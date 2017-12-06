The Buzzer: Milestones, shutouts and NHL firsts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings:

Gaborik scored twice and helped propel a four-goal third period for the Kings, who came back from a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes to win 5-2 against the visiting Minnesota Wild. Gaborik’s second goal of the night was his 400th of his NHL career. It came against the team he achieved his highest scoring prowess with.

Gustav Nyquist, Detroit Red Wings:

Nyquist scored twice and added a helper as the Red Wings toppled the Western Conference-best Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena. Nyquist’s first-period marker held up as the game-winner in a big game for the Red Wings, who responded after getting shellacked 10-1 by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks:

Markstrom made 30 saves in a 3-0 win for the Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes. His shutout was the first of his NHL career.

Highlights of the Night:

Boo Nieves, the owner of one of the coolest nicknames in the league, scored his first NHL goal on a slick wrist shot in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

John Gibson committed this theft tonight. The victim failed to press charges:

John Gibson robs Alex Tuch. Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/gIZgYhMEKv — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) December 6, 2017

Shea Weber did his best Clayton Kershaw impression to score against the St. Louis Blues:

Shea Weber’s 1st goal was a curve shot past Allen. #Habs pic.twitter.com/OaJnTtPOEA — Peter Alper (@peteralper99) December 6, 2017

Factoids of the Night:

Gaborik had a pretty good night:

Marian Gaborik of the @LAKings is the sixth active player to reach the 400-goal milestone (Jaromir Jagr, Alex Ovechkin, Marian Hossa, Patrick Marleau, Rick Nash). #NHLStats #MINvsLAK pic.twitter.com/iPDWkDliZ4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 6, 2017

And Nikita Kucherov put himself in some pretty elite company, both in Tampa Bay Lightning history, as well as NHL history in general:

Nikita Kucherov is the third player in @TBLightning history to reach the 40-point mark through the first 27 team games of a season, joining Vincent Lecavalier in 2007-08 (26 GP) and Steven Stamkos in 2010-11 (25 GP). #NHLStats #NYIvsTBL pic.twitter.com/RqOmTbxOhg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 6, 2017

MISC:

Scores:

Devils 4, Blue Jackets 1

Rangers 4, Penguins 3

Blues 4, Canadiens 3

Red Wings 5, Jets 1

Lightning 6, Islanders 2

Predators 5, Stars 2

Sabres 4, Avalanche 2

Canucks 3, Hurricanes 0

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

Kings 5, Wild 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck