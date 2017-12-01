Getty

The Buzzer: Boeser shines again, Sedin joins 1,000 point club

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 12:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Player Of The Night: Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

No matter what happens with the Vancouver Canucks in the standings this season one of the biggest developments for the organization will be the fact that it actually seems to have a couple of young players it can build around for the future in Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

Boeser was the star in the Canucks’ 5-3 win in Nashville on Thursday night with three points, including two goals, allowing him to reclaim the NHL’s rookie scoring lead with 25 points. His 13 goals are also tops among all NHL rookies, moving him ahead of Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat.

Bonus player of the night: Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings

Big night for the Los Angeles Kings to go into Washington, pick up a 5-2 win, and reclaim sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Leading the way was Marian Gaborik with a pair of goals, his first two of the season.

Injuries have really limited Gaborik’s availability and production the past few years, but if he can stay healthy and give the Kings a little more offense it would be a huge boost to their offense. He can still be a game-breaker.

Highlight Of The Night.

The Minnesota Wild were 4-2 winners over the Vegas Golden Knights and a lot of the credit has to go to goalie Devan Dubnyk. This save late in the third period on Jonathan Marchessault to help protect what was at the time a one-goal lead (Minnesota later added an empty net goal) was probably his best of the night. Given the situation, it is good enough to be our highlight of the night.

Factoid(s) Of The Night.

Daniel Sedin hit the 1,000 point mark on Thursday night making him the 87th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

He is only the 19th player to reach it with one team.

Patrick Marleau was credited with the game-winning goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (with a huge assist from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell). That brings him closer to the 1,100 point mark.

The Chicago Blackhawks have another one.

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 5, Washington Capitals 2

Montreal Canadiens 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

Minnesota Wild 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Vancouver Canucks 5, Nashville Predators 3

Dallas Stars 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Calgary Flames 3, Arizona Coyotes 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Russell’s brutal late own goal sinks Oilers against Maple Leafs (Video)

Getty
By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 12:06 AM EST
2 Comments

You know what? Maybe the Edmonton Oilers should just sit the rest of this season out because it is become pretty clear that nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, is going to go their way.

Things reached a new low for the 2017-18 season on Thursday night when they dropped a 6-4 decision at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, keeping them buried deep in the Western Conference standings.

This was not just your run of the mill loss. This was a cruel punch to the gut.

After the Oilers had come from behind on two different occasions (3-1 and 4-3) to tie the game, they seemed destined to head to overtime where they would at least get a point in the standings and perhaps, maybe, pick up a second one if Connor McDavid could make some magic happen in a 3-on-3.

Then this happened.

Oh. Oh no. No. Not that. Anything but that.

That is Oilers defenseman Kris Russell accidentally firing the puck into his own net, giving the Maple Leafs what would be the game-winning goal.

What makes it even more difficult for Russell is that he is the one that had just tied the game, 4-4, earlier in the period.

Russell has been a controversial player in recent years because he is a focal point of the stats vs. eye test battle. He is a tough, gritty defender and a fearless shot-blocker that makes him a favorite among coaches, executives and hockey people. But he consistently posts sub-par possession numbers and does not generally provide a lot of offense. The Oilers are paying him a significant amount of money and that … well … that is going to be a tough one.

The goal was credited to Patrick Marleau.

Nazem Kadri added an empty net goal with one second remaining.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning’s Paquette suspended one game for boarding Torey Krug

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 30, 2017, 8:33 PM EST
1 Comment

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette had a meeting with the NHL’s department of player safety on Thursday afternoon for a boarding incident that took place in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

That meeting resulted in a one-game suspension for the forward.

Here is a look at the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

The league notes that Paquette had sufficient time to make a better decision, and that while Krug did turn his body toward the boards while making a play on the puck it was not a case of a player turning his body immediately prior to a hit turning a legal play into an illegal one.

According to the NHL, the onus is on Paquette to deliver a hit in a legal fashion, minimize the force of the hit, or avoid it entirely.

This is the first time Paquette has been fined or suspended in his NHL career.

He was given a two-minute minor for boarding during the game.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Mika Zibanejad’s concussion a tough pill to swallow for the Rangers

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 30, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a not a deathblow, but the loss of Mika Zibanejad certainly packs a devastating punch to the New York Rangers lineup that has a tough divisional schedule on the horizon.

The Rangers announced Thursday that Zibanejad is out indefinitely with a concussion after a hit he sustained from Darren Helm last Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.

It’s a tough pill to swallow in the Big Apple, for a couple reasons.

Zibanejad is the team’s top goal scorer with 11 and point producer with 22. He’s also the team’s top-line center on a line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich that has combined for 58 points this season.

And there might not be a worse time for Zibanejad to be out of the lineup. The Rangers, who have won 10 of their past 13 games and sit four points adrift of third place in the Metropolitan Division, play half of their next 12 games against divisional opponents.

David Desharnais filled in for Zibanejad on Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers. He collected three assists in the game, but his long-term viability between Krieder and Buchnevich is questionable.

The loss of Zibanejad leaves the Rangers a little light on center depth as well. The Rangers traded Adam Cracknell to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday for center Peter Holland. Holland is expected to start with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League but could be an option down the middle at some point.

Perhaps the most concerning part, for both Zibanejad and the Rangers going forward is that Zibanejad has been concussed five times dating back to his final season in Sweden in 2011-12. 

His last came during the 2015-16 season when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Cedric Paquette to have date with player safety department

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 30, 2017, 3:30 PM EST
3 Comments

Cedric Paquette will have to try to explain his actions to the NHL’s player safety department on Thursday.

Paquette is having a hearing to determine his reprimand after hitting Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug from behind in the second period of a 3-2 win for the Bruins over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Krug wasn’t injured and stayed in the game, despite taking a moment to get back on his skates.

Krug would score what became the game-winning goal later in the period.

Paquette was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding on the play. He has not been suspended in the past.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck