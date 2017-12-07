Getty

Penguins (seemingly?) dodge bullet with Crosby, edge Islanders

By James O'BrienDec 7, 2017, 10:32 PM EST
When it comes to possible concussions and/or head injuries, it’s wise to use caveats.

Sidney Crosby* stands as one of the prime examples for why we say “Player X seems OK … for now.” Many of us hold sad memories of his early concussion issues, as Crosby suffered from a David Steckel hit, only to see things worsen after a collision with Victor Hedman.

So, in cases like Thursday, you have to be careful not to assume too much about Crosby being OK. But at this moment, it seems like this accidental-looking collision with Jordan Eberle won’t have longer-reaching ramifications:

The GIF Sportsnet shared really captured the moment, and might serve as food for thought for the Penguins to at least take another look at their crucial captain.

Either way, Crosby kept playing for the Penguins on Thursday, managing an assist on a laser of a Phil Kessel goal. Pittsburgh couldn’t contain Mathew Barzal and the Islanders in every instance, however, as the Isles forced overtime despite being down 3-1 in the third.

Matt Hunwick ended up scoring the overtime-clincher for his third goal of the season, however, and now the Penguins and Islanders seem to be on different streaks.

The Penguins have won three of four in December and five of their last six stretching back to Nov. 25. The Islanders closed out November with five straight wins, but December hasn’t been as kind so far, as they’ve dropped three of four.

It’s nothing for Islanders fans to be alarmed about, really, as they near a home-heavy stretch once they close out this four-game road trip in Boston on Saturday.

Penguins fans have to hope there’s nothing to be alarmed about with Crosby, either, as otherwise this team is really starting to gather steam.

* – Actually, the Penguins can relate to this beyond number 87. There was a memorable game in which Kris Letang was injured against the Canadiens, came back to score the OT-GWG, then missed time for what looked like a concussion. These things are tricky, in other words.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL invites Seattle to apply for expansion team

By James O'BrienDec 7, 2017, 8:37 PM EST
After word surfaced that Seattle is ramping up work on an NHL-ready (and NBA-ready) KeyArena, Gary Bettman decided to shed some light on the situation, while also acknowledging that he can’t control how much people will  “handicap” Seattle’s odds of actually landing a team.

Bettman announced that the NHL’s Board of Governors will allow Seattle to submit an expansion application, and only Seattle, so Quebec City’s dreams are – at best – put on hold for now.

The league’s commissioner emphasized that, while Seattle would be getting consideration, this is far from a guarantee that they’ll actually end up with a team when it’s all said and done.

Much like with Vegas’ quest to land a team, Bettman said that “in the next few months,” Seattle will be allowed to run a season-ticket drive to show how viable the market is as a money-maker. Actually, Bettman interestingly acknowledged how similar this process is (at least so far) to that which eventually created the Vegas Golden Knights.

He then added that the price is different and … boy is it ever.

In the case of the Golden Knights, the expansion price tag was $500 million. For a Seattle team? They’ll need to hand over a whopping $650 million, according to Bettman. So, the NHL could land $1.1 billion in expansion fees between two teams in a relatively short window of time. Interesting.

As far as the team coming via expansion or relocation is concerned, Bettman didn’t totally rule out Seattle’s team coming via a relocated franchise. That said, Bettman emphatically stated that the Hurricanes will not leave Carolina. (More on that in a future post tonight.)

[Karmanos says Hurricanes sale news could come soon.]

Bettman indicated that a Seattle team might launch by the 2020-21 season, which matches up with Seattle’s goals to have KeyArena ready to roll by October 2020. Of course, there’s the question of another lockout coming around that time, which …

/fails to contain whimpering and weeping

*ahem*

Anyway, that’s just one of several potential headaches in the process. It’s worth noting that Bettman saying nothing is guaranteed isn’t just lip service. Ownership and arena situations can get flighty, so the Seattle situation can take many twists and turns. If you’ve followed the grungy city’s arena exploits, you know that there have already been highs and lows during that process.

[You may recall an earlier Seattle announcement being derailed by scandal.]

Rather than foolishly dreaming of Sonics in the NHL, let’s focus on more straightforward-fun ideas, such as a Seattle – Vancouver rivalry, and the on-paper-and-in-our-imaginations perfect symmetry of having an NHL franchise in Seattle. It just makes too much sense not to work, right?

Right? Maybe?

Trevor Linden of the Canucks told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun that they’d welcome a Seattle team and embrace the would-be rivalry, so that’s nice to hear.

Long story short, this seems like another very promising step in the right direction, but be careful about taking out that Jump to Conclusions mat just yet. Either way, PHT will keep you posted, whether this process ends up being smooth or full of swerves.

(Note: you can see a snippet of Bettman’s press conference in the video above this post’s headline, with most of his specific thoughts coming around the 50-second mark.)

For even more, check out Bob McKenzie’s segment on NBCSN from Wednesday:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Matthew Tkachuk suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct

By Joey AlfieriDec 7, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
Another day, another suspension for Matthew Tkachuk.

On Thursday afternoon, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that they have suspended the Flames forward for a game because of an incident that occurred in last night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During a first-period scrum in front of the Flames bench, Tkachuk, who was on the bench, used his stick to spear Maple Leafs tough guy Matt Martin, who was on the ice at the time.

After the game, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock called the move “junior hockey stuff”.

If you missed the incident, you can watch it by clicking the video at the top of the page. 

What this means is that Tkachuk will be forced to miss tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, which is a big deal considering his team will have to play their second game in two nights after losing to Toronto.

Here’s the full explanation of the suspension:

‘I want to do anything I can to help’: Lovejoy to donate brain for CTE research

By Joey AlfieriDec 7, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
As a whole, people are more informed about concussions, brain trauma and CTE today than they’ve ever been before. One current NHLer is hoping to take it a step further at some point in the distant future.

In an interview with TSN, New Jersey Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy announced that he’ll be donating his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation in Boston. The goal is to help researchers find out more about CTE and concussions down the line. Lovejoy is the first activate NHLer to commit to this kind of cause.

Although he’s never been diagnosed with a concussion, the 33-year-old believes this gesture can help unlock some the mysteries surrounding head injuries.

“Hockey has been so good to me,” Lovejoy told TSN.ca. “It’s helped me make a ton of friends, travel the country and world, and given me an amazing job that has paid me really well. My entire life has revolved exclusively around hockey and I want to give my brain to help make this game safer.

“I’m spoiled to have done this for so long. I’ve had teammates who are superstars and others who are minor-league role players who have struggled, missed time, and ended careers because of concussions. I want to do anything I can to help.”

Even though he hasn’t had a documented concussion, he’s still played a physical brand of hockey for a long time.  Lovejoy has suited up in 432 and 218 NHL and AHL games in his career.

Earlier this year, former NHLers Shawn McEachern, Bob Sweeney, Ted Drury and Craig Adams also pledged to donate their brains to concussion/CTE research.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.