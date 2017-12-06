NHL on NBCSN: ‘Hawks try to snap four-game losing skid against Capitals

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Wednesday night, as the Washington Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

The Capitals are in the midst of a big five-game homestand that saw them drop the opening game to the Los Angeles Kings. But since then, they’ve won back-to-back contests against the Blue Jackets and Sharks.

The win over the Sharks brought good and bad news. Obviously, coming away with two points was good, but the Caps also lost forward T.J. Oshie to an upper-body injury. Oshie was hurt after taking Joe Thornton‘s back-side to the head. That doesn’t sound pleasant.

Oshie’s teammate, Tom Wilson, ended up dropping the gloves with Thornton.

“He was one of my favorite players growing up,” Wilson said of Thornton, per the Washington Post. “He’s what’s good for the game, and in that instance, that hit, I didn’t like personally and I don’t think our team liked. Any time a guy is down, it’s kind of a no-hit zone. It’s part of the game. He stood up for himself afterwards. I respect him for that. But Osh is one of our best players. He’s one of the leaders in this room. Honestly, it’s not great to see that hit in that instance. Obviously, hoping Osh makes a full recovery and feels better soon.”

Oshie is “very doubtful” for tonight’s clash against the ‘Hawks.

The Blackhawks come into the game having dropped each of their last four games. To make matters worse, they’re currently without starting netminder Corey Crawford because of a lower-body injury.

Anton Forsberg, who is replacing Crawford, was very good in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Kings.

“Again, a great effort by (Forsberg),” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We just can’t quite seem to get some offense and give him a little padding, give him a little breathing room. He’s doing everything we need him to do in there. We just need to support him, create some offense and find some ways to get some wins for him.”

After tonight’s game, Chicago will play three consecutive (winnable) games at home against Buffalo, Arizona and Florida.

