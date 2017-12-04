Getty

Ray Shero’s redemption in New Jersey

By Adam GretzDec 4, 2017, 1:26 PM EST
When Ray Shero was hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2006 he was taking over a team that, even though it had fallen on hard times and had been one of the worst in the league, was on the verge of a breakthrough thanks to a series of top draft picks that brought them a couple of franchise changing players (Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin). Even though the team at the time was lousy, he was still inheriting a pretty decent situation just based on the young talent that was already in place.

In only a couple of years Shero had helped complement those young superstars with a team that would go play in two Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009, winning the latter in a thrilling seven-game series. He made some shrewd trades, found some value in free agency, and built a powerhouse team.

In the years after that Stanley Cup win, however, he seemed to lose a lot of that touch. There was too much loyalty to players that the Penguins had won with, too many draft picks were traded for short-term rentals that didn’t pan out and the Penguins quickly became a team that had a handful of superstars and no depth to speak of. The magic that he seemed to have early in his tenure seemed to be gone as nearly every move ended up backfiring in a huge way.

After one too many early postseason exits it eventually ended up costing Shero his job following the 2013-14 season.

It did not take him long to land on his feet with the New Jersey Devils replacing long-time general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Now in his third year running the Devils the team finds itself near the top of the Metropolitan Division looking to end what has become a five-year postseason drought.

It’s not only a potentially big development for the Devils, it’s also been a bit of a redemption story for Shero in the way he has rebuild the team from the ground up in a significant way thanks to some major moves.

The situation that Shero inherited in New Jersey couldn’t have been more different than the one he inherited in Pittsburgh.

With the Penguins, the most important pieces were already in place. It was a young team with huge potential where success seemed like it was destined. It wasn’t a matter of if the team would become a championship contender, it was simply a matter of when. Expectations were immediately through the roof (that sort of situation creates an entirely different kind of pressure).

With the Devils, expectations were pretty much at zero.

The Devils had become a bad team. The All-Stars that helped lead the team to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final were gone. It was an older roster that had no impact players, no young building blocks, and nothing to really build around. It was going to take a significant overhaul to get things back on track.

An overhaul is exactly what has happened.

After trading Adam Henrique to the Anaheim Ducks this past week for defenseman Sami Vatanen, the only players that remain on the Devils roster today from the 2014-15 season (the year before Shero arrived) are Travis Zajac, Andy Greene, Damon Severson, and goaltenders Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid.

That’s it.

The remainder of the roster has been completely rebuilt through some pretty significant trades that have had a significant impact on changing the short-and long-term outlook of the team.

Since being hired in New Jersey Shero has added Kyle Palmieri, Taylor Hall, Marcus Johansson and now Vatanen to the roster while only giving up Henrique, Adam Larsson, Joseph Blandisi, two second-round picks and two third-round picks.

That is a huge gain for the Devils from a production standpoint.

Palmieri has become a 25-goal, 50-point winger with the Devils the past two years and is scoring at that same pace this season when he has been healthy. Johansson, based on his track record in Washington, can offer similar production. Injuries have forced each of them to miss 12 games this season, making the Devils’ start even more impressive.

Hall is one of the NHL’s best left wingers and is currently on track for his best season in the NHL. Vatanen has had a brutal start to the season, but has a history of being a strong top-four defenseman that can provide some much-needed offense from the back end.

Those are significant additions, and while there is always a risk in giving up that many draft picks, second and third rounders tend to be lottery tickets, while all four players the Devils received in return are going to be around for quite some time.

Beyond those additions the most encouraging development for the Devils might be the fact they actually have some young players that are making a significant impact.

Three of their top-four scorers are currently age 23 or younger, including a pair of 19-year-olds.

They had a stroke of luck in the draft lottery this past season when they won the draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick, landing them Nico Hischier (currently the team’s second-leading scorer).

Jesper Bratt, a sixth-round pick by the Devils in 2016, has also made an immediate impact while NCAA free agent defenseman Will Butcher has stepped right into the lineup and is the team’s top scoring blueliner.

Of the NHL’s top-10 rookie point producers, three of them are Devils all added to the organization by Shero in the past year.

Before Shero’s arrival in New Jersey the Devils had grown stale, even by Devils standards. They weren’t just the same old boring Devils that didn’t score goals, didn’t play an exciting brand of hockey, and didn’t have any star power, they also weren’t doing any of the winning that made all of that tolerable for their fans.

They desperately needed rebuilt and in a pretty drastic way.

A few big trades, a couple ping pong balls to bounce their way, and an almost completely new roster has put them back on the right track and in a pretty strong position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Fantasy adds & drops: One cool DeBrincat

By Joey AlfieriDec 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Every week, PHT will try to help its readers by providing some fantasy hockey advice. This column will attempt to guide you through the rough waters of your league’s waiver wire.

