding stemming from a litany of injuries to the Ducks’ forwards.

But man, this can’t make the Devils feel very good about their dealings.

In this filthy video, one in which Henrique scores a highlight reel goal against his former club, it’s the lead up to the goal that’s particularly interesting.

Yes, that’s Henrique flipping the puck over Vatanen, proceeding to beat him in a footrace and then scoring on a nifty backhand shot for good measure.

And on the night he returned to New Jersey for the first time since the trade.

Ouch.

Naturally, the Ducks Twitter account couldn’t help themselves.

Henrique had a pretty cool moment earlier in the night as well.

UPDATE: The Devils got the last laugh, winning 5-3 and reclaiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.