PHT Morning Skate: Kovalchuk urges clean Russian athletes to go to Olympics

Dec 6, 2017, 9:46 AM EST
The Buzzer: Milestones, shutouts and NHL firsts

Dec 6, 2017, 1:59 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings: 

Gaborik scored twice and helped propel a four-goal third period for the Kings, who came back from a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes to win 5-2 against the visiting Minnesota Wild. Gaborik’s second goal of the night was his 400th of his NHL career. It came against the team he achieved his highest scoring prowess with.

Gustav Nyquist, Detroit Red Wings: 

Nyquist scored twice and added a helper as the Red Wings toppled the Western Conference-best Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena. Nyquist’s first-period marker held up as the game-winner in a big game for the Red Wings, who responded after getting shellacked 10-1 by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks:

Markstrom made 30 saves in a 3-0 win for the Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes. His shutout was the first of his NHL career.

Highlights of the Night:

Boo Nieves, the owner of one of the coolest nicknames in the league, scored his first NHL goal on a slick wrist shot in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

John Gibson committed this theft tonight. The victim failed to press charges:

Shea Weber did his best Clayton Kershaw impression to score against the St. Louis Blues:

Factoids of the Night:

Gaborik had a pretty good night:

And Nikita Kucherov put himself in some pretty elite company, both in Tampa Bay Lightning history, as well as NHL history in general:

MISC:

Scores:

Devils 4, Blue Jackets 1

Rangers 4, Penguins 3

Blues 4, Canadiens 3

Red Wings 5, Jets 1

Lightning 6, Islanders 2

Predators 5, Stars 2

Sabres 4, Avalanche 2

Canucks 3, Hurricanes 0

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

Kings 5, Wild 2

Gaborik scores twice, including his 400th NHL goal in win

Dec 6, 2017, 1:12 AM EST
Marian Gaborik has taken his talents coast to coast over his National Hockey League career, but he found most of his scoring success as a member of the Minnesota Wild.

So it was a tad fitting that Gaborik would reach the 400-goal milestone against his former club, scoring twice in a 5-2 win for the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to extend L.A.’s winning streak to six games.

Gaborik initiated a four-goal third period for the Kings, who trailed 2-1 after two frames, scoring No. 399 to tie the game 2-2 in the first five minutes of the period. No. 400 came roughly 10 minutes later as Gaborik was the beneficiary of a Kings faceoff win and buried the milestone mark past Devan Dubnyk.

Neither team could find the back of the night on a combined 19 first-period shots, but the floodgates started to crack in the second.

The Wild grabbed the first goal, with Charlie Coyle getting his stick on a centring pass.

Jake Muzzin tied the game with a blistering slap shot after Drew Doughty found his defense partner in space at the top of the left circle.

Minnesota regained the lead just over a minute later, with Tyler Ennis whacking the puck past Jonathan Quick.

But it was Gaborik’s night, and he wouldn’t be denied in the third.

After he tied the game, Adrian Kempe‘s centering pass went off the skate of Jonas Brodin and behind Dubnyk for the Kings’ first lead of the game.

After Gaborik scored his 400th, Anze Kopitar potted his 15th of the season to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games. Kopitar also had two helpers in the game, giving him 500 in his NHL career.

Sharks’ Dillon handed one-game suspension by player safety department

Dec 5, 2017, 11:44 PM EST
A nasty two-handed chop that already got Brenden Dillon booted from a game will earn him another night off.

Dillon was handed a one-game suspension by the league on Tuesday night have his slash on Washington Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey in a 4-1 San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Dillon was slapped with a five-minute major and a game misconduct in the third period.

The deed, which was explained as a “simply frustrated player delivering a retaliatory and forceful slash” to a vulnerable area of an opponent’s body, can be seen here:

Under the terms of the CBA, Dillon will forfeit $17,580.65 based on his average annual salary.

Rangers end Penguins winning streak in 4-3 win

Dec 5, 2017, 10:52 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins threw everything and then some at the New York Rangers in the dying moments of the third period.

But their efforts, valiant as they were for a Penguins team trying their darndest to push their winning streak to five games, came and went in vain in a 4-3 defeat on Wednesday night.

The Rangers simply stuck around in the game and pounced on their opportunities presented to them.

Pittsburgh appeared to get a favorable break on the night after it was announced Henrik Lundqvist would miss the game because of the flu. That left the Rangers to send out Ondrej Pavelec, the owner of just a single win this season and a save percentage well below .900.

But Pavelec stopped 41-of 43 en route to his second win of the season.

It appeared to be going well early for Pittsburgh, who took a 1-0 lead past not too long after the midway point in the first period, with Conor Sheary ending an eight-game goal-less run with his ninth of the season.

Rangers rookie forward Boo Nieves (one of the best nicknames in the league) scored his first NHL goal to tie the game 1-1.

Phil Kessel would restore the advantage for the Penguins in the second frame, scoring his fifth goal in his past six games to make it 2-1.

The Rangers would lead before the second period ended. Jesper Fast and Mats Zuccarello scored just under five minutes apart to take a 3-2 advantage into the final period.

The Pens tied it up 3-3 through Patric Hornqvist, who wired a wrist shot on a breakaway past Pavelec.

But Pavel Buchnevich would seal it for the Rangers just after the midway point of the period.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry lost his first start since taking over for Matt Murray, who suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Jarry had strung together two solid outings, allowing just one goal over both contests prior to Tuesday.

