PHT Morning Skate: 3 reasons Flyers fans should be optimistic about their team

By Joey AlfieriDec 4, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
• The Detroit Red Wings have dropped seven games in a row and some fans are calling for Jeff Blashill’s head. (MLive.com)

• The Golden Knights recently re-signed Brayden McNabb to a contract extension. Which Golden Knight will be next to get paid? (Knightsonice.com)

• Bob Hartley, who is currently coaching the Latvian National Team, is one of the candidates to coach the Swiss League’s EHC Biel. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

• Paul Bissonnette is coming out with a mockumentary on the lighter side of NHL players. “There’s this assumption they don’t have personality, but it’s a sport where a lot of these guys are humble and they don’t want to be the center of attention. And I completely understand that.” (Sportsnet)

• The Sharks’ lack of organizational depth has been exposed by the high amount of injuries they’ve had to face. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Mike Cammalleri spent a few seasons with the Calgary Flames, now he’s getting to see things from an Oilers perspective. (Edmonton Journal)

Denis Malgin is one of the players that has stepped up during Evgenii Dadonov‘s absence. (theratttrick.com)

• The Philadelphia Flyers have dropped 10 games in a row, but broadstreetbuzz.com looks at three reasons for them to be optimistic. (broadstreetbuzz.com)

• Jennifer Conway wrote an interesting piece about how the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee should put Marguerite Norris into the hall for everything she accomplished as the first female executive in the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Spector’s Hockey takes a look back at the incredible dynasty that was the Canadiens of the 1970’s. Those teams were loaded with talent. (Spectorshockey.net)

• Jets Nation takes an in-depth look at Winnipeg’s strong first two months of the 2017-18 season. They’ve looked good so far. (JetsNation.ca)

• The IIHF announced their Hall of Fame class for 2018. Going in will be players Rob Blake, Daniel Alfredsson, Chris Chelios and Jere Lehtinen. Philippe Lacarriere and Bob Nadin are going in as builders. (IIHFWorlds.com)

• Find out how Charles and Devin Williams both became ECHL goaltenders. They might not be brothers, but they have a lot in common. (colorofhockey.com)

• Liam O’Brien’s goal started this year’s Teddy Bear toss. Wow that’s a lot of stuffed animals. (Novacapsfans.com)

The Buzzer: Knights stay Golden

By James O'BrienDec 4, 2017, 1:02 AM EST
Player of the Night: Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

The Senators’ struggles dominated this post about Winnipeg beating them 5-0, but the bigger takeaway might be the reminder that the Jets are indeed for real.

It’s not just the Jets or even Patrik Laine who deserve more attention; their captain Blake Wheeler is long overdue for his moment in the spotlight. The Minnesota native moved to fourth place in NHL scoring with 35 points on the season thanks to a goal and three assists on Sunday.

Wheeler, 31, has been especially hot lately. Even with one pointless night mixed in, Wheeler has produced 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past four games. Wheeler – Mark Scheifele continues to rise among the NHL’s deadliest duos, with Sunday being a big part of that argument.

Runner up: Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Seguin, meanwhile, isn’t sneaking up on anyone … except the Colorado Avalanche, perhaps?

Either way, I have to admit in looking things over, I thought “Wow, Seguin already has 14 goals now?” That’s after Seguin collected two goals in Dallas’ 7-2 victory against Colorado.

Note that Seguin’s career-high is 37 goals, a mark that he’s reached twice. So far, his 14 goals come in 27 games, a pace that’s slighter better than a tally every two nights. If he can play 82 games and maintain that pace, Seguin could enjoy a career-high and maybe break the 40-goal barrier for the first time in his career.

Considering his talents, it’s almost surprising that it might take this long.

Other top highlights

Not going to fight you if you prefer Seguin’s goals, but here are some other candidates.

Alex Tuch might just find himself a firm place in Vegas, as he scored a slightly prettier goal in regulation than Reilly Smith did to win it for the Golden Knights in OT:

Nathan MacKinnon‘s mixture of anxiety-inducing twitchiness and cool, precise timing + Mikko Rantanen‘s great finish = another beauty:

Factoids of the Night

The Golden Knights have long defied “for an expansion team,” yet it’s still fun to keep tabs on which records they’re tying, breaking, or approaching.

A highly #specificstat regarding Wheeler:

Shenanigans

(OK, the last image wasn’t from Sunday, but you can’t say that you regret seeing it, can you? Oh, sorry, Oilers fans.)

Scores

Kings 3, Blackhawks 1
Jets 5, Senators 0
Stars 7, Avalanche 2
Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Another miserable night for Senators early in Duchene era

By James O'BrienDec 3, 2017, 10:12 PM EST
Things looked ugly for the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, even beyond the 5-0 margin of defeat at the hands of the increasingly legit Winnipeg Jets.

Earlier this season, an opening 5-1-5 record looked odd; now it looks closer to glorious. The Senators have now lost eight of their last nine games, and tonight’s drubbing probably could have been uglier, as the Jets didn’t need to do much after making it 5-0 in the second period.

The shot count was about as lopsided as the score (49-21), as Winnipeg made Ottawa pay dearly for mistakes, going 3-for-5 on the power play. You know things are bad when:

1. Patrik Laine doesn’t feel the need to celebrate a goal all that much.

2. You get the classic “fan throws jersey onto the ice in disgust” treatment, as PHT’s Scott Billeck notes:

3. People start calling for your coach’s head, which seems especially weird since Guy Boucher’s mostly received ample credit for making lemonade out of lemons with this hit-or-miss Senators roster.

 

And, to think, Boucher joined Erik Karlsson and Craig Anderson on the list of reasons that the Senators were a goal away from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. At least it’s a change of pace from coaches getting run out of town soon after their name was chiseled onto the Jack Adams Award, I guess.

One can imagine a wide variety of people taking on the blame during these tough times. Fair or not, Duchene will absorb some of the heat, as the Senators have won more games in Sweden (two) with him so far than they have in North America (one). Others will eye Boucher or GM Pierre Dorion, and so on.

Either way, it’s some ugly stuff …

… And it’s going to take some serious effort to stop the bleeding. Take a peek at what lies ahead for the struggling Senators:

Wed, Dec 6 @ Anaheim
Thu, Dec 7 @ Los Angeles
Sat, Dec 9 @ San Jose
Tue, Dec 12 @ Buffalo
Wed, Dec 13 vs NY Rangers
Sat, Dec 16 vs Montreal
Tue, Dec 19 vs Minnesota
Thu, Dec 21 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Dec 23 @ Florida
Wed, Dec 27 @ Boston

Not ideal.

Even in the case of those home games, fan unrest could really escalate. One can wager that a weak performance against the (currently red-hot) Canadiens would raise the discontent to uncomfortable volumes.

Then again, the Senators’ best moments have often come when they’ve enjoyed unlikely successes. They’ve maintained playoff runs with Erik Karlsson on the shelf. Again, few expected them to do damage in the last postseason, let alone put the Pittsburgh Penguins’ repeat run at such a great risk of ending.

Of course, it’s often easy to remember the moments of triumph while the blander, on-script falls to the odds slip from your memories.

Duchene, Boucher, Karlsson, and the rest of the Senators have some work to do to keep their 2017-18 campaign from slipping to irrelevance.

Why the Habs are so hot right now

By James O'BrienDec 3, 2017, 8:08 PM EST
Look, you don’t need to dig too deep to start raining on the Montreal Canadiens’ parade.

On one hand, the Canadiens enter Sunday’s action as the third seed in the Atlantic Division. That said, it’s easy to poke holes in that, as while Montreal has 29 standings points, they’ve done so in 28 games; the Boston Bruins are right behind them with 28 despite having only played 24.

And you could argue that management is still making unforced errors.

