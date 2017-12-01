Getty

The Sabres keep getting worse

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 10:06 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres keep finding ways to reach new lows.

On Friday night they were on the losing end of a 4-0 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing for the 10th time in their past 11 games.

The overall numbers for the season are, to say the least, ugly.

  • They remain tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the worst record in the league, and given the way Arizona is starting to play a little better they may not be tied for much longer.
  • They are still the lowest scoring team in the league.
  • They have yet to receive a goal from a defenseman. Any defenseman. Twenty-six game sinto the season.

Friday’s loss also marked the third consecutive game that they were shut out.

This one was particularly ugly.

Not only were they shutout by a rookie goalie making just his fifth NHL start, they really did not pose a significant threat at any point during the game.

Their power play, entering the night ranked 30th in the NHL and only outscoring the opposing penalty kills by a 9-7 margin on the season, looked especially anemic and spent most of the night getting booed by an increasingly angry and frustrated crowd.

Coach Phil Housley called the way his team executed the gameplan on Friday night “embarrassing.”

What has to be especially concerning for the Sabres is that the start to this season is making it pretty clear that they are going to take another step backwards in their overall rebuild. The arrival of Jack Eichel, as well as the additions of players like Evander Kane, Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, and Robin Lehner over the past few years were supposed to be a turning point. They were supposed to get the organization going back into a more successful direction and make them a playoff contender again.

Instead, the team regressed across the board a season ago and seems to be taking an even bigger step in the wrong direction this season.

After Friday’s loss the Sabres have won just six of their first 26 games.

Just look at how that start compares to the past five years.

2013-14: 5-20-1 (11 points)

2014-15: 9-15-2 (20 points)

2015-16: 11-12-3 (25 points)

2016-17: 10-10-6 (26 points)

2017-18: 6-15-4 (16 points)

This start this season, more than a quarter of the way through it, is right on par with what they were doing when the team was in full-on tank mode. This team is not built to tank. This team has big-money veterans. It has a potential superstar and franchise building block in Eichel.

It should not be this bad.

It also does not seem that things are on the verge of getting much better, especially with a brutal schedule in December.

Maple Leafs, Sabres face brutal December schedules

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
Don’t be surprised if you see a bunch of “What’s wrong with the Toronto Maple Leafs?”-type articles during the next few weeks.

Actually, if you don’t, that might be the biggest deal of all. Mike Babcock’s bunch has already shaken off some turmoil – some of it inner, as young players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander have periodically found themselves lower in the lineup – but the month of December stands as a potentially cruel, cold test.

Take a look at what lies ahead for these young Buds:

Sat, Dec 2 @ Vancouver
Wed, Dec 6 vs Calgary
Sat, Dec 9 @ Pittsburgh
Sun, Dec 10 vs Edmonton
Tue, Dec 12 @ Philadelphia
Thu, Dec 14 @ Minnesota
Fri, Dec 15 @ Detroit
Tue, Dec 19 vs Carolina
Wed, Dec 20 @ Columbus
Sat, Dec 23 @ NY Rangers
Thu, Dec 28 @ Arizona
Fri, Dec 29 @ Colorado
Sun, Dec 31 @ Vegas

You can almost picture the hot takes that could come from a cold streak, particularly during that stretch from Dec. 12-31, when the Maple Leafs play eight of nine games on the road, with some back-to-back headaches added for spice.

“These young Maple Leafs just can’t stay focused.”

“Are the Maple Leafs distracted during the holidays?”

You can almost hear the water starting to boil for those hot takes. This is a few days old, but it still holds true for the Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and other teams:

Really, such a schedule might just move Buffalo to throw in the towel a little sooner, possibly expediting Evander Kane‘s exit, among other things. Since we’re already here, check out Buffalo’s December, too. Things are a little dicey to begin 2018, too, so consider this December-plus:

Fri, Dec 1 vs Pittsburgh
Sat, Dec 2 @ Pittsburgh
Tue, Dec 5 @ Colorado
Fri, Dec 8 @ Chicago
Sun, Dec 10 @ St. Louis
Tue, Dec 12 vs Ottawa
Thu, Dec 14 @ Philadelphia
Fri, Dec 15 vs Carolina
Tue, Dec 19 vs Boston
Fri, Dec 22 vs Philadelphia
Sat, Dec 23 @ Carolina
Wed, Dec 27 @ NY Islanders
Fri, Dec 29 @ New Jersey
Sun, Jan 1 vs NY Rangers
Wed, Jan 4 @ Minnesota
Thu, Jan 5 @ Winnipeg
Sat, Jan 7 @ Philadelphia

Really, it’s kind of tough to call the outdoor extravaganza that is the 2018 Winter Classic a “home game,” even if it’s scheduled that way. The event (airing on NBC in all its glory) serves as the palate-cleanser for two three-game road trips for the Sabres.

It’s worth noting that the Maple Leafs and Sabres are both essentially as effective on the road vs. at home so far in 2017-18, especially if such trends fall apart thanks to harsh exposure.

Maple Leafs: at home (8-5-0); on the road (9-4-1).

Sabres: at home (3-8-1); on the road (3-7-3).

Hmm, curious, right?

Again, I’d wager that the Sabres will be in a dark place by early January, to the point that they’re justified if they – painfully – punt on another season. Ideally for Buffalo, it would be one more pulling off of the Band-Aid as they continue to try to ascend the ladder, rung by rung.

The Maple Leafs will be a more fascinating case.

Will fans and media in Toronto give this young team a little leeway if they stumble during this stretch? If they don’t stumble, will people recognize that there continues to be something special forming?

It should be interesting to find out, even if you have to wade through a few less-than-understanding takes in the process.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Karlsson deserves every penny he can get, and he knows it

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
A top-level NHL player’s worth comes down to perspective, and also the CBA/market itself.

Consider Connor McDavid, who will carry an NHL-high $12.5 million cap hit starting next season. Some believe that’s an absurd mark to “play a child’s game,” those people will probably bring up school teachers and firefighters. Others will think it’s absurd that McDavid left money on the table, as he’s absolutely worth more than that to the Oilers. Some will even argue, reasonably, that a max salary is also unfair to the McDavids of the world.

Once you sidestep the larger discussion about athletes making a lot of money, most would agree that, relatively speaking, Erik Karlsson is sorely underpaid at $6.5 million per season, much like Drew Doughty is at $7M per year. Recently, PHT pondered the possibility of both all-world defensemen hitting the free agent market after Doughty openly dreamed of such a scenario.

So, what does Karlsson have to say about that, not to mention his wider future with the Ottawa Senators?

The Ottawa Sun’s Ken Warren reports that Karlsson’s backs up Doughty in saying that he’s not really interested in providing the Senators – or perhaps another team – with any sort of discount.

“When I go to market, I’m going to get what I’m worth, and it’s going to be no less, no matter where I’m going,” Karlsson said.

“That’s the business part of it. That’s the way every player has been treated ever since this league has started, and I think the players have been a little bit on the other side of things when it comes to negotiations. I think it’s time to realize that when we go to the table, it’s business on both parts, not just (owners).”

Karlsson’s message is reasonable, yet for fans of the sometimes-budget-conscious Senators, certain phrases are chilling. For instance, Karlsson notes: “when it comes down to it, if it’s not the right fit and it’s not going to work out business-wise, then you’re going to have to look elsewhere because that’s what (owners) are going to do.”

No doubt about it, Senators management will pivot if a) Karlsson starts to look, you know, human, what with all the major procedures he’s undergone over the years or b) the formula no longer looks right for this team.

As discussed in this post, neither Karlsson nor Doughty will be “spring chickens” at the end of their current deals, which expire after 2018-19. Karlsson turns 28 in May, so he’d be 29 when a new contract kicks in, regardless of where it happens.

The Senators might decide to rebuild rather than see Karlsson’s $6.5M turn into a justifiable-but-substantial raise over $10M per season. (Warren, for one, estimates a long deal with an $11M or $12M AAV.)

And, really, maybe Karlsson will find it more appealing to sign with a contender rather than trying to drag a sometimes-limited Senators franchise to the finish line himself? While there are some nice pieces in Ottawa, it’s tough to imagine this being anything but “Karlsson’s team” for quite some time.

If Karlsson truly tests his UFA status, there will be some who won’t take it well.

Some fans will be jealous to see a rich athlete get to truly choose his destination (and salary) for the first time in his career. Senators fans, meanwhile, might feel the sting of seeing an otherworldly defenseman decide that he’s had enough.

Really, though, Karlsson and Doughty both deserve every penny they get, and probably more. It’s refreshing to see that they know it, too.

