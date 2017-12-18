Adam Henrique shows Devils what they’re missing

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks made a lot of sense for both clubs back on Nov. 30.

New Jersey needed help on the backend and the Anaheim needed something to stop the bleeding stemming from a litany of injuries to the Ducks’ forwards.

But man, this can’t make the Devils feel very good about their dealings.

In this filthy video, one in which Henrique scores a highlight reel goal against his former club, it’s the lead up to the goal that’s particularly interesting.

Yes, that’s Henrique flipping the puck over Vatanen, proceeding to beat him in a footrace and then scoring on a nifty backhand shot for good measure.

And on the night he returned to New Jersey for the first time since the trade.

Ouch.

Naturally, the Ducks Twitter account couldn’t help themselves.

Henrique had a pretty cool moment earlier in the night as well.

UPDATE: The Devils got the last laugh, winning 5-3 and reclaiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck