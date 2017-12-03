Getty

Another miserable night for Senators early in Duchene era

By James O'BrienDec 3, 2017, 10:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Things looked ugly for the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, even beyond the 5-0 margin of defeat at the hands of the increasingly legit Winnipeg Jets.

Earlier this season, an opening 5-1-5 record looked odd; now it looks closer to glorious. The Senators have now lost eight of their last nine games, and tonight’s drubbing probably could have been uglier, as the Jets didn’t need to do much after making it 5-0 in the second period.

The shot count was about as lopsided as the score (49-21), as Winnipeg made Ottawa pay dearly for mistakes, going 3-for-5 on the power play. You know things are bad when:

1. Patrik Laine doesn’t feel the need to celebrate a goal all that much.

2. You get the classic “fan throws jersey onto the ice in disgust” treatment, as PHT’s Scott Billeck notes:

3. People start calling for your coach’s head, which seems especially weird since Guy Boucher’s mostly received ample credit for making lemonade out of lemons with this hit-or-miss Senators roster.

 

And, to think, Boucher joined Erik Karlsson and Craig Anderson on the list of reasons that the Senators were a goal away from the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. At least it’s a change of pace from coaches getting run out of town soon after their name was chiseled onto the Jack Adams Award, I guess.

One can imagine a wide variety of people taking on the blame during these tough times. Fair or not, Duchene will absorb some of the heat, as the Senators have won more games in Sweden (two) with him so far than they have in North America (one). Others will eye Boucher or GM Pierre Dorion, and so on.

Either way, it’s some ugly stuff …

… And it’s going to take some serious effort to stop the bleeding. Take a peek at what lies ahead for the struggling Senators:

Wed, Dec 6 @ Anaheim
Thu, Dec 7 @ Los Angeles
Sat, Dec 9 @ San Jose
Tue, Dec 12 @ Buffalo
Wed, Dec 13 vs NY Rangers
Sat, Dec 16 vs Montreal
Tue, Dec 19 vs Minnesota
Thu, Dec 21 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Dec 23 @ Florida
Wed, Dec 27 @ Boston

Not ideal.

Even in the case of those home games, fan unrest could really escalate. One can wager that a weak performance against the (currently red-hot) Canadiens would raise the discontent to uncomfortable volumes.

Then again, the Senators’ best moments have often come when they’ve enjoyed unlikely successes. They’ve maintained playoff runs with Erik Karlsson on the shelf. Again, few expected them to do damage in the last postseason, let alone put the Pittsburgh Penguins’ repeat run at such a great risk of ending.

Of course, it’s often easy to remember the moments of triumph while the blander, on-script falls to the odds slip from your memories.

Duchene, Boucher, Karlsson, and the rest of the Senators have some work to do to keep their 2017-18 campaign from slipping to irrelevance.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Why the Habs are so hot right now

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 3, 2017, 8:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Look, you don’t need to dig too deep to start raining on the Montreal Canadiens’ parade.

On one hand, the Canadiens enter Sunday’s action as the third seed in the Atlantic Division. That said, it’s easy to poke holes in that, as while Montreal has 29 standings points, they’ve done so in 28 games; the Boston Bruins are right behind them with 28 despite having only played 24.

And you could argue that management is still making unforced errors.

Still, considering how dour things were for so long in November, forgive Habs fans if they’re merely shaking their heads in shocked joy while muttering “five straight wins.”

At 13-12-3, the Canadiens are rolling and, at worst, can consider themselves reasonable contenders for one of the East’s two wild card spots. With four games remaining against the Bruins this season* and other Atlantic teams struggling, they might feel like they can “control their own destiny,” as weird as that is to consider in early December.

We could debate their standing in the East for quite some time, but let’s instead look at their five-game winning streak and ponder how things are turning around. PHT will also consider what lies ahead, too.

1. Carey Price, duh.

From the Dept. of the Painfully Obvious, the Canadiens sure are a lot better when a healthy, focused Carey Price is in net. Yes, that’s some hard-hitting analysis.

During this five-game winning streak/return, Price recorded one shutout and also limited opponents to a single goal on three other occasions. Overall, the superstar netminder has only given up six goals in five games.

2. Resurgent scorers

Even so, Price is far from the only talented Habs player who’s heating up.

Paul Byron lorded his speed over his opponents to collect a hat trick recently while piling up six points in five contests. Despite getting fairly modest ice time, Alex Galchenyuk is on fire with eight points during this run, including four assists in Montreal’s blowout win over Detroit. Max Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher are heating up, while Jonathan Drouin was looking dangerous before dealing with some injury issues lately.

3. Special teams, indeed

Montreal’s penalty kill has been perfect in four of the five games of this winning streak, while the power play has generated at least one goal in … four of five games.

Now, that’s the sort of stat that you can chalk up to luck quite a bit, although it’s probably also true that the Canadiens were due for some bounces.

[Claude Julien on things starting to turn around about a month ago.]

