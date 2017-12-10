Getty

The Buzzer: Another shutout for Bobrovsky; Kings make it eight in a row

By Adam GretzDec 10, 2017, 1:20 AM EST
Player Of The Night: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Already with a pair of Vezina Trophies in his trophy case, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky looks like he wants to add another one to his collection. Thanks to his 35-save effort on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes Bobrovsky was able to record his league-leading fourth shutout of the season. His save percentage after Saturday’s game sits at .930, a mark that is tied for the top spot in the league (minimum 15 appearances) with Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford.

Eight in a row for the Kings

It wasn’t easy, and they nearly let it slip away by giving up two goals in the final seven minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime, but the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to eight games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Tanner Pearson scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Vegas Does It Again

Speaking of winning streaks, the Vegas Golden Knights were able to keep pace with the Kings in the Pacific Division by winning their fourth in a row with a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars. They have already put together two five-game winning streaks this season and have a chance to do it again. They are an expansion team. It is early December. They have a shot at three five-game winning streaks in their first season and are likely headed to the playoffs. This is all astonishing.

Highlight Of The Night.

The Colorado Avalanche blew out the Florida Panthers on Saturday night with a 7-3 win. It also produced the highlight of the night when Nathan MacKinnon cruised through the Florida defense and scored this absolute beauty to tie the game, 2-2. The Avalanche would score five more goals after that.

He made that look easy.

The Panthers were happy to help, it seems.

Factoid Of The Night.

If Mike Cammalleri could play all of his games against the Montreal Canadiens this season he would be unstoppable. His goal on Saturday night in Edmonton’s 6-2 win over the Canadiens was just his fourth of the season. Three of them have come against Montreal. In three games against the Canadiens (with two different teams — the Los Angeles Kings and now the Edmonton Oilers) he has five points in those games. He has just six points against everybody else in the league in 22 games.

Panarin Offers Another Helping Hand

With his assist on the lone Blue Jackets goal Artemi Panarin has now assisted on each of the past six Blue Jackets goals. He set up all five of their goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. All six of those assists over the two games have been the primary assist on every goal. He is the Blue Jackets’ leading scorer with 26 points in the team’s first 30 games. He is eight points ahead of Josh Anderson, the second-leading scorer on the team.

Scores

St. Louis Blues 6, Detroit Red Wings 1

Boston Bruins 3, New York Islanders 1

Edmonton Oilers 6, Montreal Canadiens 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Winnipeg Jets 3

Colorado Avalanche 7, Florida Panthers 3

New York Rangers 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

Columbus Blue Jackets 1, Arizona Coyotes 0

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Dallas Stars 3

San Jose Sharks 5, Ottawa Senators 0

Calgary Flames 4, Vancouver Canucks 2

Los Angeles Kings 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Backes ejected for head-butting; Marchand catches Tavares with late hit

By Adam GretzDec 9, 2017, 10:02 PM EST
The NHL’s department of player safety will have a couple of things to look at from the third period of the Boston Bruins’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night as the Bruins were assessed a pair of major penalties, including one that was accompanied with a game misconduct.

Let us start with the latter play.

Bruins forward David Backes was ejected with just under nine minutes to play when he was called for head-butting Islanders forward Andrew Ladd during the skirmish seen below.

That is not one that you see get called very often, but it did get called here and it ended up giving Backes an early exit.

That came about 10 minutes after Bruins forward Brad Marchand was given a five-minute major for interference when he hit Islanders captain John Tavares with a high, late hit.

Video here (via Chris Abraham)

Tavares seemed to be a little shaken up initially but remained in the game.

Marchand and the Department of Player Safety are quite familiar with one another and Marchand does have a history of suspensions and fines throughout his career, so it would not be a shock if he ended up getting a phone call this weekend from the league for that hit.

Marchand has become one of the best players in the league in recent seasons, a development that makes his repeated run-ins with the DoPS all the more frustrating.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

John Tortorella explains why he made Cam Atkinson a healthy scratch

By Adam GretzDec 9, 2017, 6:46 PM EST
One year ago Cam Atkinson scored more goals than all but seven players in the NHL.

A little less than one month ago the Columbus Blue Jackets rewarded him with a seven-year, $41 million contract extension.

On Saturday night when the team plays host to the Arizona Coyotes he will find himself as a healthy scratch.

It has been a tough year for Atkinson to this point, missing some time due to injury and then struggling to get back to the same level he played at the past couple of years. In 25 games this season he has just six goals and three assists and has not recorded a point in six consecutive games.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said it was not a tough call, and that he thinks he is helping Atkinson by sitting him out on Saturday.

“For me, it’s not a tough call,” Tortorella said before the game on Saturday, via the Blue Jackets’ Brian Hedger. “Cam’s a very important guy. If we’re going to have any sniff at all of having a chance to play and keep playing, he has to be a huge part of it. I know people get all jittery about it. I look at this as part of the process to getting him back. Do you want to go down this road? No. As I’e said many times, it’s easy to sit a guy out, but you’ve got to go through the other processes to try to help him. I think I’m helping him. You may think I’m crazy, but I do feel I’m helping Cam, and I’m going to continue to try and help him.”

Atkinson has been a 20-goal scorer in each of the past four seasons and really took a big step forward over the past two seasons. So it is quite likely his struggles early this season are more of a fluke and a rough patch than anything to be overly concerned about long-term. It is also pretty remarkable that the Blue Jackets have been as good as they have been (first place in the Metropolitan Division entering play on Saturday) while getting so little from one of their most important players.

Once Atkinson gets back to being himself again an already strong team in the Eastern Conference is going to be just that much better.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Golden Knights apologize for another unprofessional tweet

By Scott BilleckDec 9, 2017, 3:14 PM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights have apologized for an ill-advised tweet made on Friday night in Nashville.

The incident stems from a now-deleted tweet, which the Tennessean’s Adam Vingan captured here, that suggested that members of the Nashville Predators media contingent were cheering after the Predators scored a goal, a no-no in sports journalism and in journalism as a whole. The tweet never named a reporter, and blanketed the whole Nashville media press corps in a single hit of the ‘Tweet’ button.

The tweet led to another Nashville reporter, Jim Diamond of the Associated Press — and a member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, to call for an apology and a retraction of the damning tweet.

“I’m writing this on behalf of the Professional Hockey Writers Association chapter of Nashville as well as our entire media corps,” Diamond’s request read. “We take exception to the irresponsible tweet copied below. It’s disrespectful to our credentialed media and we would like a public apology and retraction from the Golden Knights’ Twitter account.”

Diamond tweeted out what he sent to the Golden Knights, saying, “On behalf of the Nashville media, we thought it was important to request an apology and retraction from Vegas for their irresponsible tweet. Below is the copy sent to their media relations department.”

The tweet has since been deleted and on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Knights issued an apology on Twitter.

“We apologize for our comment that insinuated members of the Nashville media were cheering in the press box during our game Friday,” the two-tweet apology said.
We have a great deal of respect and admiration for the press and the PWHA and are sorry that their integrity was called into question. We have addressed the matter with the PWHA and internally with our staff.”

This isn’t the first time the Golden Knights’ Twitter account has found itself in hot water.

Earlier this season, the Golden Knights tweeted out the lines of the Boston Bruins, all with female names.

The Golden Knights didn’t immediately apologize and retract the tweet, choosing to spend time mocking the New England accent, which only fueled the fervor.

Eventually, the team sent out an apology for the “poor taste” of the tweet. 

The Golden Knights Twitter account, to some, has been a breath of fresh air, away from the corporate mumbo-jumbo that some teams subscribe to. To each their own, really. Funny tweets are funny tweets, and the Golden Knights have had their fair share of them in their inaugural season.

But attacking, and potentially jeopardizing the careers of seasoned professionals, crosses the line by a fair margin.

Another tick in the “poor taste” column.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Adam Henrique finding new life on West Coast

By Scott BilleckDec 9, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
Remember when Adam Henrique scored 30 goals one season?

He does. His fans do. And the Anaheim Ducks would love for that to be a memory of their own in the near future.

The good news Henrique, who was traded to the Ducks from the New Jersey Devils for Sami Vatanen 10 days ago — and all involved for that matter — is that he’s rekindled that penchant for putting pucks past goalies in his new threads.

Henrique scored for the third time in five games on Friday since joining the Ducks and now has six points in that span. That puts him one goal shy of the four he scored in the first 24 games of the season with the Devils. Prior to joining the Ducks, Henrique had one goal in his previous 15 games.

Evidently, the change of pace has helped.

(Perhaps Matt Duchene in Ottawa should take a few notes.)

Indeed, Henrique, 27, has found new life on a line with Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell. The battered Ducks envisioned some adding scoring when they slotted Henrique on the top line in Anaheim and he’s since delivered.

The move has had added benefits as well, including getting Perry going.

Perry has missed a playmaker like Ryan Getzlaf in the middle. Getzlaf has been limited to six games this season due to two separate injuries.

Perry has found some good chemistry with Henrique, managing to score twice in as many games last week, with Henrique playing a part in both tallies. Perry has also returned the favour, assisting on two of Henrique’s three markers.

It’s a good sign for the Ducks, who might be getting healthy soon to boot.

God knows they need it. Even with the offensive boost, the Ducks have still only managed two wins out of their past 10 games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck