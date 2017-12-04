Tom Wilson drops Joe Thornton in fight after hit on T.J. Oshie

The easiest thing to agree upon about Joe Thornton‘s rear-end-first hit on T.J. Oshie is that it looked awfully painful.
Oshie was in an awkward spot, and he took quite some time to get up, with his head certainly seeming to absorb quite a bit of contact during Monday’s game between the Sharks and Capitals.
Thornton, 38, has some suspensions in his past, yet the most recent one came in 2010. “Jumbo Joe” seemed to take a less physical approach once he joined the Sharks after being a 100+ PIM machine during much of his Boston Bruins days.
Here’s a GIF of the hit, if you prefer that instead of video:
There was no penalty called on Thornton. PHT will be on the lookout regarding Oshie’s condition and if any supplemental discipline might come Thornton’s way.
Whether he faces a suspension, fine, or nothing else, apparently the Capitals decided to get revenge of their own just moments ago. As you can see, Tom Wilson exacted revenge with hard punch, quickly dropping Thornton:
With the deal in place, the NHL is expected in coming months to make a franchise announcement regarding Seattle. The league could award an expansion franchise or have a team relocate here from an existing market struggling to have a new arena built — with Arizona or Calgary the two most likely franchises.
Baker and King 5’s Chris Daniels note that the plan is to have the building ready for action by October 2020. Daniels provides more background regarding some of the power players involved when it comes to bring an NHL team to Seattle, and it all sounds pretty promising for the market’s chances.
There is widespread belief inside Seattle City Hall that Oak View will now make a serious pitch to the NHL to be an anchor tenant in the new building. UW grad and billionaire David Bonderman has met with multiple council members. Bonderman is an investor in the project and a minority owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics. OVG has publicly identified him as the potential lead investor in an NHL franchise. The NHL Board of Governors is meeting later this week. Jeremy Jacobs, of the Boston Bruins, is the head of the BOG and also an identified partner of OVG.
You can go blue in the face debating the merit of Seattle vs. markets such as Quebec City, but this could be cool if handled well, particularly since the hypothetical team (it’s too greedy to want them to be the Sonics, right?) would boast a ready-made rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks.
One can already sense the “Grit’N’Grunge” promotions, the bad references to Kurt Cobain/grunge/plaid, and maybe the occasional palate cleanser by way of inane references to Starbucks.
A lot of this is entertaining, and as unappealing as it is to kill the mood like another day of rain, it’s still important to note that we’re still very early in the process. Construction hasn’t begun and the NHL hasn’t made a concrete announcement regarding these developments.
In other words, we’re more at the “Bleach” stage of things and are a few key developments away from striking a chord with “Nevermind.”
(Yeah, those grunge references are going to be rough.)
At 38 and with more than 1,000 games of NHL experience (981 regular season, 70 playoffs) to his name, Roberto Luongo‘s at that stage of his career where injuries start to stack up.
With that in mind, you wonder if all that wear-and-tear showed up on a night like this, as Luongo suffered some form of a lower-body injury while making a save against the Islanders. He needed help off the ice following a stop on Ryan Pulock, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.
Plenty of people are concerned that this could be a serious issue for the likely future Hall of Famer.
Roberto Luongo just got a non-contact injury while trying to save a shot and can't put any weight on his right leg. Looks like a long-term injury, sadly.
It’s already been a tough season for the Panthers, but Luongo’s quietly been fantastic, carrying a superlative .928 save percentage into tonight. While James Reimer is a capable backup/platoon-mate, this is a tough blow for Florida.
Here’s hoping that this injury isn’t as scary as it looked.
When fans are booing you out of the building and management is straining to defend you, things can start to get out of hand.
The Philadelphia Flyers will either end their current 10-game losing streak or see it go to 11 games on Monday as they take on the Flames in Calgary. PHT will monitor that contest, but in the meantime, it might be entertaining, informative, and yes, a bit frustrating to see how the wheels came off.
Will there be some themes to this 10-game skid? Yes, it seems there will be.
Games 1 and 2: Shutout losses to the Wild (1-0 at home on Nov. 11; 3-0 in Minnesota on Nov. 14)
For Wild fans, Devan Dubnyk‘s shutout streak probably feels pretty distant right now. Still, his hot run really cooled off the Flyers, as Dubnyk stopped 32 and 30 shots for those goose eggs.
One theme, at least early on, of this losing streak is blown leads. In the case of this contest against Winnipeg, the trio of Sean Couturier, Jakub Voracek, and Claude Giroux helped the Flyers build a 2-0 lead through the first period, with that second tally coming about five minutes into the opening frame.
The Jets’ second goal really had to sting, as Mark Scheifele sent the contest into overtime with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
Game 4: Flames 5, Flyers 4 (OT).
Another game where a substantial first-period lead eventually dissolved into a defeat.
In this case, Philly went up 1-0 and then 3-1 in the opening frame. Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, and the Flames turned the game on its head in the second period, which included Monahan’s first NHL hat trick:
Game 5: Canucks win 5-2.
The Flyers scored first in this one, but that lead only lasted for 1:12 before things quickly went off the rails. Brock Boeser scored twice and Daniel Sedin had a rare strong night during a fading season with two points.
