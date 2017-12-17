Getty Images

Hextall’s patience, Elliott’s goaltending playing big roles in Flyers’ turnaround

By Sean LeahyDec 17, 2017, 12:29 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Step inside the Philadelphia Flyers dressing room, look to your right and you’ll notice above a clock on the wall is a sign that reads, “The Star Of The Team Is The Team Itself.” That message has been the thread through an interesting month for the team as they experienced the dregs of a 10-game losing streak before flipping the script and winning six straight.

That sixth win came Saturday night during a 2-1 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars making the Flyers the third team in NHL history (1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, 2005 San Jose Sharks) to reel off six victories in a row after a 10-game winless streak.

It wasn’t that long ago that fans were chanting for general manager Ron Hextall to fire the head coach and there was talk of shipping bodies out of town to shake things up. Those requests, however, were not in Hextall’s plans. The GM defended his team, defended his coach and was not going to make moves for the sake of change. That show of belief was well-received by his players.

“It means a lot. Obviously, Hexy has faith in us. He’s a very patient man, the coaching staff as well,” said forward Wayne Simmonds.

The front office wasn’t going to tear things apart and the players weren’t going to come unglued, even with the pressure of the losing streak growing with each defeat. They can look back now and see that as a takeaway from that experience.

“The most positive thing [was] we didn’t separate, we stuck together as a team and that’s why we’re winning games right now,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said.

The play of the five skaters on the ice has meshed well with the play of goaltender Brian Elliott, who’s been spectacular during this stretch. During this winning streak, he’s been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week and has posted a .952 even strength save percentage.

“Our team has confidence in him. That’s a real position of strength for our bench, for the guys that are out on the ice,” Hakstol said. “It’s not just the things that you see on a nightly basis on game nights. He does such a real good job on a daily basis of approaching his day of work and that’s something that guys can feed off. They know he does the work. He’s prepared and I think that gives everyone a level of confidence coming into the game.”

It’s been a two-way effort for the Flyers during the streak. They haven’t allowed more than two goals a game and just grinded out a pair of 2-1 victories.. After averaging only two goals scored per game during that 10-game slide, which included being shutout three times, the offense has pumped in 3.5 goals per night. The power play is also cooking at 27.3 percent and their team shooting percentage is moving in the right direction going from 6.45 percent during their November slide to 9.23.

Adding to Provorov’s positive note about what came from the losing streak was also their standing in the Metropolitan Division. You’d think a team that did as poor as they did in November would see themselves with a major hole to dig out of by Christmas, but picking up five loser points helped keep the Flyers a bit above water. And now after picking up 12 out of a possible 12 points, they currently reside four points out of a wild card spot and six points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for third in the division.

Hakstol doesn’t care if you want to call it confidence or swagger, but the Flyers are carrying themselves in that manor. Winning cures all, right? A 10-game streak could have really done damage to the team’s psyche and affected them going forward, but as Hextall said last month, they believed — despite the losses piling up — they weren’t playing bad hockey. It was just a matter of time before they started digging up again.

“You can be playing really well, but when you’re going good you just have that mentality that you’re not going to take less than finding a way to win a game. I can tell you, when you’re on the other end of close losses, tight losses, it starts to wear at you,” said Hakstol.

“But you have a couple of good things happen, along with working hard, paying attention to detail and really sticking together, you get that little injection of adrenaline that helps push you in the right direction.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Henrique’s parting gift from Devils? The ‘Pads of Seduction’ (Video)

Keith Kinkaid / Twitter
By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2017, 10:16 AM EST
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.

But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.

One young netminder actually put the design on his pads, much to the delight of Henrique and Kinkaid.

After Monday’s game, the Devils had a present to give to their old mate before he left:

Henrique called it the best Christmas gift he’s ever received, and rightfully so.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Which USA World Junior players could make NHL impact soon?

By Joey AlfieriDec 19, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Injured Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Monday, but his status is still unclear going forward. (TSN.ca)

Kevin Shattenkirk admitted that comments former head coach Barry Trotz said about him not being a top pairing defenseman bothered him. But Trotz’s explanation to him after a recent game was enough to smooth things over. (NY Post)

• It sounds like T.J. Oshie will return to the Caps lineup for tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. (Washington Post)

• Kings head coach John Stevens was back in Philadelphia last night, and he has a lot of fond memories of his time there. (LA Times)

• With all of Eugene Melnyk’s recent comments about potentially moving the Sens, check out the financial state of the team. (Senschirp.ca)

• Speaking of Melnyk, Vice Sports argues that Ottawa deserves better than him. (Vice Sports)

• NHL.com looks at which Team USA World Junior players could make an impact in the NHL in the next two years. (NHL.com)

• The Golden Knights play a simple game, but it’s been working for them so far. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Will the New York Islanders be awarded the Belmont site? We’ll find out on Wednesday. (SNY.TV)

• Adam Gretz has a great piece about Mitch Marner‘s inability to score goals this season. (Fan Rag Sports)

• Team USA’s women’s team will have a trio of young goaltenders on their roster for the upcoming Olympics. (Sporting News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Henrique back in Jersey, McAvoy channels Howe

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 11:50 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique had a goal — a beauty of a goal — and an assist in his return to New Jersey, just three weeks after being dealt there. His Ducks didn’t get the last laugh though. The Devils had a solid third-period comeback to win 5-3.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins: Who doesn’t like a Gordie Howe hat trick? McAvoy certainly liked his tonight. He scored the game-winner, assisted on two goals and fought Pierre-Luc Dubois to cap off the feat.

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: Quick stopped 36-of-37 to end the Philadelphia Flyers six-game winning streak and ended the Kings’ three-game losing streak. The Kings have been very good this season and Quick has been front and center in that.

Highlights of the Night:

For this one, we start by going back to New Jersey and we go back to Henrique’s sensational goal against his former club.

Jesper Bratt scored this cheeky yet wicked wrist shot for the Devils tonight:

Brian Elliott didn’t have much luck against the Kings tonight, but he produced quite the glove save:

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:

Kings 4, Flyers 1

Devils 5, Ducks 3

Bruins 7, Blue Jackets 2

Avalanche 4, Penguins 2

Oilers 5, Sharks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Henrique shows Devils what they’re missing

By Scott BilleckDec 18, 2017, 9:03 PM EST
Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the trade between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks made a lot of sense for both clubs back on Nov. 30.

New Jersey needed help on the backend and the Anaheim needed something to stop the bleeding stemming from a litany of injuries to the Ducks’ forwards.

But man, this can’t make the Devils feel very good about their dealings.

In this filthy video, one in which Henrique scores a highlight reel goal against his former club, it’s the lead up to the goal that’s particularly interesting.

Yes, that’s Henrique flipping the puck over Vatanen, proceeding to beat him in a footrace and then scoring on a nifty backhand shot for good measure.

And on the night he returned to New Jersey for the first time since the trade.

Ouch.

Naturally, the Ducks Twitter account couldn’t help themselves.

Henrique had a pretty cool moment earlier in the night as well.

UPDATE: The Devils got the last laugh, winning 5-3 and reclaiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.