PHT Morning Skate: ‘Shirtless’ Joe bobblehead; Ovechkin on Olympics

By Sean LeahyDec 7, 2017, 9:23 AM EST
• Put this Joe Thornton bobblehead in the Hall of Fame already. [Sharks]

• Vladimir Putin has given the OK for Russian athletes to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics. Does this mean the KHL will allow its players to go? [NBC Olympics]

Alex Ovechkin responds to the IOC/Russian news: “Some athletes work out for maybe three years to get ready for the Olympics. It’s hard. It’s tough situation. I think our athletes have to go and do their best.” [Washington Post]

• Bob McKenzie goes around the league and looks at some of the teams dealing with ownership/arena issues. [TSN]

Marc-Andre Fleury returned to practice on Wednesday and will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights on their upcoming road trip. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Breaking down the preliminary World Junior Championship roster of Team USA. [FanRag Sports]

• Here’s the preliminary roster for Canada, which was announced on Wednesday. [Hockey Canada]

• On the hunt for the next Erik Karlsson. [Elite Prospects]

• Are we looking at the decline of Craig Anderson in Ottawa? [Silver Seven Sens]

• Trading Ryan McDonagh? Some potential options should the New York Rangers decide to move their captain. [Blue Seat Blogs]

Shayne Gostisbehere on the impact his sister has had on his hockey life. [Players’ Tribune]

• A look at some of the features that could make NHL 19. [Pasta Padre]

‘Junior hockey stuff’: Matthew Tkachuk earns hearing for spear on Martin (Video)

YouTube
By Sean LeahyDec 7, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
Matt Martin would like you to know that he’s fine. That spear from the bench by Matthew Tkachuk during Wednesday night’s game? He didn’t even feel it. In fact, he wasn’t even aware of it until after Toronto’s 2-1 shootout win over Calgary when the media requested to talk to him about the incident.

It was during a late first period scrum in front of the Flames’ bench that Tkachuk jabbed his stick into Martin’s midsection.

That wasn’t missed by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which announced that Tkachuk, who wasn’t penalized, will have a hearing on Thursday.

Martin, who didn’t want to offer an opinion on whether Tkachuk should be punished, did have some advice for the young forward.

“I guess if he’s going to do stuff like that he should probably make it count,” he said. “It’s whatever. That’s child’s play. I don’t really get involved in that kind of stuff.”

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock wasn’t a fan either.

“The guys told me in-between periods. I mean, whatever, that’s junior hockey stuff,” he said. “He’ll learn over time. You gotta give Tkachuk credit, he played a good game, he played hard. No reason for that stuff.”

Tkachuk, a well-know shift disturber around the league, has had a busy first few months of the season in the area of discipline. He was suspended one game in November for inciting a brouhaha between the Flames and Detroit Red Wings, which earned Luke Witkowski a 10-game ban. Just 10 days later he was on the receiving end of a Gabriel Landeskog cross-check to the head that caused the Colorado Avalanche captain to sit for four games.

Already holding repeat offender status, Tkachuk will likely find himself sitting out at least one game for this.

The Buzzer: Capitals punishment, Miller gets shutout

By Scott BilleckDec 7, 2017, 12:49 AM EST
Players of the Night: 

Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals:

I suppose this is somewhat cheating the system, but instead of doing three separate posts for each guy, why not just praise them all at once? These three had a dominant night as the top line for the Caps, combining for 11 points. Wilson (two goals, two assists) and Ovechkin (one goal, three assists) each had four-point outings. Backstrom scored and added two helpers of his own for good measure.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks: 

Miller record his first shutout of the season to give the Ducks just their second win in their past nine games. The 37-year-old stopped 29 shots and has yet to lose in regulation this season with a 3-0-4 record.

Highlights of the Night:

Jonathan Toews provided this nasty deke on Braden Holtby in a game that was a lost cause for his Chicago Blackhawks:

This was pretty filthy from Ondrej Kase:

Bone-headed play of the Night:

This one goes to Matthew Tkachuk, who tried to get in a sneaky spear that was inevitably caught on camera. This could require a hearing from the league:

Factoid of the Night:

MISC: 

  • Don’t look now, but the Philadelphia Flyers have put together back-to-back wins after a 4-2 defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Don’t plan the parade just yet, though. They’ve only won two of their past 11.
  • NHL insider Bob McKenzie dropped by the NBSCN studios on Wednesday and got a little more specific as to how long Roberto Luongo would be out for. McKenzie said the timeline could stretch up to eight weeks for the veteran netminder.
  • McKenzie added that the Panthers will be looking at the possibility of adding a netminder. 
  • The Senators created a bunch of hope and belief in their dressing room after a 6-5 win against the New York Islanders last week. But they’ve resumed normal service as of late. After getting blanked 5-0 on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa lost 3-0 in Anaheim on Wednesday.
  • Sticking with the Senators, Erik Karlsson has no points in his past 10 games.
  • Ottawa is 1-8-1 in their past 10.
  • Adam Henrique scored his first goal in a Ducks uniform on Wednesday.

Scores: 

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1 (SO)

Capitals 6, Blackhawks 2

Flyers 4, Oilers 2

Ducks 3, Senators 0

Ovechkin, Wilson each notch four points in win

By Scott BilleckDec 6, 2017, 11:30 PM EST
Have a night, Washington.

You managed to jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period after scoring three times in roughly three-and-a-half minutes. Your explosion on offense forced Joel Quenneville to abandon starting goaltender Anton Forsberg before the first intermission. And your captain increased his lead in the NHL’s goal-scoring race after a four-point night.

Oh, and you won 6-2 to push your winning streak to three games on the back of your scintillating top line, which combined for 11 points, including Tom Wilson‘s two goals and two helpers to match Ovechkin’s point total for the night.

Indeed, the Capitals played the way they wanted to on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have now lost five straight.

Nicklas Backstrom, who had a goal and two assists, Wilson and Alex Ovechkin, who scored his NHL leading 21st goal, tallied in a span of 3:28 in the second half of the first frame. The spurt spelled the end of Forsberg’s night. He allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Lance Bouma pulled one back for Chicago before the period was out.

But Washington was just too strong.

After Brett Connolly scored the lone goal of the second period to make it 4-1, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 10th to push the lead to 5-1 in the third.

Jonathan Toews scored a slick goal late in the period off a dirty backhand deke.

But Wilson scored his second of the game, this time from long-range into the empty net for a 6-2 final scoreline.

Braden Holtby turned aside 37 of 39 for his 15th win of the season and four in his past five.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 6, 2017, 7:41 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Blackhawks

Hartman – Toews – Hayden

Saad – Anisimov – Kane

Bouma – Schmaltz – DeBrincat

Sharp – Wingels – Panik

Keith – Franson

Murphy – Seabrook

Forsling – Rutta

Staring goalie: Anton Forsberg

NHL on NBCSN: ‘Hawks try to snap four-game losing skid against Capitals

Capitals

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Chiasson

Connolly – Eller – Boyd

Stephenson – Beagle – Smith-Pelly

Orlov – Niskanen

Orpik – Carlson

Djoos – Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby