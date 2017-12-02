Getty

The Buzzer: Grabner’s hat trick helps Rangers rout ‘Canes; Pavelski hits milestone

By Adam GretzDec 2, 2017, 12:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Player Of The Night. Michael Grabner, New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers had a miserable start to the season with losses seven of their first eight games.

Since then? They have been on a roll and after their 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night they are now 13-5-0 in their past 18 games and have won 11 out of 14.

Friday’s game was probably not as lopsided as the 5-1 final score would indicate (it was 2-1 until there were three minutes remaining in regulation) but Michael Grabner helped turn it into a blowout with a pair of empty net goals. Those two empty net goals, along with the goal he scored in the second period (officially the game-winner), gave him his fifth career hat trick.

Grabner was a surprise star for the Rangers a year ago by scoring 27 goals and he is off to an even better start this season with 13 goals in his first 26 games.

He has been an outstanding find for the Rangers.

Highlight Of The Night.

There are few players in the NHL that can rip it the way Patrik Laine can. He demonstrated that on Friday night with this power play goal in the Winnipeg Jets’ win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Save Of The Night.

There was not much goaltending or defense in the Ottawa Senators’ 6-5 win over the New York Islanders, but Mike Condon needed to make one huge save on Jordan Eberle just before the buzzer to help preserve the win for the Senators to finally snap their seven-game losing streak.

Factoid Of The Night.

Joe Pavelski has been one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL for a few years now. On Friday night he hit a personal milestone by scoring his 300th career goal, making him one of just two active American-born players to reach that mark. Phil Kessel and Zach Parise being the other two.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Buffalo Sabres 0

Ottawa Senators 6, New York Islanders 5

New York Rangers 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

San Jose Sharks 2, Florida Panthers 1

Los Angeles Kings 4, St. Louis Blues 1

Winnipeg Jets 7, Vegas Golden Knights 4

New Jersey Devils 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

The Sabres keep getting worse

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 10:06 PM EST
5 Comments

The Buffalo Sabres keep finding ways to reach new lows.

On Friday night they were on the losing end of a 4-0 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing for the 10th time in their past 11 games.

The overall numbers for the season are, to say the least, ugly.

  • They remain tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the worst record in the league, and given the way Arizona is starting to play a little better they may not be tied for much longer.
  • They are still the lowest scoring team in the league.
  • They have yet to receive a goal from a defenseman. Any defenseman. Twenty-six game sinto the season.

Friday’s loss also marked the third consecutive game that they were shut out.

This one was particularly ugly.

Not only were they shutout by a rookie goalie making just his fifth NHL start, they really did not pose a significant threat at any point during the game.

Their power play, entering the night ranked 30th in the NHL and only outscoring the opposing penalty kills by a 9-7 margin on the season, looked especially anemic and spent most of the night getting booed by an increasingly angry and frustrated crowd.

Coach Phil Housley called the way his team executed the gameplan on Friday night “embarrassing.”

What has to be especially concerning for the Sabres is that the start to this season is making it pretty clear that they are going to take another step backwards in their overall rebuild. The arrival of Jack Eichel, as well as the additions of players like Evander Kane, Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, and Robin Lehner over the past few years were supposed to be a turning point. They were supposed to get the organization going back into a more successful direction and make them a playoff contender again.

Instead, the team regressed across the board a season ago and seems to be taking an even bigger step in the wrong direction this season.

After Friday’s loss the Sabres have won just six of their first 26 games.

Just look at how that start compares to the past five years.

2013-14: 5-20-1 (11 points)

2014-15: 9-15-2 (20 points)

2015-16: 11-12-3 (25 points)

2016-17: 10-10-6 (26 points)

2017-18: 6-15-4 (16 points)

This start this season, more than a quarter of the way through it, is right on par with what they were doing when the team was in full-on tank mode. This team is not built to tank. This team has big-money veterans. It has a potential superstar and franchise building block in Eichel.

It should not be this bad.

It also does not seem that things are on the verge of getting much better, especially with a brutal schedule in December.

Maple Leafs, Sabres face brutal December schedules

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
6 Comments

Don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of “What’s wrong with the Toronto Maple Leafs?”-type articles during the next few weeks.

Actually, if you don’t, that might be the biggest deal of all. Mike Babcock’s bunch has already shaken off some turmoil – some of it inner, as young players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander have periodically found themselves lower in the lineup – but the month of December stands as a potentially cruel, cold test.

Take a look at what lies ahead for these young Buds:

Sat, Dec 2 @ Vancouver
Wed, Dec 6 vs Calgary
Sat, Dec 9 @ Pittsburgh
Sun, Dec 10 vs Edmonton
Tue, Dec 12 @ Philadelphia
Thu, Dec 14 @ Minnesota
Fri, Dec 15 @ Detroit
Tue, Dec 19 vs Carolina
Wed, Dec 20 @ Columbus
Sat, Dec 23 @ NY Rangers
Thu, Dec 28 @ Arizona
Fri, Dec 29 @ Colorado
Sun, Dec 31 @ Vegas

You can almost picture the hot takes that could come from a cold streak, particularly during that stretch from Dec. 12-31, when the Maple Leafs play eight of nine games on the road, with some back-to-back headaches added for spice.

“These young Maple Leafs just can’t stay focused.”

“Are the Maple Leafs distracted during the holidays?”

You can almost hear the water starting to boil for those hot takes. This is a few days old, but it still holds true for the Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and other teams:

Really, such a schedule might just move Buffalo to throw in the towel a little sooner, possibly expediting Evander Kane‘s exit, among other things. Since we’re already here, check out Buffalo’s December, too. Things are a little dicey to begin 2018, too, so consider this December-plus:

Fri, Dec 1 vs Pittsburgh
Sat, Dec 2 @ Pittsburgh
Tue, Dec 5 @ Colorado
Fri, Dec 8 @ Chicago
Sun, Dec 10 @ St. Louis
Tue, Dec 12 vs Ottawa
Thu, Dec 14 @ Philadelphia
Fri, Dec 15 vs Carolina
Tue, Dec 19 vs Boston
Fri, Dec 22 vs Philadelphia
Sat, Dec 23 @ Carolina
Wed, Dec 27 @ NY Islanders
Fri, Dec 29 @ New Jersey
Sun, Jan 1 vs NY Rangers
Wed, Jan 4 @ Minnesota
Thu, Jan 5 @ Winnipeg
Sat, Jan 7 @ Philadelphia

Really, it’s kind of tough to call the outdoor extravaganza that is the 2018 Winter Classic a “home game,” even if it’s scheduled that way. The event (airing on NBC in all its glory) serves as the palate-cleanser for two three-game road trips for the Sabres.

It’s worth noting that the Maple Leafs and Sabres are both essentially as effective on the road vs. at home so far in 2017-18, especially if such trends fall apart thanks to harsh exposure.

Maple Leafs: at home (8-5-0); on the road (9-4-1).

Sabres: at home (3-8-1); on the road (3-7-3).

Hmm, curious, right?

Again, I’d wager that the Sabres will be in a dark place by early January, to the point that they’re justified if they – painfully – punt on another season. Ideally for Buffalo, it would be one more pulling off of the Band-Aid as they continue to try to ascend the ladder, rung by rung.

The Maple Leafs will be a more fascinating case.

Will fans and media in Toronto give this young team a little leeway if they stumble during this stretch? If they don’t stumble, will people recognize that there continues to be something special forming?

It should be interesting to find out, even if you have to wade through a few less-than-understanding takes in the process.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Karlsson deserves every penny he can get, and he knows it

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
8 Comments

A top-level NHL player’s worth comes down to perspective, and also the CBA/market itself.

Consider Connor McDavid, who will carry an NHL-high $12.5 million cap hit starting next season. Some believe that’s an absurd mark to “play a child’s game,” those people will probably bring up school teachers and firefighters. Others will think it’s absurd that McDavid left money on the table, as he’s absolutely worth more than that to the Oilers. Some will even argue, reasonably, that a max salary is also unfair to the McDavids of the world.

Once you sidestep the larger discussion about athletes making a lot of money, most would agree that, relatively speaking, Erik Karlsson is sorely underpaid at $6.5 million per season, much like Drew Doughty is at $7M per year. Recently, PHT pondered the possibility of both all-world defensemen hitting the free agent market after Doughty openly dreamed of such a scenario.

So, what does Karlsson have to say about that, not to mention his wider future with the Ottawa Senators?

The Ottawa Sun’s Ken Warren reports that Karlsson’s backs up Doughty in saying that he’s not really interested in providing the Senators – or perhaps another team – with any sort of discount.

“When I go to market, I’m going to get what I’m worth, and it’s going to be no less, no matter where I’m going,” Karlsson said.

“That’s the business part of it. That’s the way every player has been treated ever since this league has started, and I think the players have been a little bit on the other side of things when it comes to negotiations. I think it’s time to realize that when we go to the table, it’s business on both parts, not just (owners).”

Karlsson’s message is reasonable, yet for fans of the sometimes-budget-conscious Senators, certain phrases are chilling. For instance, Karlsson notes: “when it comes down to it, if it’s not the right fit and it’s not going to work out business-wise, then you’re going to have to look elsewhere because that’s what (owners) are going to do.”

No doubt about it, Senators management will pivot if a) Karlsson starts to look, you know, human, what with all the major procedures he’s undergone over the years or b) the formula no longer looks right for this team.

As discussed in this post, neither Karlsson nor Doughty will be “spring chickens” at the end of their current deals, which expire after 2018-19. Karlsson turns 28 in May, so he’d be 29 when a new contract kicks in, regardless of where it happens.

The Senators might decide to rebuild rather than see Karlsson’s $6.5M turn into a justifiable-but-substantial raise over $10M per season. (Warren, for one, estimates a long deal with an $11M or $12M AAV.)

And, really, maybe Karlsson will find it more appealing to sign with a contender rather than trying to drag a sometimes-limited Senators franchise to the finish line himself? While there are some nice pieces in Ottawa, it’s tough to imagine this being anything but “Karlsson’s team” for quite some time.

If Karlsson truly tests his UFA status, there will be some who won’t take it well.

Some fans will be jealous to see a rich athlete get to truly choose his destination (and salary) for the first time in his career. Senators fans, meanwhile, might feel the sting of seeing an otherworldly defenseman decide that he’s had enough.

Really, though, Karlsson and Doughty both deserve every penny they get, and probably more. It’s refreshing to see that they know it, too.

For their current employers, yes, it’s also scary.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Defense-challenged Blackhawks put Crawford on IR

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
1 Comment

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Chicago Blackhawks, but it’s fair to say that things would be far more down if Corey Crawford wasn’t cleaning up so many messes.

Well, Crawford won’t be available for such on-ice custodial duties, at least for a while, as the Blackhawks placed him on IR. They recalled J-F Berube in his absence, making for a short-term duo with Anton Forsberg.

Crawford will be sidelined for a week, and the hope is that this isn’t anything major.

Maybe there was a sign of some lower-body/mobility issues here?

This was already slated to be a tough weekend, at minimum, for Chicago. Take a look at the next couple of weeks for the Blackhawks, just in case:

Sat, Dec 2 @ Dallas
Sun, Dec 3 vs Los Angeles
Wed, Dec 6 @ Washington
Fri, Dec 8 vs Buffalo
Sun, Dec 10 vs Arizona
Tue, Dec 12 vs Florida
Thu, Dec 14 @ Winnipeg

Perhaps the Blackhawks could get Crawford back sometime during that three-game road trip beginning in a week?

The future-focused view is to give him rest, but you wonder if there might be a little bit of anxiety in Chicago right now.

When you first look at the standings, things aren’t too bad. They have the same number of standings points (28) as the Sharks, who hold the West’s final wild card spot. Looks can be deceiving, however, as the Blackhawks have played two more games than San Jose. Certain games-in-hand scenarios make it clear that they’re in a somewhat precarious position, making even a brief Crawford absence sound troubling.

Again, you don’t really need to dig too deep to note that the Blackhawks struggle in their own end. As of Friday, they’re allowing an average of 34 shots on goal against per game, the fourth-highest total in the NHL.

Crawford currently holds a magnificent .930 save percentage while appearing in 21 of the Blackhawks’ 25 contests this season, so … yeah, Chicago has to hope that this is a mere hiccup.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.