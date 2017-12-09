The Buzzer: Subban showdown, Forsling be with you

PHT already gave Panarin (and his five primary assists) the spotlight in the form of a full post, so check that out here. His performance demands a repeat mention as the best of the night, nonetheless.
Forsling, 21, grabbed points in all three of Chicago’s goals as the Blackhawks imposed their will on the Sabres (51 shots on goal) in a 3-2 overtime win. Forsling scored the overtime game-clincher, with a simple-solid bit of good work:
Subban vs. Subban, plus Neal’s return to Nashville
The Golden Knights’ eventual shootout win against the Predators was brimming with storylines, particularly for a fairly run-of-the-mill Friday in early December, when the “new car smell” is starting to wear off an NHL season.
(You know, when there isn’t a lockout.)
Anyway, you’d have to give Malcolm Subban the edge in this one, as he really had a strong game in helping his team beat P.K. Subban and the Predators. Malcolm even set a new career-high:
Curiously, Predators coach Peter Laviolette decided *not* to use P.K. against his brother, even though the shootout went six rounds and Malcolm was not beaten, something The Score noted tonight.
The other fun narrative was James Neal‘s return to Nashville after being one of the most prominent expansion draft losses, as Golden Knights GM George McPhee was driving a hard bargain. To little surprise, what with the departure not being Neal’s fault, he was given a warm reception.
Amusingly, Calle Jarnkrok answered with a goal of his own about a minute later. As you may remember, Jarnkrok was one of the key players Nashville protected instead of Neal. You have to love when sports stories come together like that, right?
(Lavi shakes his head no, makes it a point not to put P.K. against Malcolm Subban, ever.)
Highlight of the Night
Here’s your latest reminder that Jack Eichel is awesome and doesn’t deserve the bulk of the blame for Buffalo’s bumbling. Also, I’m a big sucker for a great moment where a player shows skill keep the puck in the zone, so this one puts many checkmarks in many boxes, personally:
To some extent, Artemi Panarin‘s season feels like a microcosm for the Blue Jackets’ as a whole.
The former Blackhawks winger has been very good, especially by his underlying numbers, yet Panarin feels like he’s always that step away from truly exploding onto the scene. Perhaps Friday will serve as a fitting way for both “The Bread Man” and his team to really breakthrough?
In a staggering display of playmaking skills, Panarin collected five assists – all primary – as Columbus beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 today. By handing the Devils that regulation defeat, the Blue Jackets move atop the Metropolitan Division, at least for one night.
The Washington Capitals remained hot in their own right, staying with Columbus. Here’s how the division looks after the Capitals beat the Rangers and the Blue Jackets topped the Devils:
1. Blue Jackets: 18-10-1, 37 points in 29 games played
2. Capitals: 18-11-1, 37 in 30 GP
3. Devils: 16-8-4, 36 in 28 GP
4. Islanders: 16-9-3, 35 in 28 GP
5. Penguins: 17-11-3, 35 in 30 GP
6. Rangers: 16-11-2, 32 in 28 GP
7. Flyers: 11-11-7, 29 in 29 GP
8. Hurricanes: 11-10-6, 28 in 27 GP
Phew, that’s a tight squeeze. While the Blue Jackets’ lead is clearly quite slim, this still feels like another step in the right direction for a squad many expect to make some real noise in the East this season.
Of course, to a large degree, making noise in the East means clearing the massive hurdle that is the Metro. The Blue Jackets have already learned painful lessons that a strong season can come to a screeching halt when a division rival like the Penguins goes all-out in the playoffs.
Still, this time around, the Blue Jackets have an ace up their sleeves in the hyper-creative Panarin, adding another dimension to a balanced attack:
Panarin tied some Blue Jackets records with this five-assist (and thus five-point) night, but both the player and team hope for even bigger things going forward.
The Los Angeles Kings play beyond a lot of people’s sleepy times, so many might have missed this, but they’re once again boiling-hot right now, what with their seven-game winning streak. While the St. Louis Blues are up there with them, the Kings came into Friday leading the Western Conference with 41 points in just 30 games played.
With all of that in mind, let’s ponder who and what might be driving the Kings, how this year’s team remains different from the Darryl Sutter days, and the hot streaks that might cool off.
GOATpitar
Giving long-time great players “lifetime achievement” awards via individual trophies is one part charming and two parts obnoxious, but if you must force such a sentiment, Anze Kopitar‘s making quite the argument for a hat-tip Hart Trophy.
For one thing, he’s in range of the Art Ross Trophy after years of being a guy who would top out around 70 points, leaving him strong but not strong enough to threaten for the lead. With 36 points in 30 games, Kopitar could eclipse his career-best 81 points from 2009-10, the only time he hit the 80-range. As of this writing, he’s ranked sixth overall in the NHL.
That’s impressive on its own, but consider that he’s been chained to Dustin Brown (who’s MYSTERIOUSLY enjoying a profound career revival) and Alex Iafallo, an undrafted forward who came into 2017-18 with nary a game of NHL experience under his belt. Hot take: the gap between Kopitar and Brown is larger than that between Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.
Wherever you rank Kopitar among the elite, he’s reclaimed his place as one of the best forwards – nay, players – in the NHL. As it turns out, some of those “I feel healthy!” stories have some merit, after all.
The Kings’ triumvirate reigns
So far, Los Angeles has been propelled by its biggest names: Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and Jonathan Quick, three stars so revitalized, it’s kind of surprising that someone hasn’t flopped out some asinine “The Kings hated Darryl Sutter theory.”
(Oh no, I didn’t jinx it, did I? Sorry.)