We’ll recommend players to pick up that are owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and we’ll tell you who you should drop, too.

Here it is:

Alex DeBrincat-LW/RW-Chicago Blackhawks (owned in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues)

DeBrincat, who will turn 20 this month, picked up an impressive 14 points in 13 games during the month of November. He’s currently on pace to score 33 goals in his rookie season, which is pretty impressive for a player of his age. If you’re in a dynasty league, he’s a must-add off the waiver wire.

Mathieu Perreault-C/LW-Winnipeg Jets (18 percent)

Perreault has never hit the 50-point mark at the NHL level, but he seems to have figured things out this season. Even though he missed a good chunk of the season with a lower-body injury, he’s managed to put up 14 points in 15 games. The Jets have a ton of firepower which means they’ll likely continue filling up the net. Perreault probably won’t be a point-per-game player the rest of the way, but there’s definitely some value there.

Kyle Connor-LW-Winnipeg Jets (18 percent)

Connor is currently on the shelf with a minor injury, but he’s still worth picking up in most leagues. The 17th overall pick in 2015 is quietly putting together a solid rookie season, as he’s already up to nine goals and 17 points in 21 contests. The fact that he’s been playing with talented players like Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler will only help his fantasy outlook.

[More Fantasy: RotoWorld’s Waiver Wired column]

Adam Henrique-C-Anaheim Ducks (16 percent)

Henrique’s tenure with the Ducks is off to a great start, as he’s produced a goal and an assist in his first two games with his new team. Anaheim has been decimated by injuries (Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell and Ryan Kesler have all missed time), so Henrique will continue to play an offensive role with the team.

Pierre-Luc Dubois-C/LW-Columbus Blue Jackets (8 percent)

It might still be a little early to pick up Dubois off the waiver wire, but there’s no harm in giving him a mention at this point. He’s only picked up 11 points in 27 games this season, but he’s been producing a lot more lately. The Jackets rookie has a four-game point streak going (he’s picked up six points during that stretch). He’s also playing significant minutes during this stretch, as he’s played at least 18:49 in three of the four contests. He’s a high-risk/high-reward add in most fantasy leagues.

Drop: 

Clayton Keller-C/LW/RW-Arizona Coyotes (62 percent)

Having Keller on the drop list would have been unthinkable a month ago, but his production has really dipped over the little while. Even though  he has three assists in his last four contests, the Coyotes rookie hasn’t found the back of the net in 14 straight games. He was a great story early on, but it probably wasn’t realistic for anyone to think he would keep rolling at a point-per-game pace on a bad Coyotes team.

[More Fantasy: RotoWorld’s In the Crease column]

Matt Duchene-C/RW-Ottawa Senators (50 percent)

Duchene finally got his wish, as he was moved to Ottawa from Colorado a few weeks ago, but that hasn’t helped his on-ice production. Since playing his first game with the Sens on Nov. 10, Duchene has picked up just two points. He might get back on track eventually, but he can safely be dropped for now.

Henrik Zetterberg-C/LW-Detroit Red Wings (48 percent)

The Red Wings have been a disaster of late. Not only have they dropped seven games in a row, they’re also coming off a 10-1 dismantling at the hands of the Canadiens on Saturday night. Zetterberg hasn’t scored in 20 games and he’s accumulated just 15 points in 2017-18. As great as he’s been over the years, it might be time to part ways with him in all fantasy formats.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Sabres place struggling Matt Moulson on waivers

By Joey AlfieriDec 4, 2017, 11:22 AM EST
The Buffalo Sabres have reportedly been trying to part ways with veteran forward Matt Moulson, but they haven’t found any takers.

On Monday, the team announced that they’ll be placing him on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to the minors.

When you take a quick look at Moulson’s contract, it’s easy to see why other teams weren’t beating down the door to acquire him via trade. The 34-year-old has one year remaining (after this season) on his contract at a cap hit of $5 million.

The fact that he has a 12-team no-trade list didn’t make this situation any easier for the player or the team.

Since signing the five-year, $25 million contract with the Sabres on July 1st, 2014, Moulson’s offensive totals have been beyond disappointing.

He went from 13 goals and 41 points in 2014-15, to eight goals and 21 points in 2015-16, to 14 goals and 32 points last season. This year, he has no points and a minus-9 rating in 14 contests.

“Yeah, I think it’s hard to (ignore what people are saying) sometimes. But I think once you start worrying about that, then you’ve got a little more problems than just hockey,” Moulson told the Buffalo News in November. “I think you’re at home thinking about a lot of things. Obviously you want to do well. I think any athlete that’s competitive wants to do well in a team environment and personally.

“Once you start listening to everything else, I think that comes back to just knowing yourself and what you do. I think a lot of people say things that don’t know what I do on a daily basis as a person. I don’t really let that bother me. I think what my family thinks of me is probably the most important.”

The only way Buffalo will be able to get rid of his contract is if they eat a portion of his salary. Also, a team will have to believe Moulson can help them on the man-advantage (11 of his 14 goals were scored on the power play last season).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: 3 reasons Flyers fans should be optimistic about their team

By Joey AlfieriDec 4, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Detroit Red Wings have dropped seven games in a row and some fans are calling for Jeff Blashill’s head. (MLive.com)

• The Golden Knights recently re-signed Brayden McNabb to a contract extension. Which Golden Knight will be next to get paid? (Knightsonice.com)

• Bob Hartley, who is currently coaching the Latvian National Team, is one of the candidates to coach the Swiss League’s EHC Biel. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

• Paul Bissonnette is coming out with a mockumentary on the lighter side of NHL players. “There’s this assumption they don’t have personality, but it’s a sport where a lot of these guys are humble and they don’t want to be the center of attention. And I completely understand that.” (Sportsnet)

• The Sharks’ lack of organizational depth has been exposed by the high amount of injuries they’ve had to face. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Mike Cammalleri spent a few seasons with the Calgary Flames, now he’s getting to see things from an Oilers perspective. (Edmonton Journal)

Denis Malgin is one of the players that has stepped up during Evgenii Dadonov‘s absence. (theratttrick.com)

• The Philadelphia Flyers have dropped 10 games in a row, but broadstreetbuzz.com looks at three reasons for them to be optimistic. (broadstreetbuzz.com)

• Jennifer Conway wrote an interesting piece about how the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee should put Marguerite Norris into the hall for everything she accomplished as the first female executive in the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Spector’s Hockey takes a look back at the incredible dynasty that was the Canadiens of the 1970’s. Those teams were loaded with talent. (Spectorshockey.net)

• Jets Nation takes an in-depth look at Winnipeg’s strong first two months of the 2017-18 season. They’ve looked good so far. (JetsNation.ca)

• The IIHF announced their Hall of Fame class for 2018. Going in will be players Rob Blake, Daniel Alfredsson, Chris Chelios and Jere Lehtinen. Philippe Lacarriere and Bob Nadin are going in as builders. (IIHFWorlds.com)

• Find out how Charles and Devin Williams both became ECHL goaltenders. They might not be brothers, but they have a lot in common. (colorofhockey.com)

• Liam O’Brien’s goal started this year’s Teddy Bear toss. Wow that’s a lot of stuffed animals. (Novacapsfans.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Knights stay Golden

By James O'BrienDec 4, 2017, 1:02 AM EST
1 Comment

Player of the Night: Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

The Senators’ struggles dominated this post about Winnipeg beating them 5-0, but the bigger takeaway might be the reminder that the Jets are indeed for real.

It’s not just the Jets or even Patrik Laine who deserve more attention; their captain Blake Wheeler is long overdue for his moment in the spotlight. The Minnesota native moved to fourth place in NHL scoring with 35 points on the season thanks to a goal and three assists on Sunday.

Wheeler, 31, has been especially hot lately. Even with one pointless night mixed in, Wheeler has produced 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past four games. Wheeler – Mark Scheifele continues to rise among the NHL’s deadliest duos, with Sunday being a big part of that argument.

Runner up: Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Seguin, meanwhile, isn’t sneaking up on anyone … except the Colorado Avalanche, perhaps?

Either way, I have to admit in looking things over, I thought “Wow, Seguin already has 14 goals now?” That’s after Seguin collected two goals in Dallas’ 7-2 victory against Colorado.

Note that Seguin’s career-high is 37 goals, a mark that he’s reached twice. So far, his 14 goals come in 27 games, a pace that’s slighter better than a tally every two nights. If he can play 82 games and maintain that pace, Seguin could enjoy a career-high and maybe break the 40-goal barrier for the first time in his career.

Considering his talents, it’s almost surprising that it might take this long.

Other top highlights

Not going to fight you if you prefer Seguin’s goals, but here are some other candidates.

Alex Tuch might just find himself a firm place in Vegas, as he scored a slightly prettier goal in regulation than Reilly Smith did to win it for the Golden Knights in OT:

Nathan MacKinnon‘s mixture of anxiety-inducing twitchiness and cool, precise timing + Mikko Rantanen‘s great finish = another beauty:

Factoids of the Night

The Golden Knights have long defied “for an expansion team,” yet it’s still fun to keep tabs on which records they’re tying, breaking, or approaching.

A highly #specificstat regarding Wheeler:

Shenanigans

(OK, the last image wasn’t from Sunday, but you can’t say that you regret seeing it, can you? Oh, sorry, Oilers fans.)

Scores

Kings 3, Blackhawks 1
Jets 5, Senators 0
Stars 7, Avalanche 2
Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.