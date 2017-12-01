PHT Morning Skate: Devils-Ducks trade fallout; John Scott’s acting debut

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How Sami Vatanen helps the New Jersey Devils. [Pucks and Pitchforks]

• Are the Anaheim Ducks a better team after Thursday’s big trade? [Anaheim Calling]

• Appearing on WFAN in New York, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman once again reiterated his faith that the Islanders will end up with a new arena near Belmont Park. [Islanders Insight]

• Is the hole too deep for the Edmonton Oilers to dig out of? [Oilers Nation]

• A look at what’s behind Joe Thornton’s recent offensive flourish. [CSN Bay Area]

• John Scott talks life after hockey and his acting debut on CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” Thursday night. [ESPN]

• A good read on how just how fast hockey players have become. [TSN]

• Remember the days when goaltending was a weak link with the Winnipeg Jets? [Arctic Ice Hockey]

• Nathan Walker, the first Australian-born player in the NHL, has been waived by the Capitals. [Washington Post]

• Patience has saved Dave Hakstol’s job…for now. [Inquirer]

• It’s good to see the old Anze Kopitar back on the ice. [NHL.com]

• Good Long Island boy Charlie McAvoy is handling everything thrown his way. [Bruins Daily]

• A tough start hasn’t caused Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill to stray from his plan. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Carey Price is healthy and the Montreal Canadiens are winning, but there is still work to be done. [Sporting News]

• Here are the details for the latest NHL 18 update. [Operation Sports]

• When an anthem singer in the Czech Republic failed to show up for a game, the referee stepped forward and grabbed the mic. [Scouting the Refs]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.