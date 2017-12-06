Video: Sabres finally get a goal from a defenseman

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Going into last night’s game against Colorado, the Buffalo Sabres had scored just 56 goals this season. Even after their 4-2 win over the Avs, they’re still ranked dead-last in the “goals scored” category.

One of the big reasons why the Sabres haven’t found the back of the net more, is because their defensemen had combined for zero (yes, zero) goals through 27 games. That finally changed last night though.

Jake McCabe‘s goal at the 18:59 mark of the second period didn’t just give the Sabres a 2-1 lead, it also was the first one from a Buffalo blue liner in 2017-18.

The fact that it took 28 games is a little sad, but that just goes to show where the Sabres are as a team right now.

Anyway, here it is:

The Avs challenged the play because they believed the Sabres entered the zone offside, but getting a goal from a defender was simply meant to be for Buffalo on Tuesday.

Here’s a good-looking stat:

Fun fact: the #Sabres are 1-0-0 when they get a goal from a defenseman. — Brayton J. Wilson (@BJWilsonWGR) December 6, 2017

“The hockey gods were on our side I guess on that call,” McCabe said after the game, per the Buffalo News. “And hopefully the floodgates open for us on the back end now too.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.