Fantasy hockey impact of the Henrique – Vatanen trade

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
Keep this good stuff up, NHL GMs.

Ears perked up on Thursday, as the Anaheim Ducks landed Adam Henrique (and other stuff) from the New Jersey Devils for Sami Vatanen (plus some nicknacks) in another intriguing trade. One can only hope this means that we’ll see more interesting moves sprinkled throughout 2017-18, rather than having to beg for trimmings during the trade deadline alone.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the fantasy hockey implications of this move. Apologies to Joseph Blandisi for a lack of attention here, but honestly, his fantasy impact will most likely be … well, the first five letters of his last name.

Sami Vatanen – As much as I love how the Devils are redesigning their team, I’m not so sure what to make about Vatanen from a W-L record standpoint. In other words, the “reality” part is tougher.

It seems like I’m not alone in having some mild doubts about this, but for more on the real-world implications of the move, check out Sean Leahy’s analysis of the trade.

From a fantasy perspective, this is a slam-dunk for the Devils and Vatanen’s value, though. It will be intriguing to see how Vatanen’s arrival impacts the value of Will Butcher, who has been averaging three minutes per night on the Devils’ power play. Will New Jersey opt for a three-forward, two-defensemen setup or go with league trends and lean 4F-1D?

Either way, the Devils suddenly have more balance, and continue to nudge themselves up the ranks of the NHL’s most entertaining teams (because their strengths and weaknesses lineup so blissfully). Vatanen’s had some struggles in the past couple seasons, but he’s a two-time 30+ point scorer despite never playing more than 71 games in a single regular season.

I’ll leave the add/drop analysis to PHT’s Joey Alfieri, as far as where Vatanen might fit in your lineup. There’s little doubt in my mind that Vatanen is more valuable today than he was as a member of the Ducks, even though he was given reasonable opportunities to succeed in Anaheim.

At the absolute minimum, the Devils get that much more fun to watch.

Adam Henrique – This wasn’t one of those Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson-type steals for Devils GM Ray Shero, or even a more Ducks-centric deal where New Jersey nabs Kyle Palmieri for a bargain rate.

Instead, this was a very sensible move where two teams gave up surplus pieces to fit glaring needs.

In the case of Henrique, the Ducks get a sorely needed center – probably their top center for quite some time, as Ryan Kesler and Ryan Getzlaf both deal with serious issues – who’s also cheap at $4M. For a budget-conscious contender, this makes a lot of sense.

So, what kind of player is Henrique? That might be a question many are asking, considering that he’s been part of a Devils team that’s been under the radar for some time.

Henrique brings some impressive mid-level goal-scoring to the table. While he’s been weak in that area this season (just four goals on 49 SOG for an unusually low 8.2 shooting percentage), his career shooting percentage is a lofty 15. He’s hit 30 goals once and also had 25 and 20-goal seasons.

Eventually, you’d expect the returns of Kesler and Getzlaf to push him down the lineup, but it’s worth noting that Henrique can probably move to the wing when that happens.

It’s not as if a fantasy owner wants long-term results if they’re adding Henrique; you’re not really slotting a keeper league spot for him, right? This would be about short-term returns in most instances, and the bigger question is just “How depleted is this Ducks offense?” Along with Kesler and Getzlaf having serious issues, the Ducks also have Ondrej Kase, Jakob Silfverberg, and Rickard Rakell on the shelf. Let’s not forget Patrick Eaves‘ frightening health issues, either.

That opens the door for Henrique opportunities, but it’s worth mentioning that he probably won’t be carried by red-hot wingers. The results could be modest for would-be fantasy owners.

Who gains from Vatanen’s departure?

It will be interesting to see which Ducks defensemen get a boost from Vatanen being traded away, too.

So far in 2017-18, Cam Fowler was the only Anaheim blueliner who averaged more PP time per game than Vatanen. That said, Brandon Montour (2:41 per night) wasn’t far behind Vatanen’s average of 2:48 per game, and Hampus Lindholm got his fair share of reps, too, at 2:16 per evening.

Between power-play time and even-strength minutes – Vatanen averaged 21:06 minutes of total ice time per game, third among Ducks skaters and defensemen – there are some nice opportunities for Lindholm, Montour, and Josh Manson to take bigger roles.

The Ducks are transitioning from such a deep defense that people have to fight for ice time to something a little more stable, what with Vatanen and Shea Theodore out of the mix. Personally, I’m especially intrigued by what this might mean for Lindholm and Manson, two of the Ducks’ most interesting blueliners.

Again, it’s wise to check in on Alfieri’s add/drops post for more immediate advice on Monday, though.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Defense-challenged Blackhawks put Crawford on IR

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Chicago Blackhawks, but it’s fair to say that things would be far more down if Corey Crawford wasn’t cleaning up so many messes.

Well, Crawford won’t be available for such on-ice custodial duties, at least for a while, as the Blackhawks placed him on IR. They recalled J-F Berube in his absence, making for a short-term duo with Anton Forsberg.

Crawford will be sidelined for a week, and the hope is that this isn’t anything major.

Maybe there was a sign of some lower-body/mobility issues here?

This was already slated to be a tough weekend, at minimum, for Chicago. Take a look at the next couple of weeks for the Blackhawks, just in case:

Sat, Dec 2 @ Dallas
Sun, Dec 3 vs Los Angeles
Wed, Dec 6 @ Washington
Fri, Dec 8 vs Buffalo
Sun, Dec 10 vs Arizona
Tue, Dec 12 vs Florida
Thu, Dec 14 @ Winnipeg

Perhaps the Blackhawks could get Crawford back sometime during that three-game road trip beginning in a week?

The future-focused view is to give him rest, but you wonder if there might be a little bit of anxiety in Chicago right now.

When you first look at the standings, things aren’t too bad. They have the same number of standings points (28) as the Sharks, who hold the West’s final wild card spot. Looks can be deceiving, however, as the Blackhawks have played two more games than San Jose. Certain games-in-hand scenarios make it clear that they’re in a somewhat precarious position, making even a brief Crawford absence sound troubling.

Again, you don’t really need to dig too deep to note that the Blackhawks struggle in their own end. As of Friday, they’re allowing an average of 34 shots on goal against per game, the fourth-highest total in the NHL.

Crawford currently holds a magnificent .930 save percentage while appearing in 21 of the Blackhawks’ 25 contests this season, so … yeah, Chicago has to hope that this is a mere hiccup.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

How did you react to Kris Russell’s own-goal?

By James O'BrienDec 1, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
We live in uncomfortably polarized times, to the point where “Coke vs. Pepsi” often feels like a weird, unnecessary blood feud.

So, really, it should come as no surprise to witness the reactions to Kris Russell‘s jaw-dropping, game-deciding own-goal from the Edmonton Oilers’ painful regulation loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs last night.

In case you missed it, drop what you’re doing and watch this. It’s profoundly strange, tragic, and honestly unforgettable:

Could you really blame Nazem Kadri for his reaction?

Circling back to the initial point, there seemed to be two disparate reactions to the own goal.

On one side, you had the bemused, who were sometimes brutal:

Ouch, but also, heh.

Fascinatingly, many members of the Edmonton media were appalled by the snickering at Russell’s expense, and they weren’t shy about it.

The Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson tied it together, as he incredulously quote-tweeted those who were having a laugh. At times, it felt a little surreal.

Now, I’m not the only one to notice this, but one might argue that it says a lot about how the media around the Oilers works. One night, many media members wonder why you can’t criticize Connor McDavid for turning the puck over. The next, they seem to be getting legitimately antagonistic about the idea of people laughing at an absolutely astounding own-goal.

[Related: Jordan Eberle admits that criticisms shook his confidence]

So, allow me a suggestion: embrace a little of both.

Russell deserves a pat on the back, because mistakes like those are tough to let go.

I totally agree, but allow me to play the devil’s advocate: you’re also not human if you don’t gasp and/or laugh at that mistake.

Think of it as that moment when you or a friend bangs their head against a car door or other hard object. Unless you’re some kind of lizard-person, you’ll ask if that friend is OK, but you’ll probably do so while unsuccessfully holding back laughter.

Yes, it’s true that you can admire Russell’s willingness to answer questions right after that mistake …

… And it’s great that both his teammates and opponents stood up for him after the game.

But you can still shake your head in disbelief on that actually happening, and maybe take a shot at the Oilers’ shoddy management in the process. Because, really, sports are as much about entertainment as anything else.

We might as well fine-tune that entertainment and remember that human beings are involved the whole way.

(Looks suspiciously at MLB’s strike zone bots.)

Oh, and in other Oilers news, the team claimed Nathan Walker, the NHL’s first Australian player, off of waivers from the Washington Capitals. So, Edmonton has a reason to say “crikey” even beyond that own-goal.

Also, hopefully only minor bad news for Adam Larsson:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Masks of Jake Allen, Carter Hutton to honor kids impacted by cancer

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
The St. Louis Blues will hold their Hockey Fights Cancer night during their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, and both goalies, Jake Allen and Carter Hutton, will be sporting special masks.

Allen, who will back up, saw the concept for his mask design created by Alex Pietrangelo’s niece, Ellie Kannel. Three years ago she was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer that affects mostly children. Along with a Hockey Fights Cancer logo, the Blue Note and a snake drawing done by Ellie, the names of children who have been affected by cancer will also be featured, thanks to a gorgeous paint job by Jason Livery of Head Strong Grafx.

There will be close to 400 names of kids who have battled cancer on Hutton’s mask when he starts versus the Kings. In the design of the “I Fight For…” cards that players and staff have filled out during the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer month, the mask is a stunning reminder of just how many people the disease touches.

“It’s definitely powerful,” said Hutton via the Blues website. “For them to be able to individualize it with every kid on there, they’ve been through so many battles in their life, it’s going to be a great honor to wear their name. When you see how much cancer affects everyone on a day-to-day basis, I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Created by Jesse Acciacca of Jesse’s Custom Designs, Hutton’s mask will be donated to Friends of Kids with Cancer and will be auctioned off in the future. Allen’s will be up for bid during the team’s Casino Night last this season benefiting St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The Blues as a team will be wearing bedazzled jerseys during warm-ups in honor of the late Ari Dougan, an 11-year-old who passed away last month following an eight-year battle with cancer. She had formed a very close bond with Vladimir Tarasenko over the last few years and the star forward and Dougan’s family will take part in the pre-game faceoff.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Olympic hopes in doubt for Jarome Iginla

By Sean LeahyDec 1, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced its 25-man roster for this month’s Channel One Cup tournament in Moscow. There are plenty of names on the list that will stick out to you like Derek Roy, Rene Bourque, Gilbert Brule, P.A. Parenteau, Simon Despres and Ben Scrivens.

One name that’s been bandied about for months but wasn’t included is Jarome Iginla.

The 40-year-old Iginla failed to latch on with an NHL team this off-season, which opened up the door to play for Canada at the PyeongChang Olympics in February. He recently underwent a minor hip procedure and was planning to begin skating again this week.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Canada had an open invite for Iginla to play in the Spengler Cup later this month but it looks like he won’t be ready by Dec. 26 and now his Olympic chances are in danger.

“As good a player as Jarome has been, as good a man as he is, if he’s not playing, it’s hard to give yourself opportunity for a fair evaluation, quite honestly, of what he might be able to do in the Olympic Games,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Tom Renney said last month. “It’s tough to go from zero to 60 as a 40-year-old.”

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported last month that Iginla hasn’t given up hope of returning to the NHL. If the Olympics are now out of the equation he can fully focus on finding a team to give him at least a tryout for one last shot at The Show. But time is running out.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.