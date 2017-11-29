Getty

The Buzzer: Faksa’s hot hand cools Vegas

By James O'BrienNov 29, 2017, 1:43 AM EST
Player of the Night: Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars.

In a span of 6:46, Faksa scored all three of the Stars’ goals in a 3-0 win, slowing down the Vegas Golden Knights for at least one night. (That face he’s making in the post’s main image is actually a reaction to all of the gambling/”Facts of Life” puns that thankfully didn’t make it into headlines.)

This is the first hat trick of Faksa’s career. He now has eight goals this season, putting him in a position to crush last season’s career-high of 12 goals.

Troll of the Night: Glen Gulutzan

There’s believing in your team and then there’s challenging an empty-netter with less than a second remaining.

Someone should break down the environmental impact of the NHL actually having to go through the motions of doing a blog post and everything else they would normally do on this tally.

Wasted Rally

The Rangers admirably fought back from a three-goal deficit to tie things up against the Panthers, with Chris Kreider (two goals, one assist) and Pavel Buchnevich (1G, 2A) leading the way. For those who question Kreider’s efforts, consider this goal:

It was all for naught, as Denis Malgin – new addition to Florida’s top line – scored the game-winner, and didn’t even have the decency to wait until overtime.

Highlights of the Night

Bo Horvat made a great play, with bonus points for it this goal coming at John Tavares‘ expense. Save that puck, kid.

To little surprise, Tavares got the last laugh, powering the red-hot Islanders to a 5-2 win.

Malcolm Subban made some sweet saves for Vegas in a losing effort, too:

Factoids

Anze Kopitar is about as hot to start this season as he was cold in all of 2016-17, basically:

Circling back to Tavares, maybe the Islanders should stay in Brooklyn a little longer, after all?

A friendly reminder that Auston Matthews is a premium “volume shooter,” among other skills.

John Tortorella isn’t just good at landing gigs, he usually makes his presence felt.

Scores

Lightning 2, Sabres 0
Islanders 5, Canucks 2
Panthers 5, Rangers 4
Sharks 3, Flyers 1
Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)
Kings 4, Red Wings 1
Predators 3, Blackhawks 2
Maple Leafs 4, Flames 1
Oilers 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 0

Rinne stands tall vs. Blackhawks, Predators stay hot

By James O'BrienNov 28, 2017, 11:08 PM EST
Forgive Nashville Predators fans if tonight brought back memories of the team’s run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Really, you could argue that the month of November has also drummed up that nostalgia.

Tuesday marked the Chicago Blackhawks’ first visit to Nashville since the Predators swept them in the first round, and the narrative ended up being familiar. Once again, Pekka Rinne generated strong work against the Blackhawks, this time guiding Nashville to a narrow 3-2 win.

Rinne stopped 37 of 39 shots, edging Anton Forsberg in the process:

This moves the Predators to 10-2-1 in November; Nashville’s probably sad to see the month end with one last game against the Canucks on Thursday. While they’re behind the Blues and Jets at the moment, the Predators are very much in the thick of things in a tight battle for the Central Division crown.

Chicago, meanwhile, is quite a few strides behind, although the Blackhawks had been picking up steam in their own right this month. The top-heavy team has to be happy to see more strong work from Alex DeBrincat, who followed up his first career hat trick with this beautiful setup:

It must have been a frustrating night for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, perhaps best illustrated by this amusing GIF of Joel Quenneville:

/Files away for future use.

Flyers drop ninth in a row with heat on Hakstol

By James O'BrienNov 28, 2017, 7:40 PM EST
Update: Tuesday didn’t provide Dave Hakstol or the Philadelphia Flyers any relief. They didn’t even get a standings point in this case, as the San Jose Sharks beat them 3-1, giving Philly its ninth loss in a row.

It probably stings a bit more that the Flyers gave up a 1-0 lead.

Mark down “closed-door meeting” on your struggling coach BINGO sheets.

***

Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers squandered multiple leads to (of all teams) the hated Pittsburgh Penguins, losing for the eighth game in a row. It was another instance of a “loser point” keeping them vaguely in the mix, but doing little to remove the sting of defeat.

As patient as Flyers fans have frequently been as GM Ron Hextall continues what’s been a mostly impressive rebuild, there are breaking points, and the guy behind the bench often takes the fall.

With the San Jose Sharks in town, plenty of people wonder if the seat is getting boiling-hot for head coach Dave Hakstol.

It’s not accurate to say that every Flyers fans is calling for Hakstol’s head, but plenty are, with some being more vocal than others.

Sometimes you need fancy stats to break things down, but sometimes it’s just easier to compare your fledgling team to another sports team in town that’s doing quite a bit with its 16-game regular season.

Broad Street Hockey’s Travis Hughes went further on that, pointing out the dubious history of Flyers coaches whose teams had fewer wins than the Philadelphia Eagles around American Thanksgiving time. Short version: history isn’t exactly smiling upon Hakstol and his (currently) 8-9-6 Flyers team.

Naturally, a coaching change doesn’t just wave a magic wand and make everything better, even if the Flyers have seen firsthand how much of a difference that can make. Both the Flyers (see: Peter Laviolette’s midseason turnaround to a run to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final) and their bitter rivals the Penguins stand as examples of a team getting that extra push.

Of course, those teams also featured rosters that were at make-or-break moments. That Flyers team ended up looking very different soon after that run, even beyond that being something of a last hurrah for Chris Pronger as a game-changing defenseman.

Heading into 2017-18, many expected the Flyers to be middle-of-the-pack, so it’s reasonable to wonder how much of these struggles come down to coaching instead of personnel or other factors.

Ultimately, making the right call with Hakstol is merely one of several tough tasks for Hextall right now. Hextall’s already succeeded in the “easier said than done” task of cleaning up many of the Flyers’ salary cap issues, but as we’ve often seen in sports, it can often be very challenging to make the jump from becoming respectable to truly being a factor.

Many Flyers fans would likely argue that Hakstol isn’t the coach to move them up such ranks.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

Getty
By James O'BrienNov 28, 2017, 7:05 PM EST
The last time the Chicago Blackhawks faced the Predators in Nashville, they suffered a sweep that sent shockwaves through the organization.

So far, the first two of these Central Division rivals’ four regular-season games have come in Chicago, with the two teams grabbing a win apiece. The Blackhawks come into this game having won two in a row and grabbing at least a point in five straight games (4-0-1).

The Predators have a five-game point streak of their own (also 4-0-1) and have been red-hot in November, especially since adding Kyle Turris to an already-impressive mix. This should be a fun one between P.K. Subban, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Filip Forsberg and plenty of other quality players.

Along with watching on NBCSN, you can check out the game online and via the NBC Sports App.

For more on this contest, head over to the preview.

Patrick Kane, Matt Dumba slapped with fines

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckNov 28, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
Patrick Kane and Matt Dumba have been hit with $5,000 fines for separate incidents stemming from Monday night’s action in the NHL.

Kane reacted to Nick Ritchie slashing him as both players headed to their respective benches by taking a 180-degree swing back at Ritchie in the third period.

Kane was handed a two-minute minor for slashing on the play.

Dumba’s fine stems from an unsportsmanlike incident that happened after the horn sounded to end the first period.

As Jets forward Joel Armia was skated back to Winnipeg’s bench, Dumba appeared to squirt a water bottle at him.

Dumba was given a two-minute minor on the play.

Armia found he incident laughable after the game.

“Of course it’s always funny when the other team gets angry or whatever,” he said. “I mean, that’s probably one thing we try to do every night, just work as hard as we can so the other team gets frustrated.”

