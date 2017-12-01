St. Louis Blues

Masks of Jake Allen, Carter Hutton to honor kids impacted by cancer

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
The St. Louis Blues will hold their Hockey Fights Cancer night during their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, and both goalies, Jake Allen and Carter Hutton, will be sporting special masks.

Allen, who will back up, saw the concept for his mask design created by Alex Pietrangelo’s niece, Ellie Kannel. Three years ago she was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer that affects mostly children. Along with a Hockey Fights Cancer logo, the Blue Note and a snake drawing done by Ellie, the names of children who have been affected by cancer will also be featured, thanks to a gorgeous paint job by Jason Livery of Head Strong Grafx.

There will be close to 400 names of kids who have battled cancer on Hutton’s mask when he starts versus the Kings. In the design of the “I Fight For…” cards that players and staff have filled out during the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer month, the mask is a stunning reminder of just how many people the disease touches.

“It’s definitely powerful,” said Hutton via the Blues website. “For them to be able to individualize it with every kid on there, they’ve been through so many battles in their life, it’s going to be a great honor to wear their name. When you see how much cancer affects everyone on a day-to-day basis, I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Created by Jesse Acciacca of Jesse’s Custom Designs, Hutton’s mask will be donated to Friends of Kids with Cancer and will be auctioned off in the future. Allen’s will be up for bid during the team’s Casino Night last this season benefiting St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The Blues as a team will be wearing bedazzled jerseys during warm-ups in honor of the late Ari Dougan, an 11-year-old who passed away last month following an eight-year battle with cancer. She had formed a very close bond with Vladimir Tarasenko over the last few years and the star forward and Dougan’s family will take part in the pre-game faceoff.

Olympic hopes in doubt for Jarome Iginla

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced its 25-man roster for this month’s Channel One Cup tournament in Moscow. There are plenty of names on the list that will stick out to you like Derek Roy, Rene Bourque, Gilbert Brule, P.A. Parenteau, Simon Despres and Ben Scrivens.

One name that’s been bandied about for months but wasn’t included is Jarome Iginla.

The 40-year-old Iginla failed to latch on with an NHL team this off-season, which opened up the door to play for Canada at the PyeongChang Olympics in February. He recently underwent a minor hip procedure and was planning to begin skating again this week.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Canada had an open invite for Iginla to play in the Spengler Cup later this month but it looks like he won’t be ready by Dec. 26 and now his Olympic chances are in danger.

“As good a player as Jarome has been, as good a man as he is, if he’s not playing, it’s hard to give yourself opportunity for a fair evaluation, quite honestly, of what he might be able to do in the Olympic Games,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Tom Renney said last month. “It’s tough to go from zero to 60 as a 40-year-old.”

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported last month that Iginla hasn’t given up hope of returning to the NHL. If the Olympics are now out of the equation he can fully focus on finding a team to give him at least a tryout for one last shot at The Show. But time is running out.

PHT Morning Skate: Devils-Ducks trade fallout; John Scott’s acting debut

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2017, 9:15 AM EST
The Buzzer: Boeser shines again, Sedin joins 1,000 point club

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 12:47 AM EST
Player Of The Night: Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

No matter what happens with the Vancouver Canucks in the standings this season one of the biggest developments for the organization will be the fact that it actually seems to have a couple of young players it can build around for the future in Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

Boeser was the star in the Canucks’ 5-3 win in Nashville on Thursday night with three points, including two goals, allowing him to reclaim the NHL’s rookie scoring lead with 25 points. His 13 goals are also tops among all NHL rookies, moving him ahead of Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks rookie Alex DeBrincat.

Bonus player of the night: Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings

Big night for the Los Angeles Kings to go into Washington, pick up a 5-2 win, and reclaim sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Leading the way was Marian Gaborik with a pair of goals, his first two of the season.

Injuries have really limited Gaborik’s availability and production the past few years, but if he can stay healthy and give the Kings a little more offense it would be a huge boost to their offense. He can still be a game-breaker.

Highlight Of The Night.

The Minnesota Wild were 4-2 winners over the Vegas Golden Knights and a lot of the credit has to go to goalie Devan Dubnyk. This save late in the third period on Jonathan Marchessault to help protect what was at the time a one-goal lead (Minnesota later added an empty net goal) was probably his best of the night. Given the situation, it is good enough to be our highlight of the night.

Factoid(s) Of The Night.

Daniel Sedin hit the 1,000 point mark on Thursday night making him the 87th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

He is only the 19th player to reach it with one team.

Patrick Marleau was credited with the game-winning goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (with a huge assist from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell). That brings him closer to the 1,100 point mark.

The Chicago Blackhawks have another one.

Scores

Los Angeles Kings 5, Washington Capitals 2

Montreal Canadiens 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

Minnesota Wild 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Vancouver Canucks 5, Nashville Predators 3

Dallas Stars 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Calgary Flames 3, Arizona Coyotes 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Russell’s brutal late own goal sinks Oilers against Maple Leafs (Video)

By Adam GretzDec 1, 2017, 12:06 AM EST
You know what? Maybe the Edmonton Oilers should just sit the rest of this season out because it is become pretty clear that nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, is going to go their way.

Things reached a new low for the 2017-18 season on Thursday night when they dropped a 6-4 decision at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, keeping them buried deep in the Western Conference standings.

This was not just your run of the mill loss. This was a cruel punch to the gut.

After the Oilers had come from behind on two different occasions (3-1 and 4-3) to tie the game, they seemed destined to head to overtime where they would at least get a point in the standings and perhaps, maybe, pick up a second one if Connor McDavid could make some magic happen in a 3-on-3.

Then this happened.

Oh. Oh no. No. Not that. Anything but that.

That is Oilers defenseman Kris Russell accidentally firing the puck into his own net, giving the Maple Leafs what would be the game-winning goal.

What makes it even more difficult for Russell is that he is the one that had just tied the game, 4-4, earlier in the period.

Russell has been a controversial player in recent years because he is a focal point of the stats vs. eye test battle. He is a tough, gritty defender and a fearless shot-blocker that makes him a favorite among coaches, executives and hockey people. But he consistently posts sub-par possession numbers and does not generally provide a lot of offense. The Oilers are paying him a significant amount of money and that … well … that is going to be a tough one.

The goal was credited to Patrick Marleau.

Nazem Kadri added an empty net goal with one second remaining.

