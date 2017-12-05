Getty Images

Sharks’ Dillon handed one-game suspension by player safety department

By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2017, 11:44 PM EST
A nasty two-handed chop that already got Brenden Dillon booted from a game will earn him another night off.

Dillon was handed a one-game suspension by the league on Tuesday night have his slash on Washington Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey in a 4-1 San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Dillon was slapped with a five-minute major and a game misconduct in the third period.

The deed, which was explained as a “simply frustrated player delivering a retaliatory and forceful slash” to a vulnerable area of an opponent’s body, can be seen here:

Under the terms of the CBA, Dillon will forfeit $17,580.65 based on his average annual salary.

Rangers end Penguins winning streak in 4-3 win

By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2017, 10:52 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins threw everything and then some at the New York Rangers in the dying moments of the third period.

But their efforts, valiant as they were for a Penguins team trying their darndest to push their winning streak to five games, came and went in vain in a 4-3 defeat on Wednesday night.

The Rangers simply stuck around in the game and pounced on their opportunities presented to them.

Pittsburgh appeared to get a favorable break on the night after it was announced Henrik Lundqvist would miss the game because of the flu. That left the Rangers to send out Ondrej Pavelec, the owner of just a single win this season and a save percentage well below .900.

But Pavelec stopped 41-of 43 en route to his second win of the season.

It appeared to be going well early for Pittsburgh, who took a 1-0 lead past not too long after the midway point in the first period, with Conor Sheary ending an eight-game goal-less run with his ninth of the season.

Rangers rookie forward Boo Nieves (one of the best nicknames in the league) scored his first NHL goal to tie the game 1-1.

Phil Kessel would restore the advantage for the Penguins in the second frame, scoring his fifth goal in his past six games to make it 2-1.

The Rangers would lead before the second period ended. Jesper Fast and Mats Zuccarello scored just under five minutes apart to take a 3-2 advantage into the final period.

The Pens tied it up 3-3 through Patric Hornqvist, who wired a wrist shot on a breakaway past Pavelec.

But Pavel Buchnevich would seal it for the Rangers just after the midway point of the period.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry lost his first start since taking over for Matt Murray, who suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Jarry had strung together two solid outings, allowing just one goal over both contests prior to Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings

By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Wild

Granlund – Koivu – Zucker

Niederreiter – Staal – Foligno

Winnik – Coyle – Stewart

Ennis – Cullen – Mitchell

Suter – Dumba

Brodin – Murphy

Reilly – Prosser

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Kings

Iafallo – Kopitar – Brown

Pearson – Shore – Toffoli

Gaborik – Kempe – Lewis

Jokinen – Mitchell – Brodzinski

Muzzin – Doughty

MacDermid – Martinez

Forbort -Folin

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

Derek Dorsett takes a walk down memory lane while issuing one last request

By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Derek Dorsett‘s world came crashing down on him last week.

After being sent back to Vancouver following stiffness in his surgically repaired neck, Dorsett was given the devastating news that he would never play another game in the National Hockey League.

Dorsett missed 68 games last season due to the surgery, which was brutal in nature. But he was back on the ice to begin the regular season for the Vancouver Canucks, and he was just beginning to heat up on a line with Brandon Stutter and Sam Gagner. Dorsett had seven goals and nine assists in 20 games.

On Tuesday, Dorsett, a week removed from the life-changing news, penned a story on the Canucks’ website.

In a well-written, heartfelt letter to fans, Dorsett issued one request to them: 

There are a lot of people I want to thank. And I’m going to get to them.

But if there’s one thing I want you to know, it’s that I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. If you could give me a script and say, “This is the story of your life,” I would do it over and over again, a billion times. Hockey gave me every opportunity I could dream of. I lived the dream every Canadian kid wants to have. I got to play in the greatest league in the world, in the greatest sport in the world.

So, don’t feel sorry for me.

Dorsett wrote about his life growing up a prairie kid in Kindersley, Saskatchewan, how his parents’ hard work ethic and support, which laid the path that he would eventually take to get him to the NHL. He wrote about his bewilderment at receiving college scholarships, making the decision to play in the Western Hockey League, getting under the skin of now-Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf, then playing in Red Deer, and his amazement at making the big leagues later on.

There are many more tales, all worth reading, including Dorsett detailing what led up to his surgery last season.

He ends it by getting to those thank yous, and declaring that hockey game him “everything he ever wanted and more.”

“It led me to my wife and kids,” Dorsett writes. “I’m going to enjoy a long life with them.”

WATCH LIVE: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

By James O'BrienDec 5, 2017, 6:58 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Rangers

Kreider – Desharnais – Buchnevich
Vesey – Hayes – Nash
Grabner – Miller – Zuccarello
Carey – Nieves – Fast

McDonagh – Holden
Skjei – Shattenkirk
Staal – Smith

Startling goalie: Ondrej Pavelec

Penguins

Sheary – Crosby – Hornqvist

Guentzel – Malkin – Kessel

Hagelin – Sheahan – Rust

Kuhnhackl – Rowney – Reaves

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Hunwick

Cole – Schultz

Startling goalie: Tristan Jarry