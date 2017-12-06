AP

Canada gets back-to-back wins over U.S. in pre-Olympic hockey series

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

WINNIPEG (AP) — Even after stopping 32 shots in a 2-0 shutout over the U.S. on Tuesday night, Canadian goaltenderGenevieve Lacasse wasn’t about to take all the credit.

Lacasse led Canada in the pre-Olympic exhibition win, but said her teammates made the busy night easier.

“We kept them to the outside, and then any rebound in front of the net that I let out, our (defense) boxed out and our forwards got the puck out and it was just perfect,” she said.

Jillian Saulnier scored the game’s first goal with 3:10 left in the third period on a backhand shot past American goalie Alex Rigsby. Laura Fortino added an empty-netter with 44 seconds remaining.

Rigsby made 19 saves in the sixth of eight games between the rivals before the Olympics. The series is tied 3-3.

Canada was 0-for-3 on the power play, and the Americans went 0-for-5 in front of a crowd estimated at more than 11,000 at Bell MTS Place.

“You have to score on the power play, there’s just no two ways about it,” U.S. coach Robb Stauber said. “We had some looks and good chances.”

Saulnier called her goal a “full-line” effort, from Brianne Jenner getting the puck in deep and Jennifer Wakefield battling for it with a defender along the boards.

“(The puck) ended up popping out to me and I was lucky to get around the defenseman and back it in with my backhand there,” she said.

The Americans led shots on goal 13-7 after the first period and then the pace and physicality picked up in the second, with some roughing and body-checking calls.

American winger Kendall Coyne challenged Lacasse twice, making her whip her glove to grab the puck. Coyne then made a slick move to get around Manitoba defender Halli Krzyzaniak and Lacasse turned aside the shot.

Shots on goal favored the Americans 25-15 after the second.

“We had great chances, we outshot them, but obviously that’s not going to be good enough to win,” Coyne said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to get one by whatever goalie’s in the net that night.”

Canada won 2-1 in overtime on Sunday before a crowd of 9,000 in St. Paul, Minn. Both teams are carrying 26 players before the cut to 23 for the Olympic roster on Jan. 1.

The teams face off again Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif., followed by the final exhibition Dec. 17 in Edmonton.

Video: Sabres finally get a goal from a defenseman

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 6, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Going into last night’s game against Colorado, the Buffalo Sabres had scored just 56 goals this season. Even after their 4-2 win over the Avs, they’re still ranked dead-last in the “goals scored” category.

One of the big reasons why the Sabres haven’t found the back of the net more, is because their defensemen had combined for zero (yes, zero) goals through 27 games. That finally changed last night though.

Jake McCabe‘s goal at the 18:59 mark of the second period didn’t just give the Sabres a 2-1 lead, it also was the first one from a Buffalo blue liner in 2017-18.

The fact that it took 28 games is a little sad, but that just goes to show where the Sabres are as a team right now.

Anyway, here it is:

The Avs challenged the play because they believed the Sabres entered the zone offside, but getting a goal from a defender was simply meant to be for Buffalo on Tuesday.

Here’s a good-looking stat:

“The hockey gods were on our side I guess on that call,” McCabe said after the game, per the Buffalo News. “And hopefully the floodgates open for us on the back end now too.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

NHL on NBCSN: ‘Hawks try to snap four-game losing skid against Capitals

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 6, 2017, 11:35 AM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Wednesday night, as the Washington Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Capitals are in the midst of a big five-game homestand that saw them drop the opening game to the Los Angeles Kings. But since then, they’ve won back-to-back contests against the Blue Jackets and Sharks.

The win over the Sharks brought good and bad news. Obviously, coming away with two points was good, but the Caps also lost forward T.J. Oshie to an upper-body injury. Oshie was hurt after taking Joe Thornton‘s back-side to the head. That doesn’t sound pleasant.

Oshie’s teammate, Tom Wilson, ended up dropping the gloves with Thornton.

“He was one of my favorite players growing up,” Wilson said of Thornton, per the Washington Post.  “He’s what’s good for the game, and in that instance, that hit, I didn’t like personally and I don’t think our team liked. Any time a guy is down, it’s kind of a no-hit zone. It’s part of the game. He stood up for himself afterwards. I respect him for that. But Osh is one of our best players. He’s one of the leaders in this room. Honestly, it’s not great to see that hit in that instance. Obviously, hoping Osh makes a full recovery and feels better soon.”

Oshie is “very doubtful” for tonight’s clash against the ‘Hawks.

The Blackhawks come into the game having dropped each of their last four games. To make matters worse, they’re currently without starting netminder Corey Crawford because of a lower-body injury.

Anton Forsberg, who is replacing Crawford, was very good in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Kings.

“Again, a great effort by (Forsberg),” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We just can’t quite seem to get some offense and give him a little padding, give him a little breathing room. He’s doing everything we need him to do in there. We just need to support him, create some offense and find some ways to get some wins for him.”

After tonight’s game, Chicago will play three consecutive (winnable) games at home against Buffalo, Arizona and Florida.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Kovalchuk urges clean Russian athletes to go to Olympics

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 6, 2017, 9:46 AM EST
4 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• If Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson both hit free agency in the summer of 2019, there’s no doubt that that would change the landscape in the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Ilya Kovalchuk believes that all of Russia’s clean athletes should go the Olympics. (Reuters.com)

• Speaking of the IOC’s Russian ban, Canucks forward Alex Burmistrov says he’s not impressed with the decision. (The Province)

• Former Minnesota high school hockey player Jack Jablonski was left paralyzed after being hit during a game. A couple of weeks ago, he got a huge emotional boost. (LA Times)

• One of the bidders has pulled themselves out of the running for the land at Belmont Park. That means that the Islanders and MLS’ NYCFC are the only two bidding on that piece of land right now. (The Sports Daily)

• Sens GM Pierre Dorion already made a splash when he acquired Matt Duchene, but now he’s looking at other ways to help his struggling team. (Ottawa Sun)

• Erik Martinson, who tracks the stats at University of North Dakota hockey games, is passionate about his work. His crew will be tracking stats at the Frozen Four this year. (Grandforksherald.com)

• Seattle Thunderbirds GM Russ Farwell isn’t surprised by the way Mat Barzal has performed for the Islanders this season. (SNY.TV)

• The Carolina Hurricanes are always near the bottom when it comes to attendance, but that’s partly by design. (SB Nation)

• It’s time for the Avalanche to trust Semyon Varlamov and stop being so cautious with him. (BSN Denver)

• The Tampa Bay Lightning are close to announcing two new five-year leases that would keep them Tampa through 2037. (Tampa Bay Times)

• Jack Hughes isn’t draft-eligible until 2019, but it already looks like he’ll be one of the next great American hockey players. (Hockeywilderness.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Milestones, shutouts and NHL firsts

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 6, 2017, 1:59 AM EST
4 Comments

Players of the Night:

Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings: 

Gaborik scored twice and helped propel a four-goal third period for the Kings, who came back from a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes to win 5-2 against the visiting Minnesota Wild. Gaborik’s second goal of the night was his 400th of his NHL career. It came against the team he achieved his highest scoring prowess with.

Gustav Nyquist, Detroit Red Wings: 

Nyquist scored twice and added a helper as the Red Wings toppled the Western Conference-best Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena. Nyquist’s first-period marker held up as the game-winner in a big game for the Red Wings, who responded after getting shellacked 10-1 by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks:

Markstrom made 30 saves in a 3-0 win for the Canucks against the Carolina Hurricanes. His shutout was the first of his NHL career.

Highlights of the Night:

Boo Nieves, the owner of one of the coolest nicknames in the league, scored his first NHL goal on a slick wrist shot in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

John Gibson committed this theft tonight. The victim failed to press charges:

Shea Weber did his best Clayton Kershaw impression to score against the St. Louis Blues:

Factoids of the Night:

Gaborik had a pretty good night:

And Nikita Kucherov put himself in some pretty elite company, both in Tampa Bay Lightning history, as well as NHL history in general:

MISC:

Scores:

Devils 4, Blue Jackets 1

Rangers 4, Penguins 3

Blues 4, Canadiens 3

Red Wings 5, Jets 1

Lightning 6, Islanders 2

Predators 5, Stars 2

Sabres 4, Avalanche 2

Canucks 3, Hurricanes 0

Golden Knights 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

Kings 5, Wild 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck