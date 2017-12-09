Getty Images

Golden Knights apologize for another unprofessional tweet

By Scott BilleckDec 9, 2017, 3:14 PM EST
The Vegas Golden Knights have apologized for an ill-advised tweet made on Friday night in Nashville.

The incident stems from a now-deleted tweet, which the Tennessean’s Adam Vingan captured here, that suggested that members of the Nashville Predators media contingent were cheering after the Predators scored a goal, a no-no in sports journalism and in journalism as a whole. The tweet never named a reporter, and blanketed the whole Nashville media press corps in a single hit of the ‘Tweet’ button.

The tweet led to another Nashville reporter, Jim Diamond of the Associated Press — and a member of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, to call for an apology and a retraction of the damning tweet.

“I’m writing this on behalf of the Professional Hockey Writers Association chapter of Nashville as well as our entire media corps,” Diamond’s request read. “We take exception to the irresponsible tweet copied below. It’s disrespectful to our credentialed media and we would like a public apology and retraction from the Golden Knights’ Twitter account.”

Diamond tweeted out what he sent to the Golden Knights, saying, “On behalf of the Nashville media, we thought it was important to request an apology and retraction from Vegas for their irresponsible tweet. Below is the copy sent to their media relations department.”

The tweet has since been deleted and on Saturday afternoon, the Golden Knights issued an apology on Twitter.

“We apologize for our comment that insinuated members of the Nashville media were cheering in the press box during our game Friday,” the two-tweet apology said.
We have a great deal of respect and admiration for the press and the PWHA and are sorry that their integrity was called into question. We have addressed the matter with the PWHA and internally with our staff.”

This isn’t the first time the Golden Knights’ Twitter account has found itself in hot water.

Earlier this season, the Golden Knights tweeted out the lines of the Boston Bruins, all with female names.

The Golden Knights didn’t immediately apologize and retract the tweet, choosing to spend time mocking the New England accent, which only fueled the fervor.

Eventually, the team sent out an apology for the “poor taste” of the tweet. 

The Golden Knights Twitter account, to some, has been a breath of fresh air, away from the corporate mumbo-jumbo that some teams subscribe to. To each their own, really. Funny tweets are funny tweets, and the Golden Knights have had their fair share of them in their inaugural season.

But attacking, and potentially jeopardizing the careers of seasoned professionals, crosses the line by a fair margin.

Another tick in the “poor taste” column.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Adam Henrique finding new life on West Coast

By Scott BilleckDec 9, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
Remember when Adam Henrique scored 30 goals one season?

He does. His fans do. And the Anaheim Ducks would love for that to be a memory of their own in the near future.

The good news Henrique, who was traded to the Ducks from the New Jersey Devils for Sami Vatanen 10 days ago — and all involved for that matter — is that he’s rekindled that penchant for putting pucks past goalies in his new threads.

Henrique scored for the third time in five games on Friday since joining the Ducks and now has six points in that span. That puts him one goal shy of the four he scored in the first 24 games of the season with the Devils. Prior to joining the Ducks, Henrique had one goal in his previous 15 games.

Evidently, the change of pace has helped.

(Perhaps Matt Duchene in Ottawa should take a few notes.)

Indeed, Henrique, 27, has found new life on a line with Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell. The battered Ducks envisioned some adding scoring when they slotted Henrique on the top line in Anaheim and he’s since delivered.

The move has had added benefits as well, including getting Perry going.

Perry has missed a playmaker like Ryan Getzlaf in the middle. Getzlaf has been limited to six games this season due to two separate injuries.

Perry has found some good chemistry with Henrique, managing to score twice in as many games last week, with Henrique playing a part in both tallies. Perry has also returned the favour, assisting on two of Henrique’s three markers.

It’s a good sign for the Ducks, who might be getting healthy soon to boot.

God knows they need it. Even with the offensive boost, the Ducks have still only managed two wins out of their past 10 games.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

For the Florida Panthers, Michael Hutchinson could be the perfect fit

By Scott BilleckDec 9, 2017, 1:35 PM EST
If the Florida Panthers are in the market for a goaltender — and they are, according to reports  — Dale Tallon might want to give the Winnipeg Jets a call.

The Jets hold the keys to the top goaltender without a job in the NHL this season. His name? Michael Hutchinson (a man feared by Chicago Blackhawks fans).

If one thing has become abundantly clear early in this current NHL season, it’s that organizational goaltender depth is something every team should be grooming.

Many teams have, or are currently, figuring out where they stand in this department. The Vegas Golden Knights have been hardest hit, so much so they had to use an emergency recall on a goaltender still trying to find his way in the Western Hockey League earlier year.

But the likes of Carey Price, Matt Murray and, most recently, Roberto Luongo, have given their respective teams no option but to look within (or claim Antti Niemi off waivers, which two of those three teams have done this year). The Canadiens found relief in Charlie Lindgren and Tristan Jarry has been a stud for the Penguins.