For their current employers, yes, it’s also scary.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Defense-challenged Blackhawks put Crawford on IR

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Chicago Blackhawks, but it’s fair to say that things would be far more down if Corey Crawford wasn’t cleaning up so many messes.

Well, Crawford won’t be available for such on-ice custodial duties, at least for a while, as the Blackhawks placed him on IR. They recalled J-F Berube in his absence, making for a short-term duo with Anton Forsberg.

Crawford will be sidelined for a week, and the hope is that this isn’t anything major.

Maybe there was a sign of some lower-body/mobility issues here?

This was already slated to be a tough weekend, at minimum, for Chicago. Take a look at the next couple of weeks for the Blackhawks, just in case:

Sat, Dec 2 @ Dallas
Sun, Dec 3 vs Los Angeles
Wed, Dec 6 @ Washington
Fri, Dec 8 vs Buffalo
Sun, Dec 10 vs Arizona
Tue, Dec 12 vs Florida
Thu, Dec 14 @ Winnipeg

Perhaps the Blackhawks could get Crawford back sometime during that three-game road trip beginning in a week?

The future-focused view is to give him rest, but you wonder if there might be a little bit of anxiety in Chicago right now.

When you first look at the standings, things aren’t too bad. They have the same number of standings points (28) as the Sharks, who hold the West’s final wild card spot. Looks can be deceiving, however, as the Blackhawks have played two more games than San Jose. Certain games-in-hand scenarios make it clear that they’re in a somewhat precarious position, making even a brief Crawford absence sound troubling.

Again, you don’t really need to dig too deep to note that the Blackhawks struggle in their own end. As of Friday, they’re allowing an average of 34 shots on goal against per game, the fourth-highest total in the NHL.

Crawford currently holds a magnificent .930 save percentage while appearing in 21 of the Blackhawks’ 25 contests this season, so … yeah, Chicago has to hope that this is a mere hiccup.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

How did you react to Kris Russell’s own-goal?

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
We live in uncomfortably polarized times, to the point where “Coke vs. Pepsi” often feels like a weird, unnecessary blood feud.

So, really, it should come as no surprise to witness the reactions to Kris Russell‘s jaw-dropping, game-deciding own-goal from the Edmonton Oilers’ painful regulation loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night.

In case you missed it, drop what you’re doing and watch this. It’s profoundly strange, tragic, and honestly unforgettable:

Could you really blame Nazem Kadri for his reaction?

Circling back to the initial point, there seemed to be two disparate reactions to the own goal.

On one side, you had the bemused, who were sometimes brutal:

Ouch, but also, heh.

Fascinatingly, many members of the Edmonton media were appalled by the snickering at Russell’s expense, and they weren’t shy about it.

The Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson tied it together, as he incredulously quote-tweeted those who were having a laugh. At times, it felt a little surreal.

Now, I’m not the only one to notice this, but one might argue that it says a lot about how the media around the Oilers works. One night, many media members wonder why you can’t criticize Connor McDavid for turning the puck over. The next, they seem to be getting legitimately antagonistic about the idea of people laughing at an absolutely astounding own-goal.

[Related: Jordan Eberle admits that criticisms shook his confidence]

So, allow me a suggestion: embrace a little of both.

Russell deserves a pat on the back, because mistakes like those are tough to let go.

I totally agree, but allow me to play the devil’s advocate: you’re also not human if you don’t gasp and/or laugh at that mistake.

Think of it as that moment when you or a friend bangs their head against a car door or other hard object. Unless you’re some kind of lizard-person, you’ll ask if that friend is OK, but you’ll probably do so while unsuccessfully holding back laughter.

Yes, it’s true that you can admire Russell’s willingness to answer questions right after that mistake …

… And it’s great that both his teammates and opponents stood up for him after the game.

But you can still shake your head in disbelief on that actually happening, and maybe take a shot at the Oilers’ shoddy management in the process. Because, really, sports are as much about entertainment as anything else.

We might as well fine-tune that entertainment and remember that human beings are involved the whole way.

(Looks suspiciously at MLB’s strike zone bots.)

Oh, and in other Oilers news, the team claimed Nathan Walker, the NHL’s first Australian player, off of waivers from the Washington Capitals. So, Edmonton has a reason to say “crikey” even beyond that own-goal.

Also, hopefully only minor bad news for Adam Larsson:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.