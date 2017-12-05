Getty Images

NHL on NBCSN: Rangers visit surging Penguins; Wild meet streaking Kings

By Sean LeahyDec 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Tuesday night as the New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Kings host the Minnesota Wild at 10 pm ET. You can stream the Rangers-Penguins game by clicking here and the Wild-Kings game here.

Remember when Sidney Crosby was struggling? You know, struggling by Crosby standards. One goal in 15 games a month ago has now turned into six goals and 13 points in Pittsburgh’s last six games.

“Throughout that, there were some games where you feel like you had a ton and could’ve had two or three,” he said via the Post-Gazette. “Then there were other games where there wasn’t much going on. The consistency part of the game is the biggest thing, and I think it’s been there for the last few weeks. As long as the chances are there, you know it’s going to go in.”

[Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling]

Crosby will look to keep his scoring surge going against a Rangers team that’s been better defensively, but probably still remembers a sluggish October game where they couldn’t put the Penguins away and ended up losing in overtime.

Out west, the Kings are riding a five-game winning streak and face a Wild team looking for consistency. Both have won six of their last 10 games, but it’s LA sitting comfortably in a playoff spot atop the Pacific Division while Minnesota tries to reverse a start that sees them just on the outside through 26 games.

[Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown have the Kings back on top]

The Kings are scoring, as Jon Rosen pointed out, and are up half a goal per game this season than they were a year ago. That’s impressive considering Jeff Carter has been out since the middle of October. As Adam Gretz noted yesterday, LA is a team full of bounce-back seasons. Jonathan Quick, Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown are all playing great hockey. That’s being buoyed by youngsters stepping in and producing, like Adrian Kempe (9 goals, 16 points) and Alex Iafallo (9 points).

Minnesota allows 32.5 shots per game, so the Kings will get their opportunities — they’ll just have to find a way to beat Devan Dubnyk, who is coming off one of his best games of the season with a 41-save performance during a win over the St. Louis Blues.

————

Upset with refs, NAHL assistant makes it rain with hockey sticks (Video)

Derek Joseph / Twitter
By Sean LeahyDec 5, 2017, 11:02 AM EST
It’s Teddy Bear Toss season, but on Saturday night in Bismarck, North Dakota, it was raining hockey sticks.

With the Bismarck Bobcats up 5-4 in the third period over the Austin Bruins in a tense NAHL Central Division battle, Austin’s Garret Dahm collided with Bismarck goaltender John Roberts. Dahm was then greeted by Bobcats defenseman Nick Woodward and fun ensued. Dahm was given a roughing minor while Woodward was handed a major and game misconduct.

Once on the power play, Austin would score four times in a span of 2:25 to take an 8-5 lead. After that final Bruins goal two Bobcats players were handed 10-minute misconducts, and that’s when Bismarck assistant Garrett Roth, who once played for the team, proceeded to lose it.

I mean, absolutely lose it.

The Bobcats ended up with 100 penalty minutes in total, with 77 of those coming in the final period of an 8-6 loss. Austin would cash in on their power play opportunities by going 5-for-5 on the night.

It will be interesting to see how many games Roth, who was assessed the long-forgotten gross misconduct, is suspended for after this display. That was quite the yard sale.

Hurling sticks is a favorite pastime of the irate hockey coach, as Eric Veilleux and Brent Sapergia have shown us in recent years. Good thing the bench was secured, otherwise we may have had another Robbie Ftorek moment.

Stick-tap to Derek Joseph for the video

————

PHT Morning Skate: Paying Ekman-Larsson; message sent in Buffalo

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 5, 2017, 9:20 AM EST
The Buzzer: Flyers end it at 10, Ovechkin magic

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 5, 2017, 12:24 AM EST
Key happenings from PHT

Roberto Luongo might have suffered a serious injury.

Joe Thornton delivers a debatable hit on T.J. Oshie, then Tom Wilson makes him pay.

A big step for Seattle in its drive to get an NHL team?

The redemption of Ray Shero

Win of the Night:

The Philadelphia Flyers finally did it.

After losing 10 straight games (see a deeper look on that skid here), the Flyers made sure that Monday would mark the end of their suffering by way of a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

In this case, it was a mixture of usual suspects (Jakub Voracek collected three assists) and less-than-expected names showing up (Scott Laughton generated a two-goal night). You can probably bet that Brian Elliott relished getting a win against a Flames team that passed on him after one up-and-down season. The veteran netminder stopped 43 shots for his first win since Nov. 9.

