PHT Morning Skate: Melnyk denies Senators sale; Kopitar has Hart

• Eugene Melnyk denied rumors that he was selling the Ottawa Senators. “Let me set the record straight. I have no idea how a reporter fabricated a fiction about my selling the team. These stories pop up out of nowhere probably from someone ‘hearing something’.” [Ottawa Sun]
• A fascinating oral history of the inaugural season of these Senators. [Sportsnet]
• The KHL initially announced they would be allowing its players to participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, then retracted it. So for now, we still wait to see what will happen. [NBC Olympics]
• Will the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” hockey team wear new jerseys? That’s still a question that lingers. “There’s a discussion around the [Russia] uniform,” said Roman Rotenberg, the Russian federation’s senior vice president. “It’s been produced already and there are certain technical questions.” [NBC Olympics]
• Anze Kopitar, now healthy, is playing his way into the Hart Trophy discussion. [FanRag Sports]
• Marc-Andre Fleury on facing his old team tonight: “The Cup champs, it’s a good challenge for our team. I’d like to do my part to beat them.” [Post-Gazette]
• The board game that NHL players love to play on the road? Risk, just like Kramer and Newman. Ukraine not weak! [Sports Illustrated]
• Read this important story on former NHLer Matt Johnson, who is now homeless and missing. [TSN]
• How a young girl from Barbados became a huge Florida Panthers fan. [Miami Herald]
• A really cool graphical look at the history of Indianapolis hockey jerseys. [The Sin Bin]
• How the PyeongChang Olympics will affect NCAA hockey. [College Hockey News]