Still, considering how dour things were for so long in November, forgive Habs fans if they’re merely shaking their heads in shocked joy while muttering “five straight wins.”

At 13-12-3, the Canadiens are rolling and, at worst, can consider themselves reasonable contenders for one of the East’s two wild card spots. With four games remaining against the Bruins this season* and other Atlantic teams struggling, they might feel like they can “control their own destiny,” as weird as that is to consider in early December.

We could debate their standing in the East for quite some time, but let’s instead look at their five-game winning streak and ponder how things are turning around. PHT will also consider what lies ahead, too.

1. Carey Price, duh.

From the Dept. of the Painfully Obvious, the Canadiens sure are a lot better when a healthy, focused Carey Price is in net. Yes, that’s some hard-hitting analysis.

During this five-game winning streak/return, Price recorded one shutout and also limited opponents to a single goal on three other occasions. Overall, the superstar netminder has only given up six goals in five games.

2. Resurgent scorers

Even so, Price is far from the only talented Habs player who’s heating up.

Paul Byron lorded his speed over his opponents to collect a hat trick recently while piling up six points in five contests. Despite getting fairly modest ice time, Alex Galchenyuk is on fire with eight points during this run, including four assists in Montreal’s blowout win over Detroit. Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher are heating up, while Jonathan Drouin was looking dangerous before dealing with some injury issues lately.

3. Special teams, indeed

Montreal’s penalty kill has been perfect in four of the five games of this winning streak, while the power play has generated at least one goal in … four of five games.

Now, that’s the sort of stat that you can chalk up to luck quite a bit, although it’s probably also true that the Canadiens were due for some bounces.

[Claude Julien on things starting to turn around about a month ago.]

4. Home cooking

The Canadiens have played four of their last five games in Montreal. That’s not the extent of this cozy stay, either, as Montreal’s domination of Detroit began a five-game homestand. If you want the Canadiens to enjoy consistent success, it will need to come despite a very hot-and-cold schedule, as they’ll face long homestands and lengthy road trips for some time. Let’s consider December and January, alone:

Tue, Dec 5 vs St. Louis
Thu, Dec 7 vs Calgary
Sat, Dec 9 vs Edmonton
Thu, Dec 14 vs New Jersey
Sat, Dec 16 @ Ottawa
Tue, Dec 19 @ Vancouver
Fri, Dec 22 @ Calgary
Sat, Dec 23 @ Edmonton
Wed, Dec 27 @ Carolina
Thu, Dec 28 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Dec 30 @ Florida
Mon, Jan 2 vs San Jose
Wed, Jan 4 vs Tampa Bay
Sat, Jan 7 vs Vancouver
Fri, Jan 13 vs Boston
Sun, Jan 15 vs NY Islanders
Tue, Jan 17 @ Boston
Thu, Jan 19 @ Washington
Fri, Jan 20 vs Boston
Mon, Jan 23 vs Colorado
Wed, Jan 25 vs Carolina
Mon, Jan 30 @ St. Louis

Overall, that’s a pretty favorable schedule going forward, though, right?

Ultimately, it remains true that the Canadiens dug themselves a pretty deep hole with early-season struggles, but not to the point of burying their 2017-18 season altogether. They probably shouldn’t read too much into their positive clippings now (just as they might want to scroll past the negative stuff in the darkest times), but this stretch is about more than just a 10-point boost in the standings.

* – They might as well circle/highlight one week in January as especially huge, as they face the Bruins three times, with two of those meetings coming in Montreal:

Fri, Jan 13 vs Boston
Sun, Jan 15 vs NY Islanders
Tue, Jan 17 @ Boston
Thu, Jan 19 @ Washington
Fri, Jan 20 vs Boston

Sharks’ Joe Thornton fined for slashing Tyler Johnson

Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 2:29 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) The NHL has fined San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton $5,000 for slashing.

The punishment was issued Sunday by the league’s player safety department.

Thornton slashed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson in the second period of Saturday night’s game in Tampa, which the Lightning won 5-2.

The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.