Michael Raffl won the Ric Flair robe. Hey, this team might not win much yet, but they’re stylin’ and profilin’ when they do.

It’s worth noting that the Flames scored first, but the Flyers tied it up about a minute later, and never relinquished their lead once they went from being up 2-1 to 4-1.

Can you really blame this team for being excited/relieved?

Player of the Night: Craig Smith, Nashville Predators

Voracek, Keith Yandle, and Vincent Trocheck all managed three-assist nights on Monday, so there’s some solid competition for this spot. When in doubt, I usually give the tiebreaker to the guy scoring goals, and Smith did so for his three points with two goals and one helper.

Smith continues to be red-hot for Nashville lately alongside Kevin Fiala (1G, 1A), who seem to be thanking the Predators for the early holiday present of Kyle Turris (two assists).

Smith, 28, already has 11 goals on the season, putting him one goal behind his rough 2016-17 campaign’s 12. His career-high for goals in a single season is 24, while he’s crossed the 20-goal plateau three times overall. Even if things slow down (his shooting percentage is a bit high at 17.2 percent right now), it’s easy to imagine him putting up the best numbers of his underrated career.

It sure looks like Nashville now has two dynamic lines to go with two great defensive pairings (when Ryan Ellis is healthy) and a duo of goalies that ranges from competent to splendid. Be scared, rest of the NHL.

Factoids

Alex Ovechkin will probably be a healthy distance ahead of Dr. Recchi by the time his career ends:

And another milestone for Ovechkin:

SO NOT CLUTCH.

Highlight of the Night:

Sorry, tough night for Ovechkin haters, as he generated this great setup:

Snub of the Night:

You know how teams do ceremonial puck drops? I think Evgeny Kuznetsov is owed a ceremonial fist bump.

Scores

Capitals 4, Sharks 1
Islanders 5, Panthers 4 (SO)
Predators 5, Bruins 3
Flyers 5, Flames 2

Seattle takes big step toward landing NHL team

via Oak View Group
By James O'BrienDec 4, 2017, 10:29 PM EST
If you’ve followed arena and ownership situations in sports for even a few years, you likely know that these situations can take as many twists and turns as any back-and-forth game.

Still, this week could be crucial in Seattle landing an NHL and/or NBA team at some point, as its city council voted 7-1 in favor of a $660 million plan to get an arena ready for both sports.

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times wonders if an NHL franchise announcement could come in mere months:

With the deal in place, the NHL is expected in coming months to make a franchise announcement regarding Seattle. The league could award an expansion franchise or have a team relocate here from an existing market struggling to have a new arena built — with Arizona or Calgary the two most likely franchises.

Baker and King 5’s Chris Daniels note that the plan is to have the building ready for action by October 2020. Daniels provides more background regarding some of the power players involved when it comes to bring an NHL team to Seattle, and it all sounds pretty promising for the market’s chances.

There is widespread belief inside Seattle City Hall that Oak View will now make a serious pitch to the NHL to be an anchor tenant in the new building. UW grad and billionaire David Bonderman has met with multiple council members. Bonderman is an investor in the project and a minority owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics. OVG has publicly identified him as the potential lead investor in an NHL franchise. The NHL Board of Governors is meeting later this week. Jeremy Jacobs, of the Boston Bruins, is the head of the BOG and also an identified partner of OVG.

The Oak View Group shares mock-ups of what an NHL/NBA-ready arena might look like here.

Hockey agent Allan Walsh provided an interesting vote of confidence, too:

You can go blue in the face debating the merit of Seattle vs. markets such as Quebec City, but this could be cool if handled well, particularly since the hypothetical team (it’s too greedy to want them to be the Sonics, right?) would boast a ready-made rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks.

One can already sense the “Grit’N’Grunge” promotions, the bad references to Kurt Cobain/grunge/plaid, and maybe the occasional palate cleanser by way of inane references to Starbucks.

A lot of this is entertaining, and as unappealing as it is to kill the mood like another day of rain, it’s still important to note that we’re still very early in the process. Construction hasn’t begun and the NHL hasn’t made a concrete announcement regarding these developments.

In other words, we’re more at the “Bleach” stage of things and are a few key developments away from striking a chord with “Nevermind.”

(Yeah, those grunge references are going to be rough.)

