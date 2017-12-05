Getty Images

Derek Dorsett takes a walk down memory lane while issuing one last request

By Scott BilleckDec 5, 2017
Derek Dorsett‘s world came crashing down on him last week.

After being sent back to Vancouver following stiffness in his surgically repaired neck, Dorsett was given the devastating news that he would never play another game in the National Hockey League.

Dorsett missed 68 games last season due to the surgery, which was brutal in nature. But he was back on the ice to begin the regular season for the Vancouver Canucks, and he was just beginning to heat up on a line with Brandon Stutter and Sam Gagner. Dorsett had seven goals and nine assists in 20 games.

On Tuesday, Dorsett, a week removed from the life-changing news, penned a story on the Canucks’ website.

In a well-written, heartfelt letter to fans, Dorsett issued one request to them: 

There are a lot of people I want to thank. And I’m going to get to them.

But if there’s one thing I want you to know, it’s that I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. If you could give me a script and say, “This is the story of your life,” I would do it over and over again, a billion times. Hockey gave me every opportunity I could dream of. I lived the dream every Canadian kid wants to have. I got to play in the greatest league in the world, in the greatest sport in the world.

So, don’t feel sorry for me.

Dorsett wrote about his life growing up a prairie kid in Kindersley, Saskatchewan, how his parents’ hard work ethic and support, which laid the path that he would eventually take to get him to the NHL. He wrote about his bewilderment at receiving college scholarships, making the decision to play in the Western Hockey League, getting under the skin of now-Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf, then playing in Red Deer, and his amazement at making the big leagues later on.

There are many more tales, all worth reading, including Dorsett detailing what led up to his surgery last season.

He ends it by getting to those thank yous, and declaring that hockey game him “everything he ever wanted and more.”

“It led me to my wife and kids,” Dorsett writes. “I’m going to enjoy a long life with them.”

By James O'BrienDec 5, 2017
When you think of strong NHL teams that simply can’t “get over the hump,” your mind goes to teams like the Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, and the St. Louis Blues.

Perhaps it’s the missing transcendent success that explains why Blues GM Doug Armstrong is currently waiting on a contract extension, then.

The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford goes in-depth on Armstrong’s lack of a deal (sub required), and honestly stole my thunder in vividly describing how Armstrong’s put together a remarkably clean, competitive roster. One of Rutherford’s most salient points is that, while other teams have used buyouts to clean up past mistakes, Armstrong’s avoided doing so, thus saving the Blues both face and money.

Rutherford’s well-written piece notes that the Blues wouldn’t just risk losing Armstrong; they’d also possibly lose some worthwhile management team members who would follow him out the door if another team would come calling. (And why wouldn’t another team do so? Looking at you, Florida Panthers.)

And if the person who has signed the Blues’ contracts for the past eight years comes close enough to free agency himself, the Blues may risk losing not only him but his “Army” as well. Assistant GM Martin Brodeur, vice president of hockey operations Dave Taylor, senior consultant Larry Robinson, director of player development Tim Taylor, director of hockey analytics Thomas Cason were all brought in by Armstrong. And in addition to Bill Armstrong being promoted, Rob DiMaio ascended to director of player personnel under Doug Armstrong.

Allow me to add one consideration, and it comes from the KISS (Keep it Simple, Stupid) school of logic: waiting too long might literally be costly to the Blues. As in, it might cost ownership some legitimate cash.

Take a moment and look over the standings.

OK, when it comes to the West, how many teams clearly hold an advantage over the Blues right now?

Yes, the Winnipeg Jets are a dangerous team, but there’s a lot of concern about their possession stats, and if that has your eyes glazing over, their ability to defend. St. Louis might end up being the more well-rounded team (also with top-end skill to hang with the Jets) in a seven-game series.

The Nashville Predators stand as a legitimate contender, and might just be the most “complete” team in the West. Still, virtually any team is vulnerable in the salary cap era; what if Pekka Rinne falters and the Predators lose too much ground to pivot in time?

You could carry this exercise out with plenty of other teams. The Blackhawks are dangerous but deeply flawed. The Kings are revitalized, but are they truly better than the Blues? And so on.

And, out East, there are strong teams, yet the Blues would likely be able to match up reasonably well with just about any team.

Long story short, this as as reasonable a time as any for St. Louis to finally make that deep run. If that happens, imagine the sort of leverage Armstrong would have in contract talks?

Risking either losing Armstrong or having to pay him a severe premium seems silly, especially since the Blues are a well-oiled machine as is, despite the frustrations from postseason letdowns.

Maybe that’s not the sexiest outlook, but that’s part of Armstrong’s charm. The Blues have been patient with plenty of quality players (anyone else remember the agony of waiting for Vladimir Tarasenko to finally come to the NHL?), unearthing gems such as Colton Parayko, bringing Jake Allen along, and seeing the likes of Alex Pietrangelo rise in the ranks.