Game 6 and 7: Two OT losses against the Islanders.
On Nov. 22, the Flyers saw leads go away, and then John Tavares ended the game with this outstanding combination of will and skill:
The second contest probably generated more unrest, as the Flyers squandered a 4-2 lead heading into the third period, ultimately seeing Nick Leddy‘s OT goal extend the misery.
Game 8: The temperature rises another level with another squandered lead, and an OT loss to the hated Penguins.
While Pittsburgh generated a 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes, the Flyers exploded for three goals to make it 3-1 entering the final frame. Even with things crumbling, they shook off the game being tied 3-3 to take one more advantage at 4-3, only to see Jake Guentzel send it to overtime with a late tally.
Then, to turn the knife in deeper, it was Sidney Crosby who scored the game-clincher:
Basically, the Flyers have either been shut out/blown out of games or given up significant leads during this 10-game skid, generating five standings points in the process. Really, this slump could probably be traced back longer; Philly began 2017-18 with a 5-3-0 record, yet now they find themselves at 8-11-7. Yes, that means 15 losses in their last 18 contests.
Maybe Hextall is correct in believing that this team hasn’t played poorly as of late, but they also haven’t played particularly well. It might just be that this squad, as constructed – or with its current coach, or both – simply stands in hockey purgatory.
Monday presents another opportunity for the Flyers to end this streak, as they take on the Flames in Calgary to begin a three-game road trip. If they don’t get it together, we’ll once again learn that votes of confidence only mean so much.
After missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons and getting bounced in the first round in the one year they did make the playoffs it seemed as if the Los Angeles Kings’ run as one of the NHL’s elite teams was coming to an end.
They were still posting consistently great possession numbers and were a strong defensive team, but the offense was a mess and the roster seemed to lack any sort of quality depth. Even worse, the talented players that were on the roster were starting to get older and had shown signs of slowing down.
Dustin Brown‘s career had seen him produce like a third-liner, while Anze Kopitar, one of the best two-way players in the NHL and the foundation of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Los Angeles, was coming off worst offensive season of his career. It was hard to envision (at least for me) a scenario where the Kings could bounce back in a meaningful way without making any significant changes to a roster that seemed to be losing its luster and seemed to be short on talent outside of a very select group of players.
It turns out the scenario that could spark a change was pretty simple: Kopitar and Brown returning to being elite offensive players.
That is exactly what has happened so far for the Kings this season.
Entering play on Monday Kopitar is averaging more than a point-per game (31 points in 28 games), is in the top-10 in scoring, and is still playing a dominant two-way game in all situations. His 22 minutes of ice-time per game are second among all forwards (trailing only Aleksander Barkov).
In hindsight, we should have seen his bounce back season coming.
A lot of his decline last season can be attributed to the fact that he was absolutely crushed by percentages last season.
His shooting percentage dropped all the way down to 8 percent, not only a career low but also the first time in his career he shot below 10 percent in a single season.
Had he shot at his career average of 12 percent it would have been an additional six or seven goals to his total, and that doesn’t even take into account the six games he missed. With just slightly better shooting luck he could have easily been a 20-goal scorer. When an elite player like Kopitar goes through a season where they are hurt almost entirely by percentages they are usually a great candidate for a bounce back the following year.
Players that have that sort of track record don’t just suddenly lose their ability to score. Hockey can be a cruel game sometimes in that no matter what a player does or how well they play the puck sometimes just doesn’t go in the net.
This season Kopitar has experienced the percentage bounce back and it has him back to being the player he’s always been.
The far bigger surprise has been Brown’s return to glory.
For the past four years he had the look of a player that was, quite simply, finished as a top-six offensive player in the NHL. He was entering his age 33 season and had not topped 36 points in any of the previous four years. Only once during that stretch did he record more than 28 points.
So far this season he has already scored as many goals in 28 games (11) as he did in three of his previous four seasons and has already had a hand in 23 Kings goals.
He has probably been a little fortunate from a shooting percentage standpoint (14 percent this season after being under eight percent in the previous four years … and sometimes around five percent) but you can not take away what he has already done. And right now he and Kopitar are driving the Kings’ offense in a huge way, especially as Jeff Carter remains sidelined.
The interesting thing about this season for the Kings is that this is a team that has finished higher than 20th in goals scored just twice in the past six years, and only once higher than 14th.
As of Monday they are eighth in the NHL, and while Kopitar and Brown have seen a significant jump in their personal shooting percentages, the Kings as a team aren’t really benefitting from an unsustainable shooting percentage. As a team they are right in the middle of the pack across the league.
It is worth asking how much of an impact the coaching change from Darryl Sutter to John Stevens has had on the offense.
Under Sutter the Kings were a defense-first team built around suffocating and suppressing offense. So much so that it took away from their own offense. Almost immediately after the team named Stevens the new coach the message was about improving the team’s offense. Over the summer Stevens and general manager Rob Blake talked about how the Kings were near the bottom of the league in controlled zone entries and getting shots from the middle of the ice and how they wanted to improve all of those areas.
Given how little the roster has changed and how much the results have changed from one year to the next it seems at least possible that the Kings have succeeded in a lot of those areas.
It seems to have helped two of their top players return to form, which has helped the team start to look like a contender again.