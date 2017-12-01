The Buzzer: Boeser shines again, Sedin joins 1,000 point club

Player Of The Night: Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

No matter what happens with the Vancouver Canucks in the standings this season one of the biggest developments for the organization will be the fact that it actually seems to have a couple of young players it can build around for the future in Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

Boeser was the star in the Canucks’ 5-3 win in Nashville on Thursday night with three points, including two goals, allowing him to reclaim the NHL’s rookie scoring lead with 25 points. His 13 goals are also tops among all NHL rookies, moving him ahead of Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat.

Bonus player of the night: Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings

Big night for the Los Angeles Kings to go into Washington, pick up a 5-2 win, and reclaim sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Leading the way was Marian Gaborik with a pair of goals, his first two of the season.

Injuries have really limited Gaborik’s availability and production the past few years, but if he can stay healthy and give the Kings a little more offense it would be a huge boost to their offense. He can still be a game-breaker.

Highlight Of The Night.

The Minnesota Wild were 4-2 winners over the Vegas Golden Knights and a lot of the credit has to go to goalie Devan Dubnyk. This save late in the third period on Jonathan Marchessault to help protect what was at the time a one-goal lead (Minnesota later added an empty net goal) was probably his best of the night. Given the situation, it is good enough to be our highlight of the night.

The @mnwild might owe Duby some dinner after this. pic.twitter.com/aHNRTLAMVi — NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2017

Factoid(s) Of The Night.

Daniel Sedin hit the 1,000 point mark on Thursday night making him the 87th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

He is only the 19th player to reach it with one team.

#Canucks Daniel Sedin is the 19th player to record 1,000+ points and play for only 1 franchise over the course of his entire career — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 1, 2017

Patrick Marleau was credited with the game-winning goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (with a huge assist from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell). That brings him closer to the 1,100 point mark.

Patrick Marleau of the @MapleLeafs was credited with his 103rd career game-winning goal to move within a point of becoming the fourth active player to reach the 1,100-point milestone. #NHLStats #TORvsEDM pic.twitter.com/eTjxjCKZM5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2017

The Chicago Blackhawks have another one.

Alex DeBrincat might be pretty good pic.twitter.com/r5YMLvueYR — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) December 1, 2017

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 5, Washington Capitals 2

Montreal Canadiens 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

Minnesota Wild 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Vancouver Canucks 5, Nashville Predators 3

Dallas Stars 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Calgary Flames 3, Arizona Coyotes 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.