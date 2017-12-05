PHT Morning Skate: Paying Ekman-Larsson; message sent in Buffalo

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• He could be a big-time UFA, so can the Arizona Coyotes afford to re-sign Oliver Ekman-Larsson? [Five for Howling]
• Alex DeBrincat is turning into quite a draft steal for the Chicago Blackhawks. [Second City Hockey]
• With Cam Talbot sidelined, should the Edmonton Oilers pursue any of these goaltenders? [Oilers Nation]
• Following Matt Moulson being placed on waivers, the message has been sent to the Buffalo Sabres from general manager Jason Botterill. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Are Sam Bennett and Mark Jankowski the perfect match for the Calgary Flames? [From 80 Feet Above]
• Have the Montreal Canadiens truly turned the corner? [FanRag Sports]
• Canadiens rookie defenseman Victor Mete keeps showing why he belongs in the NHL. [Montreal Gazette]
• While he may be with the Florida Panthers now Jack Capuano still roots for the New York Islanders. [Islanders Insight]
• When the Boston Bruins get fully healthy there will be plenty of decisions to make. [Bruins Daily]
• The Vancouver Canucks are smiling because prospect Jonathan Dahlen is tearing up the Swedish’a Allsvenskan. [Daily Hive]
• Taking a look at what Team USA’s Olympic roster might have looked like if NHL players were available. [USA Today]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.