The Buzzer: Price, Canadiens continue to roll

Players of the Night:
Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: Price made like a brick wall for the third straight game, stopping 27 of 28 shots he faced for his third straight win since returning from injury. Montreal had been a tire fire prior to Price’s return, and Price had been a tire fire before he went down with the mysterious lower-body injury. Price’s revival looks very, very good over the past three games with a 0.67 goals-against average and a .980 save percentage. The Canadiens have won three-straight.
Antoine Vermette, Anaheim Ducks: Vermette picked a good night to end his 11-game goal-scoring drought, netting twice, including the game-winner, as the Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues. Anaheim had lost their previous four games before Wednesday’s win.
Highlights of the Night:
This is just one filthy, filthy pass by Andrew Shaw:
Riley Nash made Andrei Vasilevskiy look pedestrian with this slick wrister:
Steven Stamkos ended a five-game goal-less slump when he finished off this tic-tac-toe play on the power play:
The Mighty Stumble:
The NHL’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams coming into Wednesday night’s action both fell to lesser teams (going by standings, of course).
On Wednesday Night Rivalry on NBSCN, the Boston Bruins topped the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and played over 28 minutes for the Bruins.
Kyle Brodziak scored twice in the final four minutes for St. Louis, but it wasn’t enough to claw his team back from a 3-0 deficit.
The Winnipeg Jets took a too many men penalty with seven seconds left in regulation in a 2-2 game and paid for it when the game shifted into overtime as Nathan MacKinnon scored 59 seconds into extra time.
The Jets had a chance to move into a tie for the top spot in the Western Conference with St. Louis losing. Alas, it was not to be.
MISC:
- Tuukka Rask hasn’t had a good start to the year — he has just four wins in 14 starts — but he stopped 19 shots on Wednesday against the league’s top team to end a four-game skid, including this fine save:
- Bryan Little has eight points in nine games since ending an 11-game goal-scoring drought on Nov. 14.
- Erik Karlsson continues to starve the scoresheet of his name. He is now seven games without a goal or an assist, this after recording 17 in his previous 10 games.
Factoid of the Night:
And it was a pretty nice goal to boot.
So majestic.
Scores:
Bruins 3, Lightning 2
Canadiens 2, Senators 1
Ducks 3, Blues 2
Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)