4. Home cooking

The Canadiens have played four of their last five games in Montreal. That’s not the extent of this cozy stay, either, as Montreal’s domination of Detroit began a five-game homestand. If you want the Canadiens to enjoy consistent success, it will need to come despite a very hot-and-cold schedule, as they’ll face long homestands and lengthy road trips for some time. Let’s consider December and January, alone:

Tue, Dec 5 vs St. Louis
Thu, Dec 7 vs Calgary
Sat, Dec 9 vs Edmonton
Thu, Dec 14 vs New Jersey
Sat, Dec 16 @ Ottawa
Tue, Dec 19 @ Vancouver
Fri, Dec 22 @ Calgary
Sat, Dec 23 @ Edmonton
Wed, Dec 27 @ Carolina
Thu, Dec 28 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Dec 30 @ Florida
Mon, Jan 2 vs San Jose
Wed, Jan 4 vs Tampa Bay
Sat, Jan 7 vs Vancouver
Fri, Jan 13 vs Boston
Sun, Jan 15 vs NY Islanders
Tue, Jan 17 @ Boston
Thu, Jan 19 @ Washington
Fri, Jan 20 vs Boston
Mon, Jan 23 vs Colorado
Wed, Jan 25 vs Carolina
Mon, Jan 30 @ St. Louis

Overall, that’s a pretty favorable schedule going forward, though, right?

Ultimately, it remains true that the Canadiens dug themselves a pretty deep hole with early-season struggles, but not to the point of burying their 2017-18 season altogether. They probably shouldn’t read too much into their positive clippings now (just as they might want to scroll past the negative stuff in the darkest times), but this stretch is about more than just a 10-point boost in the standings.

* – They might as well circle/highlight one week in January as especially huge, as they face the Bruins three times, with two of those meetings coming in Montreal:

Fri, Jan 13 vs Boston
Sun, Jan 15 vs NY Islanders
Tue, Jan 17 @ Boston
Thu, Jan 19 @ Washington
Fri, Jan 20 vs Boston

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sharks’ Joe Thornton fined for slashing Tyler Johnson

Getty
Associated PressDec 3, 2017, 2:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) The NHL has fined San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton $5,000 for slashing.

The punishment was issued Sunday by the league’s player safety department.

Thornton slashed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson in the second period of Saturday night’s game in Tampa, which the Lightning won 5-2.

The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

William Karlsson has been the Golden Knights’ best find

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 3, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

The debut season for the Vegas Golden Knights has been, to this point, an incredible success.

They are off to one of the best starts ever for an NHL expansion team and they have done it while being decimated by injury in goal, already using four different players at the position, including a 19-year-old junior goalie on an emergency recall.

Even with the injuries they still find themselves in playoff contention more than a quarter of the way through the season and have been by far the biggest surprise in the NHL.

The key to their success has been a surprisingly potent attack offensively that currently has them sitting sixth in the NHL in goals scored. We looked earlier this season that the expansion draft rules, along with an amazing trade with the Florida Panthers that netted them Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, gave the Golden Knights more talent than just about any other expansion team in league history.

But for as good as the bigger name players like Marchessault, James Neal and David Perron have been, their best — and perhaps most surprising — find to this point has been forward William Karlsson.

Karlsson’s arrival in Vegas came by way of trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets that also netted them a first-round pick, a second-round pick and the contract belonging to David Clarkson. In return, all Vegas had to do was allow Columbus to retain players like forward Josh Anderson and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the expansion draft.

It’s turned out to be an amazing trade for Vegas because it not only received two draft picks (that ended up resulting in Nick Suzuki as well as the 2019 pick) but also the player that is currently their leading scorer and top offensive player.

Entering play on Sunday, Karlsson has already shattered his previous career high goals and is just one point away from matching his career high in that area. Prior to this season he had never scored more than nine goals in a season and never topped 25 points. In his first 25 games this season he is already up to 14 goals and 24 points.

A lot of that offensive success is being driven by a 25 percent shooting percentage that represents a significant spike over his previous career averages and one that is probably not going to be a long-term thing. But it’s not just the goal-scoring that has been huge for the Golden Knights.

He is also driving possession with a 53 percent shot attempts share and is one of just two players (Alex DeBrincat being the other) to play in at least 25 games this season and not commit a single penalty. Even if his shooting percentage takes a dive in the second half of the season (and it almost certainly will because almost nobody maintains a 25 percent shooting percentage) he is still bringing a ton of value with his ability to help control the pace of the game while also completely staying out of the penalty box.

He has always been a talented player that had flashed some potential in the NHL, but he never really had an opportunity to get a significant role to really show what he can do.

He has had that opportunity this season in Vegas centering the top line between Marchessault and Smith and it has resulted in a breakout season on an individual level while also helping to drive one of the biggest surprises in the league on a team level.

Toni Rajala pulls off stunning one-handed shootout goal in Swiss league (Video)

YouTube
By Sean LeahyDec 3, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

With Swiss side EHC Biel down to its final shot in the shootout and the game on the line, Toni Rajala went to his trick bag and pulled out a beauty, attempting a move he’d never done before in a game.

The 26-year-old Rajala, who was a 2009 fourth-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers, showed extraordinary wrist strength by one-handing a shot over SC Bern goalie Leonardo Genoni’s glove to give Biel the win.

We’ve seen players like Sidney Crosby do this type of shot before, but they certainly didn’t show their move from that far out. Genoni had to be thinking that was some sort of trap before Rajala pulled it back to his forehand or went quick on the backhand.

“When I took possession of the puck, I did not really know what I was going to do,” Rajala told Le Matin. “I have several options when I shoot on goal. And then, all of a sudden, I thought that’s what I had to try. ”

That’s a pretty sweet way to win a game.

Stick-tap Swiss Habs

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.