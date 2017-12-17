Canucks’ Brock Boeser suffers foot injury after blocking shot (Video)

As the Vancouver Canucks transition their roster and let the kids take over, Brock Boeser has been a real bright spot this season. Well, right now fans are holding their collective breaths hoping that the Calder Trophy candidate isn’t too seriously hurt after blocking a Mark Giordano shot early in the second period Sunday night.
Did you catch that Jim Benning reaction?
Yup, us too, Jim.
Boeser, who leads the Canucks and all NHL rookies in scoring with 17 goals and 30 points, was ruled out for the rest of the night a short while later with a foot injury.
Depending on the severity of the injury could also impact some of Boeser’s potential bonuses in his rookie season. Ryan Biech of The Athletic had a great breakdown on Friday about how much the Vancouver stands to earn this season should he hit certain totals in specific categories. Hopefully this doesn’t keep him out long. The Calder race is better with him a part of it.
UPDATE: Canucks head coach didn’t have an update on Boeser after the game.
Adam Henrique’s return to New Jersey went pretty well, despite the 5-3 score in favor of the Devils. The Anaheim Ducks forward was given a nice tribute during the first period, scored one of the goals of the season and then received a truly thoughtful gift after the game from his ex-teammates.
But first, let’s go back to Nov. 2016 when Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid held a contest for fans to design him a new set of pads. Henrique, always the jokester, submitted his entry with Stephen Gionta in the George Costanza timeless art of seduction pose from “The Package” episode of Seinfeld.
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Injured Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Monday, but his status is still unclear going forward. (TSN.ca)
• Kevin Shattenkirk admitted that comments former head coach Barry Trotz said about him not being a top pairing defenseman bothered him. But Trotz’s explanation to him after a recent game was enough to smooth things over. (NY Post)
Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks: Henrique had a goal — a beauty of a goal — and an assist in his return to New Jersey, just three weeks after being dealt there. His Ducks didn’t get the last laugh though. The Devils had a solid third-period comeback to win 5-3.
Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: Quick stopped 36-of-37 to end the Philadelphia Flyers six-game winning streak and ended the Kings’ three-game losing streak. The Kings have been very good this season and Quick has been front and center in that.
Highlights of the Night:
For this one, we start by going back to New Jersey and we go back to Henrique’s sensational goal against his former club.
Jesper Bratt scored this cheeky yet wicked wrist shot for the Devils tonight:
Brian Elliott didn’t have much luck against the Kings tonight, but he produced quite the glove save: