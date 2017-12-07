Getty Images

The Buzzer: Capitals punishment, Miller gets shutout

By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2017, 12:49 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals:

I suppose this is somewhat cheating the system, but instead of doing three separate posts for each guy, why not just praise them all at once? These three had a dominant night as the top line for the Caps, combining for 11 points. Wilson (two goals, two assists) and Ovechkin (one goal, three assists) each had four-point outings. Backstrom scored and added two helpers of his own for good measure.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks: 

Miller record his first shutout of the season to give the Ducks just their second win in their past nine games. The 37-year-old stopped 29 shots and has yet to lose in regulation this season with a 3-0-4 record.

Highlights of the Night:

Jonathan Toews provided this nasty deke on Braden Holtby in a game that was a lost cause for his Chicago Blackhawks:

This was pretty filthy from Ondrej Kase:

Bone-headed play of the Night:

This one goes to Matthew Tkachuk, who tried to get in a sneaky spear that was inevitably caught on camera. This could require a hearing from the league:

Factoid of the Night:

MISC: 

  • Don’t look now, but the Philadelphia Flyers have put together back-to-back wins after a 4-2 defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Don’t plan the parade just yet, though. They’ve only won two of their past 11.
  • NHL insider Bob McKenzie dropped by the NBSCN studios on Wednesday and got a little more specific as to how long Roberto Luongo would be out for. McKenzie said the timeline could stretch up to eight weeks for the veteran netminder.
  • McKenzie added that the Panthers will be looking at the possibility of adding a netminder. 
  • The Senators created a bunch of hope and belief in their dressing room after a 6-5 win against the New York Islanders last week. But they’ve resumed normal service as of late. After getting blanked 5-0 on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa lost 3-0 in Anaheim on Wednesday.
  • Sticking with the Senators, Erik Karlsson has no points in his past 10 games.
  • Ottawa is 1-8-1 in their past 10.
  • Adam Henrique scored his first goal in a Ducks uniform on Wednesday.

Scores: 

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1 (SO)

Capitals 6, Blackhawks 2

Flyers 4, Oilers 2

Ducks 3, Senators 0

Ovechkin, Wilson each notch four points in win

By Scott BilleckDec 6, 2017, 11:30 PM EST
Have a night, Washington.

You managed to jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period after scoring three times in roughly three-and-a-half minutes. Your explosion on offense forced Joel Quenneville to abandon starting goaltender Anton Forsberg before the first intermission. And your captain increased his lead in the NHL’s goal-scoring race after a four-point night.

Oh, and you won 6-2 to push your winning streak to three games on the back of your scintillating top line, which combined for 11 points, including Tom Wilson‘s two goals and two helpers to match Ovechkin’s point total for the night.

Indeed, the Capitals played the way they wanted to on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have now lost five straight.

Nicklas Backstrom, who had a goal and two assists, Wilson and Alex Ovechkin, who scored his NHL leading 21st goal, tallied in a span of 3:28 in the second half of the first frame. The spurt spelled the end of Forsberg’s night. He allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Lance Bouma pulled one back for Chicago before the period was out.

But Washington was just too strong.

After Brett Connolly scored the lone goal of the second period to make it 4-1, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 10th to push the lead to 5-1 in the third.

Jonathan Toews scored a slick goal late in the period off a dirty backhand deke.

But Wilson scored his second of the game, this time from long-range into the empty net for a 6-2 final scoreline.

Braden Holtby turned aside 37 of 39 for his 15th win of the season and four in his past five.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals

By Scott BilleckDec 6, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Blackhawks

Hartman – Toews – Hayden

Saad – Anisimov – Kane

Bouma – Schmaltz – DeBrincat

Sharp – Wingels – Panik

Keith – Franson

Murphy – Seabrook

Forsling – Rutta

Staring goalie: Anton Forsberg

NHL on NBCSN: ‘Hawks try to snap four-game losing skid against Capitals

Capitals

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Chiasson

Connolly – Eller – Boyd

Stephenson – Beagle – Smith-Pelly

Orlov – Niskanen

Orpik – Carlson

Djoos – Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Stamkos, Subban, Ovechkin and McDavid have early lead on All-Star voting

By Adam GretzDec 6, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
The first week of voting for the 2018 NHL All-Star game is complete, and so far the leading vote-getters are Steven Stamkos (Atlantic Division), Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan Division), P.K. Subban (Central Division) and Connor McDavid (Pacific Division).

The 2018 game will be played in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The top vote-getters from each division, regardless of position, will be named as captains for their teams. This will be the third consecutive year the NHL will play a 3-on-3 mini-tournament made up of teams from each of the four divisions.

Here are the top-five vote-getters from each division.

Atlantic Division
1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
5. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Central Division
1. P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
2. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
3. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
5. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Metropolitan Division
1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
3. John Tavares, New York Islanders
4. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Pacific Division
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
3. James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights
4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
5. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

It is not a huge surprise that Stamkos and Kucherov are leading the voting in the Atlantic Division. The game is in Tampa and that duo has been driving the Lightning’s success this season as they have been one of the best teams in the league. Kucherov and Stamkos are the top-two point producers in the NHL as of Thursday.

Ovechkin, leading the Metropolitan Division, has the league lead in goals while McDavid is the league’s reining MVP and scoring champion. Subban is one of the most popular and marketable players in the league while also being the face of a Predators team that is one of the best in the NHL.

Probably the biggest surprise on any of the lists is Marc-Andre Fleury being fourth in the Pacific Division, mainly because he has only played in four games this season. Still, he remains a wildly popular player in two different cities (in Vegas with his current team as well as in Pittsburgh with his previous team).

Here are the PHT staff picks for each team’s captain.

Michael Grabner is chasing an obscure NHL record

By Adam GretzDec 6, 2017, 4:25 PM EST
In the summer of 2016 the New York Rangers signed Michael Grabner to a two-year, $3.3 million contract that probably did not get a ton of attention. So far he has proven to be a tremendous addition to the team’s lineup and has already scored 40 goals in his 103 regular season games with the team.

That includes 13 through the first 27 games this season as he tries to show that his 27-goal output from a year ago was not a fluke.

What stands out about his goal total this season is that nearly half of them — six of the 13 — have been scored into an empty net.

He very nearly scored a seventh on Tuesday night in the Rangers’ 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins only to shoot wide of the net.

No player in the league this season has scored more than two empty net goals, while only 16 players have scored more than one. Only five teams have scored at least six empty net goals at this point.

So why is this worth pointing out? Because with still 55 games remaining in the 2017-18 season Grabner would seem to have a real shot at scoring more empty net goals in a single season than any player in NHL history.

At this point the NHL record is nine empty net goals set by Pavel Bure during the 1999-00 season when he was a member of the Florida Panthers.

You have to go all the way back to the 2000-01 season to find the last time anyone scored as many as six in a full season (Jaromir Jagr did it for the Pittsburgh Penguins).

This is also only the sixth time a player has scored at least six in a season. The rest of the list includes Bure, Jagr Wayne Gretzky (three different times), Keith Tkachuk (twice) and Mario Lemieux.

Only Bure (nine), Tkachuk (eight), and Lemieux (seven) have scored more than six.

There are a couple of ways to look at this. The first is that the empty net goal total is, obviously, inflating his goal total. But is that really a bad thing? After all there is a lot to be said for being a player that has that much trust from a coach to be out there in that situation protecting a late one-goal lead, and Grabner is obviously out there a ton. It would also seem to be a situation where Grabner’s speed would be an asset when it comes to getting to loose pucks, getting free and being able to put the game away.

A major, earth-shattering development if he does it? Not at all. Still a fun little thing to watch at the season progresses.