Pundits and Blues fans alike have been burned by “Is this the Blues’ year?” talk often enough to discourage such talk, but Blues owner Tom Stillman has a lot to lose if he ignores that possibility outright.

At worst, this is an opportunity to acknowledge just how great a job Armstrong’s done over the years. He deserves the reward of a new deal, whether it comes in St. Louis or somewhere else.

By James O'BrienDec 5, 2017
The International Olympic Committee dropped bombshell news on Tuesday, banning the Russian NOC from the 2018 Winter Olympics. While there’s a lot to unpack right now and plenty of details that must be settled, the hockey implications could be massive.

The press release does note that “clean athletes” will be able to participate if they meet certain standards, but they’d do so under a neutral flag, and that’s where things get even dicier for the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments.

Via the IOC’s release, here’s the pertinent bit about clean athletes participating as “OAR,” which inspired references to C-tier alt rock:

To invite individual Russian athletes under strict conditions (see below) to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. These invited athletes will participate, be it in individual or team competitions, under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)”. They will compete with a uniform bearing this name and under the Olympic Flag. The Olympic Anthem will be played in any ceremony.

The most pertinent question for fans of international hockey is: how will this affect the KHL’s involvement in the tournament?

As you may recall from a month ago, the KHL discussed the possibility of not participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics if a doping ban hit Russia, which has come to fruition today with more than mild surprise for some. Sportsnet’s John Shannon mentions that it’s possible the KHL could opt out as soon as Wednesday.

Now, the instinct might be to assume that no KHL means that Russia alone gets hit hard, but it would be a problem for the U.S. and Canada among other countries, as well. Plenty of North American talents ply their trade in the KHL, the second most prominent pro league below the NHL.

PHT’s Sean Leahy notes that seven Americans participating in the Deutschland Cup and 19 Canadians on the Channel One Cup roster currently play in the KHL. The AP’s Stephen Whyno notes that it wouldn’t even be clear which nation would replace Russia (or a neutral Russian team) if that falls through. Yikes.

Now, there are some other options for adding players. Darren Dreger discussed some NHL prospects currently playing in the NCAA as examples of roster options, and there are certain AHL players who could conceivably be available for the 2018 Winter Olympics, too.

As Whyno reports, the IIHF’s current response is, essentially, that they need to take time to gather their thoughts and plan a next step.

In an interesting twist, you wonder if the NHL actually dodged a bullet by not participating this time around.

Ultimately, there’s an element of wait-and-see here, but it’s a big mess for tournaments that were already hurt by a lack of NHL players. PHT will monitor this messy situation as it plays out over the next few days, weeks, and perhaps months, so stay tuned.

By James O'BrienDec 5, 2017
16 Comments

Late in the second period of the Washington Capitals’ eventual 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks from Monday, Joe Thornton delivered a questionable hit on T.J. Oshie, which ended the slick forward’s night with an upper-body injury.

The retaliation came early in the third, as Tom Wilson exacted revenge against Thornton by dropping him with a hard punch in a quick-but-violent fight. It was quite a spectacle between two teams you wouldn’t expect to build bad blood.

(You can see video of the fight above this post’s headline, while the hit is below. This post initially covered this situation.)

As it turns out, Sharks coach Peter DeBoer’s reaction to this carnage was arguably even more entertaining than the violence itself.

For one thing, cameras caught DeBoer jawing with Capitals assistant Lane Lambert following the Wilson – Thornton skirmish:

DeBoer didn’t clam up about it after the game, unloading on the Capitals for such a “premeditated” response. He used dirtier words to the media and unquestionably in arguing with Lambert.

“Well like I said, if someone would have grabbed Joe in the heat of the moment after the play because they thought a liberty was taken, then I’ve got no problem with that,” DeBoer said, via Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. “To go into the dressing room, think about it, come in the first shift, and do that premeditated crap is just garbage.”

Wow, that’s spicy. To DeBoer’s credit, he didn’t meltdown at a John Tortorella level, so we didn’t get to see a weird-awkward-awesome locker room argument.

Now, from the Capitals’ perspective, it’s not as though there was *that* much time between the hit and the fight.

Again, the check came late in the second, while Wilson dropped the gloves early in the third. Yes, there was the intermission, which could have served as an opportunity to diffuse the situation … but it’s not necessarily a given that anyone in the Caps room said “go after Jumbo Joe.” Wilson easily could have decided to stand up for his teammate on his own.

Speaking of moments from that game, the AP’s Stephen Whyno wonders if supplemental discipline is coming for Brenden Dillon:

If you want more drama, the good news is that the Capitals and Sharks meet one more time during the regular season. They’ll need to have long memories, though, as that second date doesn’t come until March 10.

Both teams seem like they’ll be battling for positioning – or perhaps their playoff lives – so the shenanigans could be limited anyway. Still, that game gets a little more sizzle to go with the Alex OvechkinNicklas Backstrom – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski steak, if nothing else.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.