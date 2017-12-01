PHT Morning Skate: Devils-Ducks trade fallout; John Scott’s acting debut

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• How Sami Vatanen helps the New Jersey Devils. [Pucks and Pitchforks]
• Are the Anaheim Ducks a better team after Thursday’s big trade? [Anaheim Calling]
• Appearing on WFAN in New York, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman once again reiterated his faith that the Islanders will end up with a new arena near Belmont Park. [Islanders Insight]
• Is the hole too deep for the Edmonton Oilers to dig out of? [Oilers Nation]
• A look at what’s behind Joe Thornton’s recent offensive flourish. [CSN Bay Area]
• John Scott talks life after hockey and his acting debut on CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” Thursday night. [ESPN]
• A good read on how just how fast hockey players have become. [TSN]
• Remember the days when goaltending was a weak link with the Winnipeg Jets? [Arctic Ice Hockey]
• Nathan Walker, the first Australian-born player in the NHL, has been waived by the Capitals. [Washington Post]
• Patience has saved Dave Hakstol’s job…for now. [Inquirer]
• It’s good to see the old Anze Kopitar back on the ice. [NHL.com]
• Good Long Island boy Charlie McAvoy is handling everything thrown his way. [Bruins Daily]
• A tough start hasn’t caused Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill to stray from his plan. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Carey Price is healthy and the Montreal Canadiens are winning, but there is still work to be done. [Sporting News]
• Here are the details for the latest NHL 18 update. [Operation Sports]
• When an anthem singer in the Czech Republic failed to show up for a game, the referee stepped forward and grabbed the mic. [Scouting the Refs]
