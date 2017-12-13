PHT Morning Skate: NHL could become a 34-team league in near future

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Andrei Vasilevskiy shut out the St. Louis Blues last night. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

• Flames Nation looks at how Seattle possibly getting an expansion team affects the new arena situation in Calgary. (Flames Nation)

• Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has allowed this Erik Karlsson trade talk to get out of hand.in the most ridiculous way. (The Sports Daily)

• We could be heading toward a 34-team NHL in the not-too-distant future. (USA Today)

• Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski passed away at the age of 49. “This is a terrible loss of a man with great character who truly loved the game of hockey. We express our sincere condolences to the Zalapski family,” said Flames president Ken King. (NHL.com/Flames)

• Former Senator Alexei Yashin will be taking part in this weekend’s alumni game, but he doesn’t know what kind of reception he’ll get from the Ottawa faithful. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal has been a terrific addition to the roster. Barzal carries the puck, creates scoring chances and he draws penalties. (Lighthousehockey.com)

• While Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban were both out with injuries, Maxime Lagace was busy saving Vegas’ season. (SinBin.Vegas)

• The Rangers appear to be a pretty good potential trade partner for the Senators, who are looking to make a splash before the Dec. 19 roster freeze. (Blueseatblogs.com)

• William Karlsson has been a huge surprise for the Golden Knights this season. Where is all this offensive production coming from? (Fanragsports.com)

• It might be time for the Canadiens to consider a retool that could include trading Max Pacioretty for younger talent. (AllHabs.net)

• Canucks rookie Brock Boeser is on pace to score more goals than Mario Lemieux did during his first year in the NHL. (Dailyhive.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.