But Luongo’s injury might just force the Panthers in a different direction. James Reimer hasn’t been the model of consistency this season and has failed to take the starter’s reins in Florida and run with them. With Luongo on the shelf for the long-term and the fact that looking within isn’t likely to help in the Sunshine State, perhaps a phone call to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff could help turn the Panthers’ fortunes.

Hutchinson has been on a tear with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, where he ranks first in save percentage with a whopping .951 and is second only to Toronto Marlies netminder Garret Sparks in goals-against average with a 1.73. In 11 games played, Hutchinson has lost just once in regulation and holds a 9-1-1 record and his rich vein of form earned him AHL’s goalie of the month honours for November.

Hutchinson has played so well that when Steve Mason went down with a concussion last month, there was a low chance that Hutchinson would be recalled. He simply wouldn’t clear waivers when Mason makes his eventual return and the Jets would be out an asset that looks increasingly likely to garner a decent return.

‘Hutch’ certainly fits the Panthers’ criteria, suggested by TSN insider Bob McKenzie: He’s 27, a young netminder that comes with 99 games of NHL experience including some meaningful action when he helped the Jets secure a playoff spot during the 2014-15 season when Ondrej Pavelec went down with injury, winning 21 games in what was his coming out party.

Hutchinson has cooled off over the past two seasons, playing second fiddle to Pavelec in 2015-16 and then Connor Hellebuyck last season. When the Jets signed Steve Mason on the first day of free agency in July, it was all but assured that Hutchinson would start the season in the AHL and ride out the final year of his contract.

It’s become clear in Winnipeg that Hutchinson didn’t like being sent down. Most don’t. He has yet to give an interview to scribes this season.

But despite being upset, he’s handled it (mostly) the correct way: take it on the chin and go out and be a professional on the ice.

It could end up being the right fit at the right time for both parties. The Panthers need someone to steady the ship. Hutchinson, in the final year of a two-year contract, needs some NHL games to make his case for a spot on an NHL roster next season.

And the Panthers aren’t bringing Niemi back.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Goaltender David Leggio knocks own net off again to avoid breakaway (Video)

Telekom Sport / Facebook
By Sean LeahyDec 9, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
It is my duty to inform you all that goaltender David Leggio is at it again.

You might remember Leggio for one of two things. First, he does a wicked good Pierre McGuire impression. Really. It’s quite accurate.

Secondly, it was three years ago that Leggio, then with the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers, ended an opponents’ 2-on-0 in unique fashion. Rather than attempt to stop the odd-man rush with a save, he simply turned around and purposely dislodged his own net, stopping play.

The Springfield Falcons were awarded a penalty shot, which Leggio stopped. Simple math, right? A 1-on-0 is better than a 2-on-0.

The defensive technique wasn’t lost on Leggio Friday night as he played for EHC Red Bull München of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga during a 5-2 win over the Fischtown Pinguins.

As Ross Mauermann skated in on a breakaway, Leggio, whose teammates were well-aware of his previous manner of defusing an odd-man rush, did it again.

When it happened in the AHL, the league quickly moved to tweak the rule in place and make it so a game misconduct was given to any goaltender who tried to pull a Leggio. The DEL currently has no such rule, but you can bet that’s going to be discussed very soon.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What is the future of the World Cup of Hockey?

By Sean LeahyDec 9, 2017, 9:48 AM EST
Do you remember the 2004 World Cup of Hockey Final, when Canada beat Finland? Do you remember the ominous specter that hung over the entire tournament?

Do you recall what happened two days after the Canadians lifted that weird trophy? The 2004-05 lockout began, which resulted in a lost season.

If the World Cup is going to be on a regular four-year schedule the next one would be set to take place during a time when there could be Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions, which would not be ideal. The current NHL CBA runs through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season, but both sides can announce in September 2019 that they are opting out in September 2020. That’s why there hasn’t been a definitive “yes” to a 2020 tournament.

You can see why there’s hesitation here to start re-stocking Team North America gear on store shelves.

“We told the Players’ Association, based on the experience we had in the World Cup of 2004, it doesn’t make sense to be doing a World Cup and planning a World Cup when you’re in collective bargaining,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday during the Board of Governors meeting. “We either should both talk to our constituents about waiving the re-opener and doing the World Cup in 2020 or picking a different time. I’m happy to pick a different time and plan it but the Players’ Association has yet to engage in a meaningful way in terms of that decision.”

The league and players have been talking for some time about creating an international schedule, one that would include the World Cup, more games overseas, exhibitions against European teams and a Ryder Cup-style North America vs. Europe event. (Olympic participation is an entirely different animal and attending the 2022 Games in Beijing will likely be something that comes up in the next round CBA talks.)

Until the league and players come to an agreement, it remains to be seen if the World Cup, which has been held in 1996, 2004 and 2016, will ever find a regular spot on the NHL calendar.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.