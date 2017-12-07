PHT Morning Skate: ‘Shirtless’ Joe bobblehead; Ovechkin on Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Put this Joe Thornton bobblehead in the Hall of Fame already. [Sharks]

• Vladimir Putin has given the OK for Russian athletes to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics. Does this mean the KHL will allow its players to go? [NBC Olympics]

• Alex Ovechkin responds to the IOC/Russian news: “Some athletes work out for maybe three years to get ready for the Olympics. It’s hard. It’s tough situation. I think our athletes have to go and do their best.” [Washington Post]

• Bob McKenzie goes around the league and looks at some of the teams dealing with ownership/arena issues. [TSN]

• Marc-Andre Fleury returned to practice on Wednesday and will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights on their upcoming road trip. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Breaking down the preliminary World Junior Championship roster of Team USA. [FanRag Sports]

• Here’s the preliminary roster for Canada, which was announced on Wednesday. [Hockey Canada]

• On the hunt for the next Erik Karlsson. [Elite Prospects]

• Are we looking at the decline of Craig Anderson in Ottawa? [Silver Seven Sens]

• Trading Ryan McDonagh? Some potential options should the New York Rangers decide to move their captain. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Shayne Gostisbehere on the impact his sister has had on his hockey life. [Players’ Tribune]

• A look at some of the features that could make NHL 19. [Pasta Padre]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.