The Buzzer: Byron nets hatty, Wedgewood blanks former team

By Scott BilleckDec 3, 2017, 1:01 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Paul Byron, Montreal Canadiens:

Byron notched his first career NHL hat trick as the Canadiens annihilated the Detroit Red Wings 10-1. He now has nine goals on the season, well on pace to eclipse his career-high of 22 he set last season. Bryon was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from the Flames on the day before the 2015-16 began. He’s exceeded expectations, to say the least.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins:

How’s this for a replacement for Matt Murray? Two wins, one shutout, one goal allowed in 120 minutes of play. Jarry has been sensational since Murray went down with a lower-body injury and the Penguins are reaping the rewards.

Scott Wedgewood, Arizona Coyotes: 

Wedgewood stopped 26 shots from the New Jersey Devils en route to his second-career shutout against the team that he recorded his first with. The Devils had yet to have been shutout this year prior to Saturday.

Highlights of the Night:

Wedgewood did this to Stefan Noesen:

Byron’s hat trick goal came off a nice snipe:

Ryan Miller did his best Domink Hasek:

Viktor Arvidsson was instrumental in a pre-game proposal:

Streak-ender of the Night:

The Buffalo Sabres finally scored. Jason Pominville, mercifully, fired home in the third period against the Penguins, the first goal for the club since Nov. 24, some 233:19 of game time.

Factoids of the Night:

A couple from the night of destruction in Montreal:

Alex Ovechkin moved himself up the all-time goal-scoring list again. Ovechkin is tied with Nikita Kucherov, who scored twice on Saturday,  for the league-lead in goals at 19.

Tyler Seguin played quite a bit tonight:

MISC:

    • The St. Louis Blues have lost three straight and four of their last five after dropping a 2-1 overtime decision against the Minnesota Wild.
    • So close, yet so far: The Oilers had a 6-1 lead early in the third period only to watch it get cut to 6-5 as the Calgary Flames stormed back after a brutal start. Alas, the Oilers held on to win their sixth game in a row against their Battle of Alberta rivals.
    • Radek Faska has five goals in his past three games for the Dallas Stars.
    • Elliotte Friedman said on Hockey Night in Canada that there is a “sense and a hope” that the salary cap in the NHL could reach $80 million next season.
    • On the same broadcast, Friedman touched on what it would take for the Sabres to trade Evander Kane. The asking price, of course, is high. Friedman said the returns bigger than those of what the Winnipeg Jets got for Andrew Ladd (Marko Dano, 1st round and conditional picks) and the Arizona Coyotes got for Martin Hanzal and Ryan White (1st, 2nd, 4th round picks) should be expected.
    • Furthermore, the Los Angeles Kings are going to make pending UFA Drew Doughty a priority when it comes to inking him to a long-term extension.

Scores:

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

Wild 2, Blues 1 (OT)

Canucks 2, Leafs 1

Canadiens 10, Red Wings 1

Lightning 5, Sharks 2

Penguins 5, Sabres 1

Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Coyotes 5, Devils 0

Predators 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

Stars 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

Oilers 7, Flames 5

Free-falling Red Wings get trampled again

By Scott BilleckDec 2, 2017, 10:45 PM EST
On Friday, the Detroit Red Wings wanted to let their play do the talking. What happened on Saturday night probably isn’t what they intended to say.

It’s an ugly time to be a Red Wings fan, surely.

Not convinced that a six-game losing streak was bad enough back in October, the Red Wings dropped their seventh straight in the most brutal of fashions on Saturday night in Montreal while testing new waters.

The Canadiens scored a touchdown and added a field goal in a 10-1 drubbing of a Red Wings team that looked completely lost and disinterested at Bell Centre.

Their total goals allowed during their current debacle? 36

How many have they scored themselves? 14

In the words of Inspector Gadget: “Wowzers.”

Indeed. It’s been a lacklustre and lackadaisical run for the Red Wings.

Saturday’s game was the kind of game that leads to heads rolling, and surely some changes need to take place in Detroit. Likely in the form of a full-fledged rebuild, perhaps one under a new management from the top down.

According to QuantHockey, the Red Wings are the only team above an average age of 29 years old, and thus the oldest team in the NHL. 

That number isn’t changing with some of their declining veterans still commanding big minutes. They have one goal scorer in double digits and only one player with 20-plus points. If you subscribe to plus-minus, Detroit has just three players above zero. If possession metrics are your thing, the Red Wings are sub-50 percent and have the seventh lowest expected goals percentage.