Doughty currently has 24 points on the season, ranking third among Kings scorers. He could set career-highs, and even if he slows down, seems likely to at least generate the third 50+ point season of his career. Oh yeah, Doughty’s also gleefully acknowledging the buckets of money he’ll likely collect after his contract expires following the 2018-19 campaign. Seasons like these might not hurt his value, you might assume.
Finally, there’s Jonathan Quick …
Ridiculous goaltending
… Which brings us to at least one big, red flag.
With a career .916 save percentage, Quick might be playing over his head a bit with his current season, generating a splendid .929 mark.
Then again, maybe you could argue that the Kings are playing to his strengths more often system-wise, and/or getting him to tweak his techniques to best take advantage of his outstanding athleticism. Those are all plausible points, although it’s reasonable to wonder if he might, say, slip closer to a still-very-good .920 flat.
The overall goaltending is almost certain to slip, though, as Darcy Kuemper (career .912 save percentage) isn’t likely to maintain a shockingly efficient .941 save percentage.
Now, this doesn’t mean the Kings will go from sitting on the netminding throne to allowing goals like jesters, but one would expect at least some regression. It will be intriguing to find out how much they might slip.
No longer the puck hogs
For years, the Kings were far and away the most dominant team from a puck possession standpoint, while also often suffering from poor shooting and/or save percentages. Now, according to Natural Stat Trick and other sites, they’re a middle-of-the-pack possession team with blindingly outstanding shooting and saving numbers.
The truth is out there is likely somewhere in between with this team. The organizational push toward quality after years of quantity is modern-minded, so this is ultimately a good step, even if some of the results might be a touch misleading.
Road warriors
One trait the Kings share with many of the other NHL’s top teams is just how well their game has traveled so far. Right now, they’re a bit better on the road (10-3-1) than at home (9-5-2). Maybe that will dip a bit, but it’s nice to bank those tougher wins while you can. In many cases, winning those extra road games could mean, say, getting that playoff Game 7 at home a bit more often.
Interesting supporting cast
So, there are some intriguing things to consider about the Kings:
Iafallo ranks as one of a few solid new/new-ish players. Adrian Kempe‘s been great so far, while established-but-under-the-radar wingers Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli are contributing nicely. Just feast your eyes on this beauty of a goal.
And, heck, this one for good measure:
I feel the need to mention that Jake Muzzin‘s been quite effective, too, and continues to build a nice resume as one of the other guys on the Kings defense.
Some veteran scorers could influence this team’s ceiling.
On one hand, you have Jeff Carter, a forward who’s carried the Kings offense during significant stretches during recent seasons, sometimes being the main catalyst when Kopitar struggled. Can he get healthy? Is he finally hitting the regression wall with his 33rd birthday looming on New Year’s Day? (Aside: today is Doughty’s birthday, fittingly enough.)
On the other hand, Marian Gaborik has six points in eight games. This isn’t to say that Gabby will find the fountain of youth and regain his status as “that high-scoring guy when he’s able to play,” but if he can even flirt with the form he showed in the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kings suddenly have depth to go with what’s been a top-heavy group so far.
***
Overall, there are some clear signs that the Kings are probably playing over their heads.
A team that once was forced to grind through bad luck and low-percentage plays now seems to hit the lottery with percentages more than we’ve seen with L.A. in some time.
Still, it’s not all gloomy, especially if the Kings can beef up their supporting cast. Considering the age of their core players, they might just want to test their championship window and ponder a worthwhile “rental” or two.
A franchise that once seemed to be swirling down the sink now gets to swing for the fence one more time.
Now that the Detroit Red Wings are comfortably inside their new home at Little Caesars Arena, it’s time to clean out The Joe and sell off what’s left inside.
Beginning on Saturday through Dec. 16, fans will have the opportunity to bid on various pieces of Joe Louis Arena memorabilia. Some of the items available include full player lockers, various arena signs, banners and photos, and a puck freezer.
But the coolest item up for auction — aside from this players’ lounge toaster which may have been used to toast bagels by the likes of Steve Yzerman and Nick Lidstrom — is definitely what hung above the ice for oh, so many years.
If you’re going to pony up and give Al a new home there’s a “removal & handling” fee of $300, but if you’re already putting out the cash for the giant Red Wings’ mascot, what’s another couple hundred bucks? And you’ve gotta pick it up yourself. Fortunately, the octopus comes in parts, so you’ll just have to worry about finding enough rope to tie down his head to the roof of your car.
Al would make a great addition to any backyard rink, neighborhood rooftop or local hill to scare outsiders away. It’ll pair nicely with the San Jose Sharks’ mascot head they skate through before games should that ever become available.
Some good news for the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday when the team announced that starting goaltender Corey Crawford has been activated from injured reserve and is ready to get back in the crease.
Crawford has been sidelined since December 1 with a lower body injury, forcing him out of action for each of the past three games. The Blackhawks have lost all three of those games (giving up 12 goals in the process, including six on Wednesday night in Washington) to extend their current losing streak to five games.
Prior to being sidelined Crawford had been having an outstanding season for the Blackhawks with a .930 save percentage that is among the best in the NHL. His performance, as well as the declining performance of the team around him, especially when it comes to their defensive play, has made him one of the team’s most important and valuable players.
The Blackhawks are just 1-4-3 in the eight games started by backup Anton Forsberg this season.
They are 11-7-2 with Crawford in net.
The schedule would seem to ease up a bit for them over the next few games with home games against the Buffalo Sabres (Friday), Arizona Coyotes (Sunday), and the Florida Panthers (Tuesday). Those three teams are all among the bottom-five in total points so far this season.