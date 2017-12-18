Getty Images

Brad Marchand thriving with more ice time

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 8:42 PM EST
Mo ice, Mo points.

(Yeah, yeah. I’ll never make it as a rapper.)

Oh well. The point still stands: There’s been a strong correlation between Brad Marchand getting more ice time and Brad Marchand recording more points.

In 2015-16, Marchand’s time on ice jumped nearly two minutes from the previous year. Last year, that number got a 50-second bump, and this year, another 90 seconds on average per game have been tacked on. Marchand is four seconds shy of averaging 21 minutes a night this season.

It’s certainly paid in dividends for Marchand’s Boston Bruins.

His first major jump in ice time saw him record career-high numbers at that point with 37 goals and 61 points in 77 games in 2015-16. Last year, and with another ice-time bump, Marchand struck again – this time to the tune of 39 goals and 85 points.

The added two minutes and change of ice time resulted in a 30-point increase in two seasons for Marchand.

This season, he’s on pace for another 35-plus in the goal column and nearly 80 points, numbers that would be higher if he didn’t miss eight of Boston’s 31 games (including Monday’s tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets) because of injury.

It’s led people, like PHT’s own Adam Gretz, to ask questions like this:

Solid, legitimate query.

Marchand had just 42 points in 77 games in 2014-15, the year prior to former head coach Claude Julien taking the hint.

But that’s all water under the bridge these days.

Marchand set a new career-high on Monday with a goal, giving him a nine-game point streak, and he’s helped form one-third of one of the best scoring trios in the NHL with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, the latter who entered Monday on an 11-game point streak.

Pretty, pretty good.

Adam Henrique’s parting gift from Devils? The ‘Pads of Seduction’ (Video)

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2017, 10:16 AM EST
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.

But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.

One young netminder actually put the design on his pads, much to the delight of Henrique and Kinkaid.

After Monday’s game, the Devils had a present to give to their old mate before he left:

Henrique called it the best Christmas gift he’s ever received, and rightfully so.

————

By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
The Buzzer: Henrique back in Jersey, McAvoy channels Howe

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 11:50 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique had a goal — a beauty of a goal — and an assist in his return to New Jersey, just three weeks after being dealt there. His Ducks didn’t get the last laugh though. The Devils had a solid third-period comeback to win 5-3.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins: Who doesn’t like a Gordie Howe hat trick? McAvoy certainly liked his tonight. He scored the game-winner, assisted on two goals and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois to cap off the feat.

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: Quick stopped 36-of-37 to end the Philadelphia Flyers six-game winning streak and ended the Kings’ three-game losing streak. The Kings have been very good this season and Quick has been front and center in that.

Highlights of the Night:

For this one, we start by going back to New Jersey and we go back to Henrique’s sensational goal against his former club.

Jesper Bratt scored this cheeky yet wicked wrist shot for the Devils tonight:

Brian Elliott didn’t have much luck against the Kings tonight, but he produced quite the glove save:

Factoid of the Night:

MISC: 

Scores:

Kings 4, Flyers 1

Devils 5, Ducks 3

Bruins 7, Blue Jackets 2

Avalanche 4, Penguins 2

Oilers 5, Sharks 3

Adam Henrique shows Devils what they’re missing

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks made a lot of sense for both clubs back on Nov. 30.

New Jersey needed help on the backend and the Anaheim needed something to stop the bleeding stemming from a litany of injuries to the Ducks’ forwards.

But man, this can’t make the Devils feel very good about their dealings.

In this filthy video, one in which Henrique scores a highlight reel goal against his former club, it’s the lead up to the goal that’s particularly interesting.

Yes, that’s Henrique flipping the puck over Vatanen, proceeding to beat him in a footrace and then scoring on a nifty backhand shot for good measure.

And on the night he returned to New Jersey for the first time since the trade.

Ouch.

Naturally, the Ducks Twitter account couldn’t help themselves.

Henrique had a pretty cool moment earlier in the night as well.

UPDATE: The Devils got the last laugh, winning 5-3 and reclaiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