If the Red Wings were looking for any letup in their upcoming schedule, they won’t find it. Despite the respite of playing their next five at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll have to face the top two teams in the Western Conference in the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues, along with the surging Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs during that span.

That means it could get worse before it gets better in Mo-Town.

Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling

By Scott BilleckDec 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins sure look like a team that has won back to back Stanley Cups these days.

And there’s no shortage of reasons why.

Scoring has come in abundance during their current four-game winning streak, their longest of the season after taking down the hapless Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Saturday. The Pens have lit the lamp no less than four times in each of those four games, scoring 19 during that span.

Some of their resurgence stems from Sidney Crosby returning to Sidney Crosby form.

Crosby has been lights out, sporting a six-game point streak (including a five-game goal-scoring streak) with six goals and seven assists. Crosby had struggled prior to his recent outburst, with just one goal and five assists in his previous 14 games before embarking on the heater.

Stick with scoring, another one of Pittsburgh’s keys to success during their winning streak has been scoring first.

The Penguins are now 13-2-2 when scoring first, as opposed to 2-8-1 when their opponent finds twine before they do. Furthermore, Pittsburgh has yet to lose in regulation when leading after 20 minutes, going 9-0-1 this season.

And perhaps most importantly, the fall off in the crease with Matt Murray out of the lineup with a lower-body injury has been non-existent.

Tristan Jarry has been a godsend to a team that looked to be in trouble when Murray exited a game earlier this week.

But Jarry recorded a shutout on Friday night against the Sabres and then allowed just one goal on 32 shots on Saturday against that same Buffalo team.

Jarry and Co. have a much stiffer schedule on the horizon, with dates against the high-flying New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs over the next week.

But they’re far from looking ill-equipped, even with Murray out for the next couple of weeks.

Viktor Arvidsson plays part in pre-game marriage proposal

By Scott BilleckDec 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
Viktor Arvidsson may have just played a role in the best hockey-related proposal of the season thus far.

The Nashville Predators forward hand-delivered an engagement ring to an unsuspecting Morgan Landsberg as the Predators walked from their dressing room to the ice surface in Nashville ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Landsberg, whose favorite player is Arvidsson, was clearly bewildered as she turned around to see now-fiance Conor Payne down on one knee and, well, just watch the video.

The best part of this (aside from the happy news for the couple, of course) might be how jacked up P.K. Subban was as he was walking by.

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.”

It’s getting ugly in Philadelphia as Flyers lose 10th straight

By Adam GretzDec 2, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
Exactly one year ago to the day the Philadelphia Flyers were in the middle of what would end up becoming a 10-game winning streak.

It propelled them — for the time being — into a playoff spot and on the heels of a surprising late-season surge at the end of the 2015-16 season made it look like they were a team on the rise.

As it turns out, they were not a team on the rise. Not anything close to that, actually.

On Saturday the Flyers were 3-0 losers on home ice to the Boston Bruins to extend their current losing streak to 10 games.

It has been an extremely frustrating streak.

They have lost five games in overtime or a shootout. They have allowed third period leads (sometimes multiple goal leads) to slip away. They have, at times, played well enough to win only to find new ways to fall short.

Six of the losses have been by a single goal.

If you are an optimist you could look at this as a run of incredible bad luck, and that maybe they are not that far away from having three, four or perhaps even five wins during this streak.

That maybe if they keep doing some of the things they are doing (trust the process?!) they will start to win again. Maybe even on a regular basis.

If you are an optimist. That might be a little too optimistic given the actual circumstances.

The reality, though, is that since that 10-game winning streak ended on December 17 the Flyers have played nearly a full season’s worth of games.

To be exact, they have played 76 games between the end of last season and the start of this season.

They have won only 28 of them.

Their 28-34-14 record during that stretch is only good enough for a 75-point pace over an 82-game schedule. That is not exactly a terribly small sample size of games. That would be bottom-five in the league standings in just about any season.

If he wasn’t already before you have to assume that coach Dave Hakstol is now sitting on the hottest seat in the NHL.

This is his third season behind the team’s bench. He needed a miracle late-season run in his first season just to get into the playoffs, then managed to fall short last season despite coaching a team that won 10 games in a row (missing the playoffs in a season where you win 10 games in a row is almost unheard of). Now the team is in the middle of a 10-game losing streak, looked completely flat in a game where it had three days off, is quickly falling out of playoff contention (seven points out of a wild card spot with six teams ahead of them), and is set to head out on a three-game western road trip.

Their underlying numbers are not terrible. The roster has talent (veteran and youth). But at some point you can no longer keep looking past the fact they have been one of the five worst teams in the league over nearly a full season’s worth of games.

